Related
Missing Skier Found Dead At Resort
A 37-year-old skier was found dead one day after being reported missing.
Drag racer Sam Fenech dies after crashing into camera tower at Ipswich raceway
The drag racer Sam Fenech has died after his vehicle left the track at Willowbank Raceway in Ipswich on Saturday night and crashed into a camera tower. “It is with great sadness that Top Fuel Racing Australia announces that Sam Fenech, driver of the Fabietti Racing Doorslammer, has succumbed to injuries suffered in a racing accident at Willowbank Raceway and passed away this evening,” the raceway said on social media.
Truth About Cars
Ken Block Dies in Snowmobile Accident UPDATED
Professional rally driver Ken Block died in a snowmobile accident in Utah on Monday. Block was known for helping found DC Shoes, being a rally-car driver, cultivating the Hoonigan automotive-enthusiast lifestyle and merchandise brand, and starting up the series of Gymkhana stunt videos. "It’s with our deepest regrets that we...
Ken Block Enjoyed 'Great' Christmas Trip With Family Before Death
Days before he died in a snowmobile accident, the rally driver revealed that he went on an "epic holiday trip" to Canada.
A moose shook his head — and his antlers fell off. Watch his startled reaction
“It really is a once in a lifetime video, and such a cool Christmas gift,” the homeowner said.
Video emerges of chairlift altercation at Park City Mountain
PARK CITY, Utah – TownLift previously reported that on Monday, December 26, two people reportedly got into a physical argument on the Saddleback Lift at Park City Mountain Resort, according […]
Utah Ski Resort Employee, 29, Dies After Falling from Chairlift That Was Struck by Tree
Christian Helger was "found unresponsive" after falling from the chairlift into a "ravine of deep snow," according to authorities An employee at a ski resort in Utah died on Monday after falling from a chairlift, officials say. The 29-year-old man, identified by authorities as Christian Helger, "lost his life in a tragic ski chair lift accident at Park City Mountain," the Summit County Sheriff's Office shared in a statement on Wednesday. In a previous statement, police said they were contacted by Park County Mountain Ski Patrol on Monday at...
Australian drag racer dies in crash as horrified crowd looks on
An Australian drag racer died in a crash Saturday near Brisbane as horrified fans watched the accident unfold.
2 kids, 2 adults survive after Tesla plunges off cliff: "A miracle"
Montara, Calif. — A 4-year-old girl, a 9-year-old boy and two adults survived Monday after their car plunged off a Northern California cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway near an area known as Devil's Slide that's known for fatal wrecks, officials said.The Tesla sedan plummeted more than 250 feet from the highway and crashed into a rocky outcropping. It appears to have flipped a few times before landing on its wheels, wedged against the cliff just feet from the surf, according to Brian Pottenger, a battalion chief for Coastside Fire Protection District/Cal Fire. Crashes along Devil's Slide, a steep, rocky...
13 bison dead after truck hits herd near Yellowstone park
WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. — (AP) — Thirteen bison were killed or had to be euthanized after their herd was struck by a semi-truck involved in an accident with two other vehicles on a dark Montana highway just outside Yellowstone National Park, authorities said Friday. The semi-truck struck the...
Tesla Plunges 250 Feet Off of Cliff at ‘Devil’s Slide’ in California, All Passengers Miraculously Survive
A family of four miraculously walked away from what could have been a deadly California car crash after their Tesla plunged 250 feet off of a cliff along Highway 1 at the state’s “Devil’s Slide.”. Fox News reports the Tesla flipped several times before finally coming to...
