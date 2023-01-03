Read full article on original website
Related
The Ring Magazine
Melvin Jerusalem KOs Masataka Taniguchi in 2, wins WBO strawweight title
Melvin Jerusalem ended the Philippines’ world title drought Friday, knocking out Masataka Taniguchi in two rounds at the EDION Arena in Osaka, Japan to win the WBO strawweight title. Jerusalem (20-2, 12 knockouts) made good in his second crack at a world title, vaporizing the Japanese incumbent with a...
WHIO Dayton
Team USA beats Italy to win inaugural United Cup
SYDNEY — (AP) — The United States claimed the inaugural United Cup on Sunday in convincing fashion with an overpowering display over Italy in the final of the mixed teams event. No. 9-ranked Taylor Fritz gave the U.S. an unassailable 3-0 lead in the best-of-five matchup when edging...
Lucas Braathen leads first run of World Cup slalom race
Lucas Braathen has set the fastest first-run time in a World Cup slalom on a course that tricked several top contenders
Kishida highlights security concerns on trip to Europe, US
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida begins a weeklong trip to strengthen military ties with Europe and Britain and bring into focus the Japan-U.S. alliance at a summit in Washington
Comments / 0