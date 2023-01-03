Read full article on original website
Related
The Verge
Razer made a soundbar that tracks your head to optimize sound
Soundbars might not be the audio system of choice for most desktop setups, but Razer is trying is offering a new one for people who don’t want to mess with headsets or finicky surround sound systems. The popular gaming tech company just announced the Leviathan V2 Pro at CES 2023, the latest addition to its existing range of soundbars designed to provide compact, low-profile audio for PC gamers.
The Verge
Google’s Nest Wifi Pro router is $40 off for one, $60 off for two
The biggest discount yet is happening for Google’s Nest Wifi Pro, its Wi-Fi 6 and 6E router that’s significantly faster (and shinier) than the original Nest Wifi. You can get a single unit for $159.99 ($40 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and the Google Store. Previous deals only took some money off the cost of a two-pack, which isn’t necessary if you live in a small apartment. But if you do need more coverage, a two-pack is just $239, a nice $60 deal. (For context, one can cover up to 2,200 square feet, while two doubles that number.) Just remember: you can add more Nest Wifi Pro units to your mesh network down the road.
The Verge
The last-gen Apple TV 4K is almost half off today
Getting back into the swing of things after New Year’s Day always feels like, well, a year in and of itself. Thankfully, if you’re feeling the need to unwind with your favorite show this weekend, the second-gen Apple TV 4K is currently on sale at Best Buy in the 32GB configuration for $99.74 ($80 off) and the 64GB configuration for $109.24 ($90 off).
The Verge
Satechi’s new charger delivers 200 watts of power to six ports
At CES 2023, Satechi announced what it calls its most powerful charger yet: a new GaN charging hub capable of delivering 200 watts of power. Basically, it can charge a lot of stuff at once and do it at high speeds, too. The GaN charger comes with six USB-C PD...
The Verge
Amazon is adding Matter-over-Thread support this spring and will fix a major smart home annoyance
Playing catch-up with Apple, Google, and Samsung, Amazon has announced it’s bringing Matter-over-Thread support to its Echo devices this spring. It will also expand its support of the new smart home standard to more device types — including thermostats, blinds, and sensors — in addition to light bulbs, plugs, and switches. The company also confirmed at CES this week that all of its remaining compatible Echo and Eero devices will be updated to support Matter at the same time.
The Verge
Lenovo’s Project Chronos lets you beam yourself into virtual worlds
Lenovo usually shows up to CES with a bunch of laptops and monitors, but this year, it’s bringing along something quite a bit different: Project Chronos, a device that lets you beam an avatar of yourself into virtual worlds. The device, a medium-size gray box powered by a 13th...
The Verge
Google’s new split-screen look for Android Auto is rolling out to everyone
The Android Auto look and feel has evolved greatly since we reviewed it in 2015, but now its biggest update is starting to roll out to all users, introducing a split-screen UI that can let you see more things at once. Keeping the map on screen while also adding one or two other panes makes it a bit more like Apple’s current approach to CarPlay, and Google says its focus is on creating a “more personal, easy-to-use experience from behind the wheel.”
The Verge
Razer’s Edge 5G handheld is coming to Verizon this month for $359.99
Razer and Verizon co-announced the pricing for the 5G-enabled Edge gaming handheld during CES 2023. It’s launching on January 26th for $359.99 when you add it as a new tablet line to your account. With an installment plan, Verizon says the math works out to $10 per month for 36 months. This pricing is available for a limited time, but a timeframe wasn’t provided by Verizon, so we’ve followed up to find out. The retail price for the 5G model is $599.99, which is $200 more than the Wi-Fi-only model.
The Verge
Where to buy Nvidia’s RTX 4070 Ti GPU
Nvidia’s latest RTX 4070 Ti graphics card goes on sale in the US and across Europe today. The “unlaunched” 12GB RTX 4080 is now the RTX 4070 Ti, with a $799 starting price point. That price, although still high, is key for this new GPU. AMD’s $899 Radeon RX 7900 XT beats Nvidia’s RTX 4070 Ti in many titles at both 1440p and 4K, so the $100 price difference really has to hold.
The Verge
Lenovo’s new ThinkBook has modular accessories that add LTE, a webcam light, and more
The fourth generation of Lenovo’s ThinkBook 16p laptop comes with a unique feature: the ability to add modular accessories. Using the magnetic pin connector at the top of the display, you can attach the devices from Lenovo’s lineup of modular Magic Bay accessories, including the 4K wireless webcam, webcam light, and even an accessory that enables LTE connectivity.
The Verge
Google is making it easy to take music with you on Android 13
Google is introducing new features for Android 13 that should make it easier for users to transition between different audio devices when listening to music. Announced at CES 2023, media notifications will ask users if they want to switch over to a different listening device based on their proximity, allowing you to seamlessly transition between your phone, speakers, headphones, TV, car, and more.
The Verge
Qualcomm’s going toe-to-toe with Apple’s satellite messaging feature
Android phones will soon be getting a feature similar to — and perhaps even more powerful than — Apple’s Emergency SOS via satellite. Qualcomm has announced that its new processors and modems will allow phones to communicate with the Iridium satellite network, letting users send and receive messages even in areas without cell coverage.
The Verge
Friday’s top tech news: let’s give it up for the laptops of CES
It’s always tempting to focus entirely on the weird and wonderful gadgets that come out of CES, but today I want to take a moment to highlight a few of interesting laptops to have been announced at the show. And if you’re after something less bleeding edge, then Lenovo’s...
The Verge
HTC’s new VR / AR headset is the $1,099 Vive XR Elite
HTC is opening preorders for a new virtual and augmented reality headset, the Vive XR Elite. The XR Elite is a $1,099 standalone headset that’s designed to compete with Meta’s Quest headsets and the rumored Apple AR / VR device. Shipping in late February worldwide, it supports the gamut of consumer games and software HTC has offered on past VR headsets, plus mixed reality experiences using full-color passthrough video.
The Verge
Audio-Technica straps a microphone onto its popular M50X headphones
Audio-Technica has taken its popular M50X headphones and added a built-in microphone to create a headset that the company claims is perfect for livestreaming content creators. There are two models available in total. The ATH-M50xSTS comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and XLR microphone connector (with a one-fourth-inch adaptor in the box), while the ATH-M50xSTS-USB has a USB-A connector and USB-C adaptor in the box. But the most important spec is that both headphones use the same 45mm drivers that have made the M50X headphones so popular across the internet.
The Verge
Lenovo made a Kindle Scribe
Lenovo has announced an e-ink tablet called the Smart Paper, which appears to be aimed at Amazon’s writing-focused Kindle Scribe. The Smart Paper features a 10.3-inch display, a pen that doesn’t need to be charged, and the ability to detect when you’re tilting the stylus, as well as 4,096 levels of pressure.
The Verge
MSI made a stylus that is also a pencil
Okay, so. This is a pencil. You can draw with it on paper, the way you would with a pencil. Then, you can bring it up to your laptop screen and write on that, as you would with a stylus. This MSI Pen 2, announced earlier this week, actually seems...
The Verge
Razer Blade 16 hands-on: a dream gaming laptop
Razer has given us a first look at the Razer Blade 16 and Razer Blade 18, which will be released in the next few months. And I will say right now: I am impressed. The Blade 18 is the biggest and most powerful Razer Blade that has ever been released, which is neat in itself. But I’m actually even more excited about the Blade 16, which is debuting some never-before-seen on a Razer Blade.
The Verge
Lenovo’s new Android tablet looks like a really big iPad Pro
The 14.5-inch Lenovo Tab Extreme seems like Lenovo’s answer to the iPad Pro, right down to the sleek gray chassis, Magic Keyboard-like keyboard stand, and stylus. It’s just a little bigger. The $1,199 Tab Extreme has a 14.5-inch 120Hz 3K OLED display and runs Android 13. It comes...
The Verge
Kensington announces two new trackballs at CES
Trackball stans, rejoice! Kensington, one of the few remaining manufacturers of premium trackball mice, has announced two new options for the ergonomic diehards out there. Kensington introduced a pair of more budget-friendly options at CES 2023 with its new Pro Fit Ergo Trackball lineup, the $69.99 TB550 and $49.99 TB450. They join the $119.99 wireless SlimBlade Pro Trackball in Kensingtons’ trackball lineup, but where the SlimBlade Pro is manipulated by the user’s fingers, the new offerings rely on the thumb to get the cursor moving.
Comments / 0