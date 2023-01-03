ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

House Republican gets Democrat cheers backing Black speaker

Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., spoke on the House floor to nominate Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., to serve as speaker of the House but drew cheers and chants from Democrats for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y, after he suggested his party could have elected the first Black speaker of the House.Jan. 5, 2023.
MSNBC

Biden to mark Jan. 6 with presidential medals for election officials and police

President Joe Biden on Friday will mark the second anniversary of the attack on the Capitol by awarding the Presidential Citizens Medal to a dozen election workers, officials and law enforcement officers for "contributions to our democracy" before and during the riot, a White House official said.Jan. 6, 2023.
MSNBC

Without a speaker, the U.S. House struggles to even exist

In the U.S. House, the first vote is the prerequisite to every other vote. Members are expected to assemble on the first day of a new Congress and choose a House speaker who can serve as the institution’s presiding officer. He or she can then swear in members, rules can be adopted and implemented, committees can take shape, and the chamber can begin to function as it should.
MSNBC

Fmr. Freedom Caucus member on the “mess” ahead for the GOP

For the first time in 100 years, it took more than one vote for the House to elect a new Speaker. The tension between Republican members was apparent on the House floor this week, as they slowly gathered enough votes to get Kevin McCarthy across the line. But the dynamic in the House this week does not bode well for the controlling party. “It’s gonna be a mess,” says former Republican congressman and former governor of South Carolina Mark Sanford. “Why anybody would want to be speaker right now with this thin of a majority, I don’t know.” Sanford is a former member of the ultraconservative House Freedom Caucus, but he recognizes that it’s far different from what it used to be. “The idea of ‘far-right’ back then is a long way from ‘far-right’ right now,” Sanford tells Ali Velshi. “It has metastasized in sort of a cancerous form during the Trump era into something that I don’t quite recognize.”Jan. 7, 2023.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
MSNBC

Joe: This is not bad for America in the long run, but damaging for GOP

For a second consecutive day, a band of 20 ultraconservative rebels blocked GOP leader Kevin McCarthy from winning the speaker’s gavel, just hours after former President Donald Trump called on House Republicans to back him and "close the deal." The Morning Joe panel discusses.Jan. 5, 2023.
MSNBC

Biden congratulates McCarthy on speakership: 'I am prepared to work with Republicans'

President Joe Biden congratulated GOP leader Kevin McCarthy for getting elected the speaker of the House and said he was ready to work with Republicans. NBC News' Allie Raffa reports on what issues the Republican-controlled House will force on Biden and if a few of his upcoming events could appease them. Jan. 7, 2023.
MSNBC

What's really motivating the 'anti-Kevin' crowd?

Alex Wagner looks at some of the lesser-known characters in the group of Republicans opposing Kevin McCarthy for House speaker and the one value that they seem to share. Jan. 6, 2023.
MSNBC

'Floored me': GOP official who defied Trump's coup reveals shocking call

As the country marks 2 years since the January 6 insurrection, MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the DOJ charging 950 people in connection with storming the Capitol. Plus, former Arizona Speaker of the House Rusty Bowers joins “The Beat” after receiving a Presidential medal for his refusal to abuse his power to overturn the 2020 election, as Trump and his coup lawyer John Eastman asked him to. Bowers described the call from Trump’s team and how John Eastman’s support of coup plots “floored” him. Jan. 7, 2023.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy