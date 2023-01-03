ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

CBS News

Police warn of two Englewood carjackings

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are warning residents of two recent carjackings in the city's Englewood neighborhood. In both incidents someone approaches the victims on the street and threatens them with a black handgun, demanding the victim's vehicle. The carjacker then flees the scene with the victim's vehicle, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
Victor

Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social Service

The parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher with a gun could potentially lose parental custody, leading to the child being placed under the purview of Social Services. An altercation that resulted in a six-year-old shooting a teacher could potentially end up with the parent of that child losing parental custody, according to an expert.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
The Independent

‘This was not an accident’: Six-year-old intentionally shoots teacher in Virginia school

A six-year-old boy has left a teacher with life-threatening injuries after intentionally shooting her inside a Virginia classroom, US police have said.Police said they were notified about 2pm on January 6 that the teacher had been shot inside Richneck Elementary School during “an altercation” of some kind and said the shooting was "not an accident".The wounded teacher, who is a woman in her 30s, has been taken to hospital, Police Chief Steve Drew said.He added that the child was found with a handgun inside the classroom, and has been taken into custody.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nashville police fatally shoot Grammy winner accused of kidnapping wife and stepdaughter at gunpointWatch in full: Idaho university murders suspect arrested by policeIdaho: Police arrest man for murder of four university students
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Idaho murders – update: Roommate on why she didn’t call 911 as Bryan Kohberger’s class claim he avoided case

Friends and acquaintances are beginning to share details about Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger.The 28-year-old grad student was reportedly somewhat quiet, and struggled with obesity and drug use in the past.Recently released court documents provide further detail to the picture.An affidavit reveals that Mr Kohberger was tied to the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin after his DNA was found on a knife sheath the killer left at the scene.Cellphone data also shows Mr Kohberger appears to have stalked the home at least 12 times in the run-up to the 13 November attack –...
MOSCOW, ID
CBS News

Louisiana girl, 7, dies after pit bull attack; dog's owner arrested

A 7-year-old girl died Friday after being attacked by a pit bull in East Baton Rouge, Louisiana, authorities said. The dog's owner has been arrested. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office reports that the attack occurred at about 6:30 p.m. local time Friday. The girl was rushed to a hospital, where she later died from her injuries, the sheriff's office said. She was not immediately identified.
BATON ROUGE, LA
CBS News

Police on the lookout for attempted kidnapping suspect in Ligonier Township

LIGONIER VALLEY, Pa. (KDKA) - Ligonier police are searching for a man who is a suspect in an attempted kidnapping Sunday morning in Ligonier Township. The suspect was described as around 5 feet 7 inches tall, approximately 50-to-60 years old, with a white, scruffy beard, according to police. He is said to operate a blue, older model, four-door sedan with chipped paint around the vehicle.
LIGONIER, PA
CBS News

Sneak peek: The Idaho Student Murders

Four college students are found stabbed to death in their home. Police say the suspect had studied the criminal mind. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports Saturday, Jan 7 at 10/9c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.
IDAHO STATE
CBS News

5 dead in North Carolina apparent murder-suicide

Five people are dead in North Carolina on Saturday in what police are investigating as a murder-suicide, according to a news release from the High Point Police Department. High Point police were called around 7 a.m. regarding two people screaming for help. They arrived to find the two people asking for aid, and had to force their way into the home, where they found two adults and three children dead. It is unclear if or how the dead are related.
HIGH POINT, NC
CBS News

Multiple people hospitalized after Loop crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A crash in Chicago's Loop left multiple people hospitalized Saturday evening. Just before 9 p.m. near Jackson and Michigan a 40-year-old woman in a Ford sedan was driving southbound on Michigan when she ran a red light and struck a BMW sedan, according to the Chicago Police Department.
CHICAGO, IL

