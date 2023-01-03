ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers vs Browns: 4 early causes for concern

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Cleveland Browns in the regular-season finale and the playoffs are on the line for Pittsburgh. The Steelers are on a roll but this one is a dangerous matchup. Here are our early causes for concern.

Nick Chubb is a different kind of back

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers run defense has stepped up in recent weeks but Cleveland running back Nick Chubb is a probably the best all-around back in the league. Everything Pittsburgh has done the last few weeks is going to have to be doubled and re-doubled to slow Chubb down.

Scoreboard watching

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The other two games that pertain to the Steelers playoff chances are in the same time slot as the Steelers game. This means all the players will see the scoreboard on the big screen and know exactly what is going on in the other games.

Deshaun Watson is improving

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Browns quarteraback Deshaun Watson threw three touchdowns last week and seems to be getting more and more comfortable on the field. With the rust knocked off and those weapons in the passing game, the Steelers can’t focus only on the run game.

Luck might be running out

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Steelers have won three games in a row and the last two have come on the final offensive drive. The margin of error for this team is razor thin with so many struggles to put up points. Is this the week the Steelers luck runs out?

