Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four Delicious Dessert Shops on Maryland's Eastern ShoreKatie CherrixMaryland State
Where to Go Camping on Delmarva in 2023Katie CherrixChincoteague Island, VA
This Small Town in Maryland is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenBerlin, MD
Three Popular Dinner Spots in Pocomoke, MDKatie CherrixPocomoke City, MD
Four Affordable Breakfast Spots on DelmarvaKatie CherrixChincoteague Island, VA
Related
WMDT.com
Cambridge wins 1A rivalry game against North Dorchester
NORTH DORCHESTER — The Cambridge South Dorchester Vikings defeated the North Dorchester Eagles 59-48 in a heated 1A rivalry game. The game was tied mid-way through the fourth quarter until the Vikings began to pull away thanks to swarming defense and dominance in the paint. Cambridge moves to 5-1...
kenosha.com
Happy holidays and Ranger reflections from Parkside Director of Athletics Andrew Gavin
Gavin, who was named a Milwaukee Business Journal 40-under-40 winner, has served as the Director of Athletics at UW-Parkside since August 2017. In his role, Gavin leads the Rangers’ athletics department and its 15 varsity sport programs. As a member of the Chancellor’s Cabinet, Gavin also oversees intramurals and recreation and the operations of the Sports & Activity Center and other athletics facilities. He has also been named the third Vice President of the Division II Athletics Directors Association in 2020-21.
Rookery property sold, will remain golf course
According to Tim Johnson of Johnson Companies in Smyrna, the former Rookery North will remain an 18-hole golf course after his company purchased the property recently. Although there have been many rumors about a restaurant that may be located on the property, Johnson is not ready to discuss those plans yet. “It is going to remain an 18-hole golf course, ... Read More
Four Delicious Dessert Shops on Maryland's Eastern Shore
There are so many places to get a sweet treat in Maryland. We've got Fisher's Popcorn, Candy Kitchen, and Island Creamery, along with countless other small, locally-owned dessert shops. Here are a few places on the peninsula where you can get cupcakes, pies, ice cream cones, and candy to satisfy your sweet tooth.
Cape Gazette
Preston Automotive Group acquires Midway Tire & Auto
Preston Automotive Group announced the acquisition of Midway Tire & Auto Dec. 29, adding the Lewes staple to its diverse book of Delmarva Peninsula businesses. Located at 18421 Coastal Highway, Midway has been serving the Sussex County area since the 1960s. Preston Automotive Group Chief Executive Officer and President David...
Four dead, three injured following a two-vehicle crash in Caroline County
Maryland State Police are investigating the circumstances behind a two-vehicle crash that left four dead and three injured in Caroline County.
Bay Net
Southern Maryland Comes Together To Support Senior Deputy Flynt
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On December 17, 2022, Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop in Dunkirk. During the stop, the suspect vehicle fled from the deputies on Rt. 4. According to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, “Preliminary investigation revealed the suspect driving the fleeing vehicle opened...
WBOC
Documentary About Cambridge Premieres Monday Night
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A new documentary is putting Cambridge on center stage, Monday night. The Documentary is called "Unpacking Cambridge: A Story of Rebirth and Reconciliation." Monday night's documentary aims to highlight the rebirth of Cambridge. In the 1960s the City of Cambridge struggled after operations ceased at the packing...
WGMD Radio
Salisbury Man Crashes Truck into Historic Skipjack on Tilghman Island
Talbot County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Dogwood Harbor Road on Tilghman Island for a vehicle accident on December 27th. Deputies arriving at the scene found a pickup truck that had left the parking lot and landed on a boat docked in the Dogwood Harbor – the historic skipjack Rebecca T Ruark, which sustained extensive damage.
WGMD Radio
DSP Investigating Pedestrian Struck by Car Near Ellendale
A Harrington woman was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after she was struck by a car in the area of South Old State Road and New Hope Road near Ellendale. Delaware State Police say the 19 year old woman was leaving a party when she was struck. The investigation is continuing.
WBOC
Beebe Healthcare Lewes Campus Welcomes First Baby of 2023
LEWES, Del.- Beebe Healthcare at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus welcomed its first baby of 2023. Alya Itzae Colon Morales was born Sunday at 12:51 a.m. to Norma Morales Perez and Ricard Colon Alsina. She weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces and was 21 inches. Every year, Beebe team members...
Cape Gazette
PRICE REDUCED-18390 HUDSON RD~MILTON
18390 Hudson Road, Milton, DE 19968 ~ STEPS TO BIKE TRAILS, AND A FEW MINUTES DRIVE TO LEWES & REHOBOTH BEACHES. Wonderfully kept, large 2 story home boasts 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and is nestled onto this partially wooded lot. Inside you will find a cozy gas burning stove in the family room, kitchen that features great floor plan for cooking with extra prep space and an abundance of cabinets for storage. First floor features 3 bedrooms, which includes large primary bedroom and bath! Looking to entertain? The 2nd floor features 2 additional bedrooms and a bathroom, plus the bonus room/game room is being sold with the pool table and is perfect for your guests to have fun, relax, and have privacy of their own. Trex Decking and Screened porch lets you enjoy the great outdoors while looking out to your wooded lot line and fully fenced in yard. Detached garage makes for a great shop as it has electricity, heating and air conditioning, and so much more! Additional features of the home include dual zone heating/air conditioning with gas back up, outside shower, rv hookup, generator, on demand water heater, landscaped yard with irrigation, floored attic storage, and large circular driveway that can easily fit 6+ cars. If you are looking for a large home, with no HOA fees and only country restrictions this is one you will want to see! Schedule your appointment today.
Cape Gazette
Huk now open at Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Beach
Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Beach recently announced the addition of outdoor apparel leader Huk to its extensive lineup. The performance fishing apparel retailer is now open next to Cole Haan at the outlet shopping destination, complementing more than 115 popular brands including Vera Bradley, Under Armour and Sperry. “We strive to...
Bay Net
Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Property Destruction Suspect At The Inn At Leonardtown
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a property destruction investigation. On Monday, Dec. 23, 2022, during the overnight hours, the pictured female met with someone at the Inn at Leonardtown. The female is suspected of...
Bay Net
Senior Deputy Flynt Condition Update From Sheriff Cox
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On January 4, 2023 Calvert County Sheriff Ricky Cox released the following update on Senior Deputy Flynt:. “We received some very encouraging news on Senior Deputy Flynt over the last few days. Yesterday, he was supposed to have another surgical procedure on his injured leg. However, the doctors determined it wasn’t needed as it was healing on its own.
Bay Net
Calvert Man Sentenced For Second-Degree Assault, Weapon Charge
SUNDERLAND, Md. – On April 22, 2022, Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the report of an individual who had brandished a firearm at another individual in the parking lot of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, adjacent to Sunderland Elementary School. The complainant reported that...
chestertownspy.org
The Vultures of Easton Hold a “Wake” at Perdue Plant
Alfred Hitchcock, indeed, would have been delighted by the recent gathering of turkey vultures at the Easton grain elevator plant off off Dover Street. Still, one suspects that most residents that pass by the large processing center might find the sight of the bird conferees a tad off-putting. That was...
WGMD Radio
Fatal Crash in Wicomico County Under Investigation
The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single vehicle fatal collision that occurred last night on Bethel Road in Willards. A trooper from the Maryland State Police Barrack “E” arrived on the scene at around 8:30 and found that the driver, identified as Kevin Michael Lewis, was not breathing. Paramedics arrived and pronounced Lewis dead. According to the investigation, Lewis headed north on Bethel Road when for some reason, he drove off the road and collided with a utility pole before entering a field and crashing through a wooden crop irrigation structure. If anyone has any information that may assist in this investigation, please contact Deputy First Class E. Kolb at 410-548-4891.
Cape Gazette
Steve Smyk to become chief deputy
Former 20th District Rep. Steve Smyk of Milton will start a new job as chief deputy in the Sussex County Sheriff's Office, replacing the retiring Eric Swanson. Smyk is expected to be sworn in and start his duties Monday, Jan. 9. Smyk, a Republican, served as a state representative for...
The Dispatch
OPA, Janasek Reach Settlement
OCEAN PINES – A settlement between the Ocean Pines Association (OPA) and former director Tom Janasek is being finalized. Late last week, the Ocean Pines Board of Directors announced the association had agreed in principle to a settlement in a lawsuit regarding the enforcement of a 90-day amenity ban against Janasek. The settlement comes months after a Worcester County Circuit Court judge granted Janasek’s motion for a preliminary injunction, allowing him to continue using Ocean Pines’ food and beverage operations as his lawsuit against the association and its board of directors made is way through the court system.
Comments / 0