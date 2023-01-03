Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
Shannon Sharpe has tense exchange with Skip Bayless over his Damar Hamlin tweet
Shannon Sharpe had a tense exchange with Skip Bayless Wednesday at the start of their show on FS1,” Undisputed,” over Bayless’ controversial tweet about Damar Hamlin.
‘He just can’t help himself’ – Cris Collinsworth savaged by NFL fans for ‘obsession’ during SNF
NFL announcer Cris Collinsworth drew criticism from fans during Sunday Night Football - for being "obsessed" with a player not even on the field. The veteran broadcaster, 63, was behind the mic for the AFC North grudge match between the Steelers and Ravens. Collinsworth, a three-time Pro Bowler with the...
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Cowboys Jerry Jones on Bills' Damar Hamlin: 'Watched in Fear'
While being proud of the way the scary situation was handled Monday night in Cincinnati, the owner said there's no clear-cut path for the NFL moving forward.
Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup.
Shannon Sharpe Misses Fox Sports Show ‘Undisputed’ Amid Skip Bayless Backlash Over Tweet Following Damar Hamlin’s Medical Emergency
Fox Sports host Shannon Sharpe was missing from his FS1 show Undisputed he cohosts with Skip Bayless. Sharpe was not on the show following a controversial tweet Bayless posted following Damar Hamlin’s medical emergency Monday night. Related Story 'Monday Night Football’ Game Won't Be Resumed This Week; Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Remains In Critical Condition; Family Gives Statement – Update Related Story Fox Sports Podcast Network Launches With Initial Slate Featuring Skip Bayless, Nick Wright And Lyman Bostock Doc Series Related Story 'Undisputed' Pundit Skip Bayless Doubles Down On Dak Prescott Mental Health Remarks, Says Criticism Was "Misconstrued" – Update After Hamlin collapsed on the field during...
NFL, sports world reacts to injury to Bills’ Hamlin
Many fellow NFL players and teams and others in the sports world quickly offered their support and prayers on social media for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who the NFL said was in critical condition after being transported to a hospital after collapsing on the field during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin […]
NFL World in Shock After Terrifying Damar Hamlin Injury During Bills-Bengals Game
The NFL world is currently in a state of shock after Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field.... The post NFL World in Shock After Terrifying Damar Hamlin Injury During Bills-Bengals Game appeared first on Outsider.
‘Never seen anything happen like that:’ Former NFL player reacts to Damar Hamlin incident
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - “I’ve never seen anything happen like that in my time.”. That’s what former NFL player Marcus Hinton told WLOX. Hinton’s a Stone County native. He played here, then at Alcorn State with Steve McNair, then three years with the Raiders and a pre-season with the Saints.
NBC’s Chris Simms Rips ESPN With Profanity-Laced Rant
The NFL analyst is ready to defend his take on the league’s MVP race.
Skip Bayless apologizes for insensitive tweet about Damar Hamlin
FS1 pundit Skip Bayless backtracked on Monday night after an insensitive tweet regarding the scary medical episode involving Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin.
Skip Bayless defiantly interrupts co-host who skipped broadcast over 'sick' tweet
The co-hosts of Undisputed are in dispute. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe got into a somewhat heated exchange Wednesday morning over Bayless’ recent tweet about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Sharpe, 54, missed the Undisputed broadcast on Tuesday after Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field during Monday night’s football game. Speculation arose that Sharpe missed the show because Bayless made an ‘insensitive’ tweet about the NFL returning to gameplay rather than focusing on Hamlin’s life-threatening emergency. Sharpe started Wednesday’s show with an emotional statement about the game explaining, “what happened to Damar Hamlin struck me a little different.”Sign up for our free...
Damar Hamlin: NFL Blasted for Alleged 5-Minute Warmup Pause Ruling After Player's Medical Scare
The NFL community is thinking about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who collapsed on the field and went into cardiac arrest during the Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The NFL called off the game after Hamlin was hospitalized, but fans were angry after seeing a report that said the league told the players after Hamlin was loaded into an ambulance that they had five minutes to warm up before resuming play.
Central Texas Buffalo Bills fan reacts to Damar Hamlin injury
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Donnie Snider, of Killeen, says he’s been a Buffalo Bills fan for decades, and says Monday night’s injury to Damar Hamlin was hard to watch, though he says if any organization can come through the tragedy, it’s the Bills. Snider has been trying...
Sports World Reacts To How ESPN Handled Tough Night
On Monday night, Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest against the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field before he was transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. At first, the NFL temporarily suspended play. ESPN's Suzy Kolber, Booger McFarland and Adam Schefter did their best...
NFL releases statement on evening postponement of Bills-Bengals following Damar Hamlin collapse
The NFL has released a statement on the evening postponement of Monday Night Football’s game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills. The game was originally temporarily suspended after Damar Hamlin, a 24-year old safety out of Pitt, collapsed on the field after tackling Bengals WR Tee Higgins. Joe...
The Media Column: Is this the end of Skip Bayless?
Skip Bayless is getting excoriated for tweeting about the NFL playoff picture in the aftermath of Damar Hamlin suffering cardiac arrest on the field during “Monday Night Football.”
This realistic Bills scenario is Patriots' best hope for playoff spot
There's still a semi-realistic path for the New England Patriots making the playoffs, and it involves jumping on the Buffalo Bills' bandwagon. That may seem counterintuitive, considering the Patriots need to beat the Bills in their Week 18 finale in order to reach the postseason. If they lose, they'll need to rely on the unlikely outcome of the Miami Dolphins losing to the New York Jets, the Tennessee Titans losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Pittsburgh Steelers falling to the Cleveland Browns to sneak in.
