Mild, cloudy overnight; Cooler temps tomorrow

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Mild and cloudy overnight; few showers

Cold front pushes through tonight

Some freezing temps return Wed. night

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a few showers. Lows only in the low 50s.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy at times with temperatures not getting much warmer than the upper 50s. A shower possible. Temperatures drop near freezing later at night.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold. Highs in the upper 30s which is typical. A shower or even a stray flurry is possible.

FRIDAY: A cold morning near 30°. Sun and clouds. Highs around 40.

SATURDAY: Scattered showers with a mix of rain and snow. Northern Miami Valley will be cold and can see some snow showers. Highs around 40.

SUNDAY: Cold again in the low 30s. Broken clouds with highs in the lower 40s.

MONDAY: Sun and clouds. Highs around 40.

TUESDAY: Cloudy but still seasonable with highs in the low 40s

©2023 Cox Media Group