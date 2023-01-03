Read full article on original website
Pretty Vee Seemingly Confirms She’s Dating Rick Ross
The “Wild ‘N Out” member talked about what attracts her to the rapper on a recent episode of “Black Girl Stuff.”. It seems as though there’s a new celebrity couple in Hollywood. Pretty Vee has confirmed her relationship with Rick Ross. During her recent appearance...
Diddy Fully Reveals Beautiful Baby Girl For First Time, Love Sean Combs
Diddy just dropped something major on social media, and it ain't new music -- it's the first full look at his beautiful new baby girl. Sean 'Diddy' Combs put up the cute pic Tuesday ... showin' off his daughter, Love Sean Combs, to the world -- this after spending the holiday weekend with his family in the Caribbean.
Ice-T and Coco Austin Defend Daughter Chanel, 7, After Backlash on Playful Twerking Video
Ice-T and Coco Austin have often responded to criticism of their parenting decisions with 7-year-old daughter Chanel Coco Austin and Ice-T are defending their daughter and themselves against critics of their parenting. On Tuesday, the model shared a video on Instagram of her family doing TikTok dances in Christmas pajamas together. In one video, 7-year-old daughter Chanel jumps in and starts dancing, twerking in her best imitation of Tina Belcher from Bob's Burgers. "Gotta love family time! The adults in our family were doing a TikTok and Chanel runs out in...
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Lil Nas Who Was Once ‘Pregnant’ Revealed That He Has Baby, and Fans Cannot Hold Their Reactions
Lil Nas has had the internet discussing his pregnancy again. The 23-year-old rapper is known for being expressive, even doing antics that keep his fans surprised and entertained. Back in 2019, the singer came out of the closet about being gay with his song C7osure. But like many gay people, he too likely thought about the idea of having a baby of his own.
Jordin Sparks Admits She Still Only Wants 1 Kid With Husband Dana Isaiah: 'I Want To Be A Fully Present Mom'
Jordin Sparks is a proud mom to son DJ, whom she shares with husband Dana Isaiah, but she still isn't interested in expanding her brood even further. "Nope, not changing my mind! I'm still good. DJ is everything and more, and I couldn't ask for anything else. We're good with just one kid," the 32-year-old, who teamed up with Robitussin, a brand that believes there is power in every voice and recognizes the importance of giving everyone an opportunity to have theirs be heard, to shine a light on youth voices and the power of the performing arts through a...
Ashanti Says She Wants to 'Slow Down,' Get Married and Have Kids — But Only with the 'Right Person'
"Trust me, there's a lot of guys that want to be my baby daddy — and they've tried," Ashanti tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, opening up about her life and 20-year-long career More than 20 years into her career, Ashanti is shaping an impressive legacy, reaping the benefits of her hard work and preparing to slow down in order to start a family — eventually. "I'm hustling and doing what I need to do now, so I can chill a little bit," the R&B icon, 42, tells PEOPLE...
Wendy Williams Spotted Out With Mystery Man During Romantic Evening In NYC
Talk show icon Wendy Williams proved she is seemingly doing well this week, showing off some new arm candy during a night out in New York City. On Tuesday, December 13, the daytime TV legend enjoyed an evening on the town with an unknown younger man, the pair walking hand-in-hand as they strolled through the Big Apple. Williams and her companion kept it cozy while braving the city’s frigid December temperatures, the former DJ rocking her signature high-glam style, layering a graphic hoodie and form-fitting black pants underneath an ankle-length, cherry red, puffer jacket. The star completed the look with...
Raven-Symoné Says ‘Everyone Knew’ She Was a Lesbian in Her Disney Days
Disney made Raven-Symoné a big star. The actor says while she wasn't officially out in her younger years, a lot of people knew her sexuality.
Charles Hasn't Been on 'TMZ Live' in Over a Week — Here's Why
Before there was Deux Moi, there was TMZ. The OG celebrity spotter. The OG Gossip Girl. They always have the tea and know where the people are, who they're with, and what they're doing. And for those of us who follow our favorite celebrities religiously, they are the standard on getting the gossip.
Boyfriend of Lupita Nyong’o called too ‘ugly’ for her
Oscar-winning actress and Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o is the latest celebrity that fans have taken ownership of in terms of whether they approve of their significant other. Not long after Nyong’o’s new boyfriend, South African native Selema “Sal” Masekela, made their romance Instagram official, folks naturally weighed in...
Summer Walker Giving Birth To Twins, Erykah Badu Seemingly Confirms
We knew she was due to become a mother of two, but it looks like the R&B star’s family is expanding by one more than expected. The relationship that resulted in Summer Walker’s first pregnancy was anything but easy for her (though it did give us the vulnerable body of work that is Still Over It). She was undeniably public with her struggles the first time around. Due to this, fans were rooting for the singer to experience a fairytale when she revealed that she was with child once again.
Kerry Washington and Husband Nnamdi Asomugha’s Relationship Timeline
A talented pair! Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha met by chance in 2009 and the couple’s connection has only grown since. The former Oakland Raiders player met the Scandal alum while she was doing a production of Race. “The last time I did theater, it completely transformed my life,” she revealed in an October 2021 […]
TLC’s Chilli confirms she’s dating Matthew Lawrence after his divorce
see also Matthew Lawrence links up with TLC’s Chilli in Hawaii amid Cheryl Burke divorce The "Boy Meets World" alum and the "No Scrubs" singer... She found someone who isn’t a “creep.” TLC member Chilli confirmed Tuesday that she is dating Matthew Lawrence following his divorce from Cheryl Burke. Her rep told TMZ that the longtime friends’ relationship turned romantic just before Thanksgiving, and they ended up spending the holidays together in Atlanta. Chilli, whose real name is Rozonda Thomas, introduced the “Boy Meets World” alum to her family over Christmas, according to the report. The “No Scrubs” singer, 51, and Lawrence, 42, also went Instagram-official on...
Romeo Miller Hits Back At Master P As Family Feud Continues: 'Stop With The Sob Story'
Romeo Miller has once again called out Master P after his father addressed their feud in a new interview, in which he suggested his son is entitled. The “My Baby” rapper took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday (December 22) hitting back at the No Limit Records founder over his comments. Romeo reposted a screenshot promoting the conversation and left some choice words for his rap mogul father.
What Cory Hardrict is Asking For in Divorce From Tia Mowry
Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry are divorcing after 14 years of marriage. in Hardrict's response to Mowry's divorce petition, he disagrees on why they split.
Kim Kardashian Spotted With Kids After Kanye West Is Nowhere To Be Found As Ex Business Manager Attempts To Launch Lawsuit
Kim Kardashian is staying focused on her kids. The SKIMS founder shared a slew of snaps to her Instagram on Thursday, December 29, of a recent outing with her children Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, shortly after news broke that Kanye West's former business manager has been unable to locate the disgraced rapper to serve him with a lawsuit. Kardashian looked as chic-as-ever in a pair of flared leather pants, coordinated with a nylon Nike top and a set of dark shades as she helped her little trio out of the car. KIM KARDASHIAN FILMS ADORABLE VIDEO OF...
Diddy Shares First Look at His Newborn Daughter Love in Christmas Family Photo
Diddy announced the arrival of his daughter, Love Sean Combs, via Twitter on Dec. 10 Sean "Diddy" Combs' youngest daughter completed their Christmas family photo shoot. The hip-hop mogul, 53, shared photos with his children, minus his son Justin Dior, posing in matching pajama onesies on Sunday. The proud dad sweetly held his newborn, daughter Love, in his arm while surrounded by kids, Quincy, 31, King, 24, Chance, 16, and twins, D'Lila Star and Jessie James, both 16. "Merry Christmas from my family to yours! LOVE ❤️" he...
