Congress' $1.7 trillion spending bill includes millions for gender, equity and climate initiatives
Critics argue Congress' $1.7 trillion spending bill is replete with earmarks to fund the liberal agenda through equity, gender and racism initiatives.
Tlaib champions bill of rights for underpaid, overworked restaurant workers
The bill calls for a ‘thriving wage,’ access to health care, paid-time off, and a dignified work environment
State auditor says Dept. of Ed mishandled bidding process using federal funds, something MDE disputes
Mississippi State Auditor Shad White announced his office’s annual report on the state’s federal spending Tuesday, with a special focus on the Mississippi Department of Education’s bidding process to secure computers for school children. White said the department mishandled choosing a vendor, ultimately giving special treatment to...
Biden officials begin battle at Supreme Court for student debt relief
The administration began its effort to save President Biden’s student loan forgiveness program before the Supreme Court on Wednesday, submitting an opening brief addressing challenges to the program. The late-night filing from the Justice Department argued those who have sued the administration over the program lack standing to do so. The filing further argues that…
Washington Examiner
Will the Supreme Court let lower courts kill charter schools?
Academic researchers have been focusing recently on students’ pandemic-induced “learning losses.” But the bigger story, largely being ignored, is the fact that there often wasn’t much “learning” to lose. People have known about this problem for at least four decades, ever since the National...
WOLF
With the new year, minimum wage has been raised in 23 US states but not in Pennsylvania.
With the new year, minimum wage has been raised in 23 US states but not in Pennsylvania. In Pennsylvania, the minimum wage remains at $7.25 per hour, which is the federal minimum. “Working 40 hours, and at times its like living paycheck to paycheck, and you can’t afford other basic...
POLITICO
A higher education can be transformative, so let’s make sure students from all backgrounds have that opportunity
Education is synonymous with opportunity. My parents knew that well as teachers in Iran before the revolution. They believed in the value of education so much that my mother sold her wedding jewelry to open a school where more children, including young girls, could thrive. When my family came to the U.S., I didn’t look or sound like everyone else, but that foundational belief in the power of education as a great equalizer — so intrinsic to the American Dream — forged my path to and through higher education.
The Diversity of Education in the United States
Education in the United States is a complex and diverse system, with public schools, private schools, and post-secondary institutions all playing a role in the country's educational landscape.
