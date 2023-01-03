ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man who found missing teen’s body in Colonial Heights reacts to identification

Investigators do not believe Johnson was killed at the location where his remains were recovered. They believe the crime occurred elsewhere and his body was taken to the Colonial Heights site. They're now actively working to discern a timeline of Johnson's whereabouts between the time he was last seen on Nov. 16, 2022 and when his body was found on Dec. 21, 2022.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

State investigation requested in the handling of Colonial Heights former police chief inappropriate behavior accusations

The Virginia State Police (VSP) has been requested by state lawmaker, Delegate Mike Cherry for further investigation into claims that reports of inappropriate behavior by former Colonial Heights Police Chief Jeff Faries, were handled improperly by school administrators. Faries was placed on administrative leave by City Manager Douglas Smith back...
