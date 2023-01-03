Read full article on original website
As Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe surges past $7M, father asks fans to also donate to Cincinnati hospital treating him
Fans have shown an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game. In the days since Hamlin's emergency, over 225,000 people — including fans, players and NFL owners — have raised more than $7 million for Hamlin's foundation.
NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news
It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bills-Bengals game postponed after Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest won't be made up, NFL says
The postponed Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game will not be made up following the terrifying collapse of safety Damar Hamlin, the league said Thursday. With one game left in the regular season, the NFL is still working out the details of how the canceled game will affect seeding for the playoffs, which begin Jan. 14-15.
Damar Hamlin shares first public message since cardiac arrest: 'Keep praying for me'
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shared his first public message since collapsing during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, Jan. 2 and experiencing a cardiac arrest. The NFL player posted on Instagram on Saturday, Jan. 7, grateful for the love he's been receiving and asking for prayers...
Bengals player tackled by Damar Hamlin: I appreciate his family ‘having my back’
Cincinnati Bengals' Tee Higgins is relieved to hear that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is showing signs of progression. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during the Monday, Jan. 2, game after he tackled wide receiver Higgins. The NFL player was taken to the hospital and was in critical condition. On...
Doctors: Hamlin breathing without aid, talking with teammates
Doctors say Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and talking with family and teammates. NBC's Jesse Kirsch reports.Jan. 6, 2023.
