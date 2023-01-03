Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Did You Get Your One-Time Payment up to $1,050? If Not, You Still May QualifyR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Farewell to Williams Sonoma: Retailer Set to Close Doors in Two StatesTy D.Westfield, NJ
First-Degree Arrest, Over 5oz Fentanyl in Morristown, NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Essex Fells, NJ: Davante Q. Andrews, 18, of Newark, Charged with Multiple October Car BurglariesCarolyne Volpe Curley / West Essex NowNewark, NJ
Brooklyn, A 60-year-old woman has been slaughtered, Boyfriend's in CustodyNewsing the StatesBrooklyn, NY
Related
CBS News
Police warn of two Englewood carjackings
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are warning residents of two recent carjackings in the city's Englewood neighborhood. In both incidents someone approaches the victims on the street and threatens them with a black handgun, demanding the victim's vehicle. The carjacker then flees the scene with the victim's vehicle, police said.
Husband of missing Massachusetts mom-of-three who vanished at 4am on New Year's Day is art swindler
The husband of missing mom-of three, Ana Walshe 39, pled guilty to selling two fake Andy Warhol paintings to a South Korean buyer for $80,000, in 2021. Brian Walshe, 48, was charged in 2021.
Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social Service
The parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher with a gun could potentially lose parental custody, leading to the child being placed under the purview of Social Services. An altercation that resulted in a six-year-old shooting a teacher could potentially end up with the parent of that child losing parental custody, according to an expert.
Former FBI Agent Shares Theory Why Roommates Were Spared in Idaho Murders
Tracey Walder, who worked with the CIA and FBI, shared her perspective on the recently released probable cause affidavit with NewsNation on Thursday.
‘This was not an accident’: Six-year-old intentionally shoots teacher in Virginia school
A six-year-old boy has left a teacher with life-threatening injuries after intentionally shooting her inside a Virginia classroom, US police have said.Police said they were notified about 2pm on January 6 that the teacher had been shot inside Richneck Elementary School during “an altercation” of some kind and said the shooting was "not an accident".The wounded teacher, who is a woman in her 30s, has been taken to hospital, Police Chief Steve Drew said.He added that the child was found with a handgun inside the classroom, and has been taken into custody.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nashville police fatally shoot Grammy winner accused of kidnapping wife and stepdaughter at gunpointWatch in full: Idaho university murders suspect arrested by policeIdaho: Police arrest man for murder of four university students
Grammy winner is fatally shot by police after allegedly holding his wife and stepdaughter at gunpoint
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Grammy-winning sound engineer accused of kidnapping and threatening his wife and stepdaughter at gunpoint in Tennessee was fatally shot by police, authorities said. A Metro Nashville Police officer killed Mark Capps, 54, during an encounter Thursday at the man’s home in the Hermitage neighborhood, agency...
Idaho murders – update: Roommate on why she didn’t call 911 as Bryan Kohberger’s class claim he avoided case
Friends and acquaintances are beginning to share details about Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger.The 28-year-old grad student was reportedly somewhat quiet, and struggled with obesity and drug use in the past.Recently released court documents provide further detail to the picture.An affidavit reveals that Mr Kohberger was tied to the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin after his DNA was found on a knife sheath the killer left at the scene.Cellphone data also shows Mr Kohberger appears to have stalked the home at least 12 times in the run-up to the 13 November attack –...
CBS News
6-year-old in custody after shooting teacher in Virginia, police chief says
MIAMI-- A 6-year-old boy is in police custody after he shot a teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, Friday afternoon, Police Chief Steve Drew said in a news conference. "The individual is a 6-year-old student. He is right now in police custody," Drew said. "We have been...
CBS News
Husband of missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe arrested for misleading investigation
COHASSET – The husband of missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe has been arrested for misleading the investigation. The Norfolk District Attorney's Office announced 46-year-old Brian Walshe's arrest on Sunday evening. Brian Walshe is expected to be arraigned in Quincy District Court on Monday. According to I-Team sources, police were...
Louisiana girl, 7, dies after pit bull attack; dog's owner arrested
A 7-year-old girl died Friday after being attacked by a pit bull in East Baton Rouge, Louisiana, authorities said. The dog's owner has been arrested. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office reports that the attack occurred at about 6:30 p.m. local time Friday. The girl was rushed to a hospital, where she later died from her injuries, the sheriff's office said. She was not immediately identified.
CBS News
Two girls, ages 13 and 14, arrested in carjacking at Walmart
Police said the owner of a vehicle was still inside when two carjackers drove off. It happened at the Walmart in Upper Merion Township, Pa. on January 2.
CBS News
Police on the lookout for attempted kidnapping suspect in Ligonier Township
LIGONIER VALLEY, Pa. (KDKA) - Ligonier police are searching for a man who is a suspect in an attempted kidnapping Sunday morning in Ligonier Township. The suspect was described as around 5 feet 7 inches tall, approximately 50-to-60 years old, with a white, scruffy beard, according to police. He is said to operate a blue, older model, four-door sedan with chipped paint around the vehicle.
CBS News
6-year-old shot teacher at Newport News, Virginia, elementary school, police say
A 6-year-old student shot a teacher during an altercation at a Virginia elementary school on Friday, police said. No students were injured in the incident at Richneck Elementary School, Newport News police said in a statement. "This was not an accidental shooting," Police Chief Steve Drew told reporters during an...
CBS News
Man who died in Maryland State Police custody suffered seizures before troopers responded, investigation finds
BALTIMORE -- A man who died in the custody of Maryland State Police suffered seizures for nearly 20 minutes before troopers responded to aid him, according to an investigation by the Maryland Attorney General's Office. Armar Womack, a 64-year-old man from Delaware, was arrested last January under suspicion of driving...
CBS News
16-year-old stabbed at Yonkers High School, 2 teens charged
Yonkers may boost security at schools after a 16-year-old was punched, kicked and stabbed at school Friday. He's hospitalized in stable condition. CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.
Sneak peek: The Idaho Student Murders
Four college students are found stabbed to death in their home. Police say the suspect had studied the criminal mind. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports Saturday, Jan 7 at 10/9c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.
CBS News
30 years ago Sunday: Seven people killed in Brown's Chicken Massacre in Palatine
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thirty years ago Sunday, seven people were brutally murdered inside a Brown's Chicken and Pasta restaurant in Palatine. The Brown's Chicken Massacre has gone down as one of the most notorious murders in Chicago history. The restaurant's two owners – 49-year-old Lynn and 50-year-old Richard Ehlenfeldt of...
CBS News
Man, 57, shot while running away from attempted robbery in Hyde Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is shot after running away from an attempted robbery in Hyde Park Friday morning. The shooting happened in the 5200 block of South Kimbark Avenue around 3:19 a.m. Chicago police say the victim, 57, was walking home when he was approached by a white...
5 dead in North Carolina apparent murder-suicide
Five people are dead in North Carolina on Saturday in what police are investigating as a murder-suicide, according to a news release from the High Point Police Department. High Point police were called around 7 a.m. regarding two people screaming for help. They arrived to find the two people asking for aid, and had to force their way into the home, where they found two adults and three children dead. It is unclear if or how the dead are related.
CBS News
Multiple people hospitalized after Loop crash
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A crash in Chicago's Loop left multiple people hospitalized Saturday evening. Just before 9 p.m. near Jackson and Michigan a 40-year-old woman in a Ford sedan was driving southbound on Michigan when she ran a red light and struck a BMW sedan, according to the Chicago Police Department.
Comments / 0