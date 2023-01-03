ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Ring Magazine

Melvin Jerusalem KOs Masataka Taniguchi in 2, wins WBO strawweight title

Melvin Jerusalem ended the Philippines’ world title drought Friday, knocking out Masataka Taniguchi in two rounds at the EDION Arena in Osaka, Japan to win the WBO strawweight title. Jerusalem (20-2, 12 knockouts) made good in his second crack at a world title, vaporizing the Japanese incumbent with a...
WHIO Dayton

Team USA beats Italy to win inaugural United Cup

SYDNEY — (AP) — The United States claimed the inaugural United Cup on Sunday in convincing fashion with an overpowering display over Italy in the final of the mixed teams event. No. 9-ranked Taylor Fritz gave the U.S. an unassailable 3-0 lead in the best-of-five matchup when edging...

