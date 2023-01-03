The biggest discount yet is happening for Google’s Nest Wifi Pro, its Wi-Fi 6 and 6E router that’s significantly faster (and shinier) than the original Nest Wifi. You can get a single unit for $159.99 ($40 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and the Google Store. Previous deals only took some money off the cost of a two-pack, which isn’t necessary if you live in a small apartment. But if you do need more coverage, a two-pack is just $239, a nice $60 deal. (For context, one can cover up to 2,200 square feet, while two doubles that number.) Just remember: you can add more Nest Wifi Pro units to your mesh network down the road.

2 DAYS AGO