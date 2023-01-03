Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Project ADAM at Children's Hospital in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Family living in bus station asked to leave.D.C. Hot NewsRichmond, VA
Surviving homelessness in Richmond, VA Living in public places.The News&StuffRichmond, VA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RichmondTed RiversRichmond, VA
Related
Trial set for Virginia soldier suing police over violent stop
Video of the 2020 traffic stop got millions of views the next year after Caron Nazario filed the federal lawsuit that is now being heard, highlighting fears of mistreatment among Black drivers.
Man facing charges for alleged assault of student at Powhatan school
A man, who Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett is a Virginia state trooper, is facing charges for an alleged assault against a student.
Mother wants answers after seven bullets struck her Richmond home
Richmond police are investigating after a southside home was sprayed with bullets the day after Christmas.
Update on the situation that prompted 'lock and hide' for some Henrico students
Henrico Police have swarmed the area of Mountain Road and Woodman Road in Glen Allen to investigate reports of a person with a gun near a school.
Troopers: Woman shot on I-295 after mystery driver 'began shooting'
A woman was driving on I-295 north in Hopewell just after 12:50 a.m. when "an unknown vehicle approached from behind and began shooting" at her car, according to Virginia State Police.
Newport News substitute judge sentenced to federal prison for tax fraud
A Newport News-based attorney who also served as a substitute judge in Hampton Roads district courts was sentenced to more than four years in federal prison for tax fraud Thursday.
Man who found missing teen’s body in Colonial Heights reacts to identification
Investigators do not believe Johnson was killed at the location where his remains were recovered. They believe the crime occurred elsewhere and his body was taken to the Colonial Heights site. They're now actively working to discern a timeline of Johnson's whereabouts between the time he was last seen on Nov. 16, 2022 and when his body was found on Dec. 21, 2022.
Police: Body found under tarp in woods is missing Chesterfield teen
The body found last month in a Colonial Heights neighborhood has been identified as that of a missing Chesterfield County teen last seen in mid-November, according to authorities.
He ran into a Richmond apartment to escape gunfire. A dog attacked him.
An 11-year-old Richmond boy is recovering after he was bitten by a dog after running from gunfire in Whitcomb Court on New Year's Day night.
Richmond woman identified as victim of deadly Chesterfield Christmas Eve crash
Both people inside the Kia were taken to the hospital, where the passenger, Sabrinna A. Pannell, 38, of Richmond, was pronounced dead upon arrival. Police said the driver of the Kia was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Henrico Crime Report – Dec. 30, 2022-Jan. 5, 2023
– Police arrested and charged a citizen with a sex offense at an apartment complex Dec. 30 at 12 a.m. 4500 block of South Laburnum Avenue – Police arrested and charged a citizen with shoplifting at a department store Dec. 30 at 1:02 p.m. 8800 block of Staples Mill...
One injured in four-vehicle crash on Chippenham Parkway
According to police, a car was merging from the Jahnke Road ramp and when it hit another vehicle. Two other cars hit each other while trying to avoid the initial crash.
Hopewell leaders approve first step in ‘Operation Ceasefire’ to combat crime increase
In the wake of that violence, City leaders filed a motion to approve a portion of a group violence intervention effort known as "Operation Ceasefire." The portion of the initiative that has been pushed forward is a proposal to introduce Real Life -- a program already in use in Richmond.
‘Anything could have happened’: Mother upset after school bus leaves teen on highway
A Richmond Public Schools mother says she is frustrated after her teenage daughter was left on the side of the highway after a fight broke out on a bus ride to class in December.
Petersburg man heartbroken after dog shot: 'Like a family member getting shot'
Farid Rashid knew something was wrong just after 9:30 on Wednesday night when he heard two gunshots.
Shooting reported near VCU CORE campus on West Grace Street
Police are currently responding to a shooting near the VCU campus.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
State investigation requested in the handling of Colonial Heights former police chief inappropriate behavior accusations
The Virginia State Police (VSP) has been requested by state lawmaker, Delegate Mike Cherry for further investigation into claims that reports of inappropriate behavior by former Colonial Heights Police Chief Jeff Faries, were handled improperly by school administrators. Faries was placed on administrative leave by City Manager Douglas Smith back...
Petersburg woman speaks out again after new suspect attempts to break into her car
A Petersburg woman is speaking out, once again, after another individual attempted to break into her car only a month after the arrest of the last suspect.
Virginia woman needed groceries; Someone wiped her EBT card clean
The Department of Social Services issued a warning about skimming, where a scammer may attach a card-reading device to a point-of-sale machine, collecting card numbers and other information.
CDC Map: Masks recommended for 57 Va. localities, all of Metro Richmond
Masking is recommended for 57 localities in Virginia, including all of Metro Richmond, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
Comments / 0