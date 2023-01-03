Read full article on original website
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Nancy Pelosi says Kevin McCarthy might need a 'doctor or a psychiatrist' after 'really sad' losses on the speakership vote
There is no love lost between Pelosi and McCarthy — in July 2021, she called him a "moron" for criticizing the congressional mask mandate.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says Democrats would 'all be unconscious' if they took shots every time Kevin McCarthy lost a Republican vote for speaker
The New York progressive was responding to GOP Rep. Kat Cammack's comment that Democrats brought popcorn and alcohol to the chamber.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene passed a phone with Donald Trump on the line to an anti-McCarthy rebel on the House floor
Donald Trump reportedly also made a series of well-timed calls to other GOP members who opposed Kevin McCarthy's speaker bid.
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said Marjorie Taylor Greene 'broke her promise' by backing Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker
"I'm very surprised that the one - I won't name her name but it's Marjorie Taylor Greene- broke her promise," Lindell said.
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Herschel Walker staffer shares horrific allegations
Former Georgia Bulldogs star Herschel Walker failed in spectacular fashion against Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock in the runoff election last month, eventually conceding the race when he trailed by more than 100,000 votes on election night, a staggering amount given the Republican standing of the state and performance of other Republican candidates in Georgia. While Fox News dubbed him Read more... The post Herschel Walker staffer shares horrific allegations appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The crowd of pro-Trump supporters outside Mar-a-Lago fell from 300 last year to just 40 this year on the January 6 riot anniversary
Trump supporters said they saw the ex-president drive by in his motorcade, headed toward Mar-a-Lago.
Ilhan Omar's Reaction When Approached by Matt Gaetz Goes Viral
Social media users found the Minnesota representative's body language quite telling.
Proud Boys tried to get a sedition case tossed because too many of their potential defense witnesses would plead the Fifth. A judge said no.
Jury selection in the DC seditious-conspiracy trial of five Proud Boys leaders wrapped Friday. Also Friday, the trial judge rejected the defendants' last-ditch efforts to get the case tossed. US District Judge Timothy J. Kelly said he found no government conduct that warranted dismissal. Slide 1 of 12: A primetime...
Oil industry exec rips White House after surprising Keystone admission: Biden created 'economic boondoggle'
Canary CEO Dan Eberhart claims President Biden knew he was creating an "economic boondoggle" after a DOE report showed the Keystone XL cancellation cost thousands of jobs and billions of dollars.
Kevin McCarthy wins House speakership on 15th ballot
After several days and contentious rounds of voting, GOP leader Kevin McCarthy has won the speakership of the House after the 15th ballot.Jan. 7, 2023.
'Floored me': GOP official who defied Trump's coup reveals shocking call
As the country marks 2 years since the January 6 insurrection, MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the DOJ charging 950 people in connection with storming the Capitol. Plus, former Arizona Speaker of the House Rusty Bowers joins “The Beat” after receiving a Presidential medal for his refusal to abuse his power to overturn the 2020 election, as Trump and his coup lawyer John Eastman asked him to. Bowers described the call from Trump’s team and how John Eastman’s support of coup plots “floored” him. Jan. 7, 2023.
“Clowns”: GOP implosion stokes Fox freakout as McCarthy learns Boehner’s tough lesson
The GOP is in chaos as Rep. Kevin McCarthy suffers more bruising losses in speaker votes. MAGA hardliners refusing to budge as a humiliation plays out on live TV. In this special report, MSNBC’s Ari Melber shows how this “hijacking” of the party started over a decade ago with Speaker Boehner and emergence of the Tea Party. Jan. 6, 2023.
Joe: This is not bad for America in the long run, but damaging for GOP
For a second consecutive day, a band of 20 ultraconservative rebels blocked GOP leader Kevin McCarthy from winning the speaker’s gavel, just hours after former President Donald Trump called on House Republicans to back him and "close the deal." The Morning Joe panel discusses.Jan. 5, 2023.
Biden invites GOP to reform immigration, but it's 'all optics, politics' to them Psaki says
Republicans love to talk about immigration and the crisis at the border. Yet, for decades Republican members of Congress, who are literally tasked with writing legislation to fix the broken immigration problem, have repeatedly failed to come up with any serious legislative proposals. Thursday morning, President Biden, who sent Congress an immigration proposal on day one of his administration, told Republicans to get on board or get out of the way. Jen Psaki, former White House press secretary and an MSNBC host, joins Joy Reid to discuss.Jan. 6, 2023.
Adam Schiff: Republicans are currently being led by 'chaos agents'
Representative-elect Adam Schiff (D-CA) discusses with Nicolle Wallace the ongoing battle for the Speaker for the House and what he expects from Republican control in the new Congress.Jan. 6, 2023.
House Republican gets Democrat cheers backing Black speaker
Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., spoke on the House floor to nominate Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., to serve as speaker of the House but drew cheers and chants from Democrats for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y, after he suggested his party could have elected the first Black speaker of the House.Jan. 5, 2023.
Fmr. Freedom Caucus member on the “mess” ahead for the GOP
For the first time in 100 years, it took more than one vote for the House to elect a new Speaker. The tension between Republican members was apparent on the House floor this week, as they slowly gathered enough votes to get Kevin McCarthy across the line. But the dynamic in the House this week does not bode well for the controlling party. “It’s gonna be a mess,” says former Republican congressman and former governor of South Carolina Mark Sanford. “Why anybody would want to be speaker right now with this thin of a majority, I don’t know.” Sanford is a former member of the ultraconservative House Freedom Caucus, but he recognizes that it’s far different from what it used to be. “The idea of ‘far-right’ back then is a long way from ‘far-right’ right now,” Sanford tells Ali Velshi. “It has metastasized in sort of a cancerous form during the Trump era into something that I don’t quite recognize.”Jan. 7, 2023.
Without a speaker, the U.S. House struggles to even exist
In the U.S. House, the first vote is the prerequisite to every other vote. Members are expected to assemble on the first day of a new Congress and choose a House speaker who can serve as the institution’s presiding officer. He or she can then swear in members, rules can be adopted and implemented, committees can take shape, and the chamber can begin to function as it should.
