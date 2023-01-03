ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hill

Biden officials begin battle at Supreme Court for student debt relief

The administration began its effort to save President Biden’s student loan forgiveness program before the Supreme Court on Wednesday, submitting an opening brief addressing challenges to the program. The late-night filing from the Justice Department argued those who have sued the administration over the program lack standing to do so. The filing further argues that…
Washington Examiner

Will the Supreme Court let lower courts kill charter schools?

Academic researchers have been focusing recently on students’ pandemic-induced “learning losses.” But the bigger story, largely being ignored, is the fact that there often wasn’t much “learning” to lose. People have known about this problem for at least four decades, ever since the National...
POLITICO

A higher education can be transformative, so let’s make sure students from all backgrounds have that opportunity

Education is synonymous with opportunity. My parents knew that well as teachers in Iran before the revolution. They believed in the value of education so much that my mother sold her wedding jewelry to open a school where more children, including young girls, could thrive. When my family came to the U.S., I didn’t look or sound like everyone else, but that foundational belief in the power of education as a great equalizer — so intrinsic to the American Dream — forged my path to and through higher education.

