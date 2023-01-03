ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Comeback

Herschel Walker staffer shares horrific allegations

Former Georgia Bulldogs star Herschel Walker failed in spectacular fashion against Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock in the runoff election last month, eventually conceding the race when he trailed by more than 100,000 votes on election night, a staggering amount given the Republican standing of the state and performance of other Republican candidates in Georgia. While Fox News dubbed him Read more... The post Herschel Walker staffer shares horrific allegations appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
'Floored me': GOP official who defied Trump's coup reveals shocking call

As the country marks 2 years since the January 6 insurrection, MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the DOJ charging 950 people in connection with storming the Capitol. Plus, former Arizona Speaker of the House Rusty Bowers joins “The Beat” after receiving a Presidential medal for his refusal to abuse his power to overturn the 2020 election, as Trump and his coup lawyer John Eastman asked him to. Bowers described the call from Trump’s team and how John Eastman’s support of coup plots “floored” him. Jan. 7, 2023.
“Clowns”: GOP implosion stokes Fox freakout as McCarthy learns Boehner’s tough lesson

The GOP is in chaos as Rep. Kevin McCarthy suffers more bruising losses in speaker votes. MAGA hardliners refusing to budge as a humiliation plays out on live TV. In this special report, MSNBC’s Ari Melber shows how this “hijacking” of the party started over a decade ago with Speaker Boehner and emergence of the Tea Party. Jan. 6, 2023.
Joe: This is not bad for America in the long run, but damaging for GOP

For a second consecutive day, a band of 20 ultraconservative rebels blocked GOP leader Kevin McCarthy from winning the speaker’s gavel, just hours after former President Donald Trump called on House Republicans to back him and "close the deal." The Morning Joe panel discusses.Jan. 5, 2023.
Biden invites GOP to reform immigration, but it's 'all optics, politics' to them Psaki says

Republicans love to talk about immigration and the crisis at the border. Yet, for decades Republican members of Congress, who are literally tasked with writing legislation to fix the broken immigration problem, have repeatedly failed to come up with any serious legislative proposals. Thursday morning, President Biden, who sent Congress an immigration proposal on day one of his administration, told Republicans to get on board or get out of the way. Jen Psaki, former White House press secretary and an MSNBC host, joins Joy Reid to discuss.Jan. 6, 2023.
House Republican gets Democrat cheers backing Black speaker

Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., spoke on the House floor to nominate Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., to serve as speaker of the House but drew cheers and chants from Democrats for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y, after he suggested his party could have elected the first Black speaker of the House.Jan. 5, 2023.
Fmr. Freedom Caucus member on the “mess” ahead for the GOP

For the first time in 100 years, it took more than one vote for the House to elect a new Speaker. The tension between Republican members was apparent on the House floor this week, as they slowly gathered enough votes to get Kevin McCarthy across the line. But the dynamic in the House this week does not bode well for the controlling party. “It’s gonna be a mess,” says former Republican congressman and former governor of South Carolina Mark Sanford. “Why anybody would want to be speaker right now with this thin of a majority, I don’t know.” Sanford is a former member of the ultraconservative House Freedom Caucus, but he recognizes that it’s far different from what it used to be. “The idea of ‘far-right’ back then is a long way from ‘far-right’ right now,” Sanford tells Ali Velshi. “It has metastasized in sort of a cancerous form during the Trump era into something that I don’t quite recognize.”Jan. 7, 2023.
Without a speaker, the U.S. House struggles to even exist

In the U.S. House, the first vote is the prerequisite to every other vote. Members are expected to assemble on the first day of a new Congress and choose a House speaker who can serve as the institution’s presiding officer. He or she can then swear in members, rules can be adopted and implemented, committees can take shape, and the chamber can begin to function as it should.

