Effective: 2023-01-08 01:10:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-08 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Chester; Crockett; Decatur; Dyer; Fayette; Gibson; Hardeman; Hardin; Haywood; Henderson; Henry; Lauderdale; Madison; McNairy; Obion; Shelby; Tipton; Weakley DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi and West Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

BENTON COUNTY, TN ・ 3 HOURS AGO