Letter: Pay troops more, military contractors less

The U.S. spends more on defense than the next nine highest-spending countries combined. The Department of Defense budget for 2022: $1.64 trillion. When was the last time we won a war? Where does all this money go?

A few weeks ago my wife and I were talking to a bartender in Swansboro who had recently married a Marine who was being assigned to Paris Island. They were having a great deal of difficulty finding housing that they could afford with his sergeant’s salary and the military housing allowance.

Seventy four percent of the defense department budget goes to contractors: contractors like Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies, Boeing, Northrop Grumman, etc., etc. The CEO of Lockheed Martin makes $20,179,452 annually. The CFO makes $7,516,421. The salaries at the other contractors are all comparable. The defense department contracts with over 50,000 companies.

Why should we be paying the bulk these obscene or at least exorbitant salaries of private contractors when our rank and file military enlisted personnel struggle to find affordable housing? Our 3rd District congressman is constantly crowing about how much he does for the military when he is probably helping the wealthy private contractors far more. Maybe he could propose doing something legislatively to address these inequities?

Defense gets 12 times more money than diplomacy. Reversing that might make for a much more peaceful world. Our defense budget doesn’t need to be any bigger. We might just want to stop supporting the wealthy corporate bosses and assure that our troops can at least afford their rent or mortgage.

Bill Redding

Greenville