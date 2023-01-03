ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
Deadline

Shannon Sharpe Misses Fox Sports Show ‘Undisputed’ Amid Skip Bayless Backlash Over Tweet Following Damar Hamlin’s Medical Emergency

Fox Sports host Shannon Sharpe was missing from his FS1 show Undisputed he cohosts with Skip Bayless. Sharpe was not on the show following a controversial tweet Bayless posted following Damar Hamlin’s medical emergency Monday night. Related Story 'Monday Night Football’ Game Won't Be Resumed This Week; Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Remains In Critical Condition; Family Gives Statement – Update Related Story Fox Sports Podcast Network Launches With Initial Slate Featuring Skip Bayless, Nick Wright And Lyman Bostock Doc Series Related Story 'Undisputed' Pundit Skip Bayless Doubles Down On Dak Prescott Mental Health Remarks, Says Criticism Was "Misconstrued" – Update After Hamlin collapsed on the field during...
PIX11

NFL, sports world reacts to injury to Bills’ Hamlin

Many fellow NFL players and teams and others in the sports world quickly offered their support and prayers on social media for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who the NFL said was in critical condition after being transported to a hospital after collapsing on the field during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin […]
BUFFALO, NY
Indy100

Skip Bayless defiantly interrupts co-host who skipped broadcast over 'sick' tweet

The co-hosts of Undisputed are in dispute. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe got into a somewhat heated exchange Wednesday morning over Bayless’ recent tweet about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Sharpe, 54, missed the Undisputed broadcast on Tuesday after Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field during Monday night’s football game. Speculation arose that Sharpe missed the show because Bayless made an ‘insensitive’ tweet about the NFL returning to gameplay rather than focusing on Hamlin’s life-threatening emergency. Sharpe started Wednesday’s show with an emotional statement about the game explaining, “what happened to Damar Hamlin struck me a little different.”Sign up for our free...
Popculture

Damar Hamlin: NFL Blasted for Alleged 5-Minute Warmup Pause Ruling After Player's Medical Scare

The NFL community is thinking about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who collapsed on the field and went into cardiac arrest during the Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The NFL called off the game after Hamlin was hospitalized, but fans were angry after seeing a report that said the league told the players after Hamlin was loaded into an ambulance that they had five minutes to warm up before resuming play.
CINCINNATI, OH
KWTX

Central Texas Buffalo Bills fan reacts to Damar Hamlin injury

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Donnie Snider, of Killeen, says he’s been a Buffalo Bills fan for decades, and says Monday night’s injury to Damar Hamlin was hard to watch, though he says if any organization can come through the tragedy, it’s the Bills. Snider has been trying...
KILLEEN, TX
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To How ESPN Handled Tough Night

On Monday night, Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest against the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field before he was transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. At first, the NFL temporarily suspended play. ESPN's Suzy Kolber, Booger McFarland and Adam Schefter did their best...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

This realistic Bills scenario is Patriots' best hope for playoff spot

There's still a semi-realistic path for the New England Patriots making the playoffs, and it involves jumping on the Buffalo Bills' bandwagon. That may seem counterintuitive, considering the Patriots need to beat the Bills in their Week 18 finale in order to reach the postseason. If they lose, they'll need to rely on the unlikely outcome of the Miami Dolphins losing to the New York Jets, the Tennessee Titans losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Pittsburgh Steelers falling to the Cleveland Browns to sneak in.
BUFFALO, NY

