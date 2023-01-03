Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral
Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
Damar Hamlin’s breathing tube removed, Bills safety able to speak to family, team
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin woke up on Wednesday night, has been able to hold his parents’ hands, and now he’s talking. The team issued a statement on Friday morning with another remarkable update on Hamlin’s progress at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The 24-year-old had the breathing tube removed from his throat over night and he’s been able to speak with members of his family for the first time since collapsing on the field at Paycor Stadium on Monday night.
Damar Hamlin’s near-fatal injury puts game into perspective (Editorial Board Opinion)
The terrifying injury to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin Monday night in Cincinnati delivered a sobering message: Life is more important than football. That’s obvious. Except when it isn’t. Fans and commentators have grown too accustomed to seeing players pop back up after a monstrous hit or give...
So what now? Potential AFC Championship Game scenarios revealed for Buffalo Bills
That’s the million dollar question for the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs. On Thursday night, the NFL announced that the Bills’ Week 17 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals will not be resumed and has been cancelled. Entering the week, Buffalo held the AFC’s No. 1...
Bills’ Damar Hamlin is awake, has made ‘substantial improvement overnight’
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is awake and has made “substantial improvements” overnight at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to a statement from his representatives at Agency 1 Sports. The team said Hamlin is neurologically intact and his lungs continue to heal. Bills rookie cornerback Kaiir...
NFL explains why it decided not to reschedule canceled Bills-Bengals game
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed Thursday night that the league will not reschedule its Week 17 game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. That game began Monday night, but was called off midway through the first quarter after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and went into cardiac arrest. Hamlin remains hospitalized in Cincinnati, but awoke Thursday morning and is showing signs of improvement.
Damar Hamlin, football guy: Here’s what Bills safety asked when he woke up
When Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin opened his eyes Wednesday night, roughly 48 hours after his heart stopped on the field during Monday Night Football, he made sure to ask his bedside nurse a question. “Did we win?”. Dr. Timothy Pritts and Dr. William Knight spoke to reporters on Thursday...
Jim Rosecrans, former West Genesee football great who played at Penn State, dies at 69
Jim Rosecrans, a former West Genesee standout who later played at Penn State and for the New York Jets, died last week at the age of 69. While at West Genesee, Rosecrans played football, lacrosse and wrestled. His work on the football field landed him No. 39 on syracuse.com’s CNY’s 50 all-time greatest high school football players list in 2017 and No. 57 on syracuse.com’s CNY’s 100 greatest high school athletes list in 2019.
Giants vs. Eagles spread pick & player props + free $200 DraftKings promo
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. A classic NFC East rivalry between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles takes place on the last day of the NFL regular season, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the perfect NFL-specific sign-up bonus. All new customers have a chance to win $200 in bonus bets, and you can sign up here to claim yours today.
Jets vs. Dolphins prediction & pick using Caesars promo code FULLSYR
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. NFL Week 18 features several great matchups like the New York Jets taking on the Miami Dolphins, and Caesars Sportsbook has the perfect welcome bonus to take advantage of the game. New customers can sign up here and claim insurance on their first bet up to $1,250 with the Caesars promo code FULLSYR.
How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots: NFL Week 18 time, TV, live stream
The Buffalo Bills host the New England Patriots for a rematch to finish out the 2022-23 NFL Season at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, January 8 (1/8/2023) at 1 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on CBS at 1 p.m. ET, and can be streamed live with fuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial) and other live TV services.
BetMGM Ohio promo code: Get up to $1,000 in site credit today
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. We’re still within the first week of legal online sports betting in Ohio and to continue making the experience the best one possible, BetMGM Sportsbook has an incredibly generous welcome offer. You can sign up here to lock in first-bet insurance up to $1,000, and to make things simple, there’s no BetMGM Ohio promo code you’ll have to enter.
Lions vs. Packers spread pick with our PointsBet promo code RFPICKS11
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Week 18 of the NFL season kicks off on Saturday with a double header, and all new customers can sign up to claim a PointsBet bonus in time for the weekend’s games. Their current promotion allows all new members to get up to $2,000 in second chance bets with the PointsBet promo code RFPICKS11.
Use BetMGM Ohio bonus code SYRACUSE3 for our Cavs vs. Nuggets picks
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. This truly is the perfect time in the sports world for us to receive a great BetMGM Ohio bonus code. The calendar is truly kicking into high gear with a plethora of exciting games for your wagering pleasure. Things will get even better as all new users are eligible to receive $200 in bonus bets which can only serve to improve your viewing experience and your overall enjoyment. To claim this for yourself, you do need to sign up at BetMGM Ohio today.
FanDuel NY sign up bonus: Claim your $1,000 promo for NFL, NBA & more
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. FanDuel is ready to give New Yorkers the chance to start their wagering experience with a lucrative $1,000 No Sweat First Bet for signing up online with the sportsbook. All you need to do is use your FanDuel promo code by clicking our link before registering with FanDuel.
Patriots vs. Bills pick for instant $200 DraftKings NFL promo code
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. We cannot overstate how difficult things have been for the Buffalo Bills this week, but we have been hearing positive news around the health of Damar Hamlin. Both teams have something to play for as the Bills look to lock down seeding and the Patriots try to make the playoffs. You can kick up your enjoyment by signing up at DraftKings Sportsbook to use our Patriots vs. Bills prediction without needing a DraftKings NFL promo code.
Bet365 bonus code Ohio: Promo turns a $1 bet into a $200 bonus for NFL
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. For the cost of just a $1 initial wager, new Ohio sports bettors will be credited with $200 in bonus credits from Bet365 if they sign up through one of the links in this article. This offer is a great way to get your betting journey started.
FanDuel Ohio sign-up bonus: Claim your $200 in bet credits guaranteed
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Ohio recently had the luxury of experiencing the launch of legal online sports betting, and FanDuel Sportsbook is offering new members in the state a generous welcome offer. New members can click here to register and instantly grab $200 in bet credits. Your FanDuel Ohio sign-up bonus couldn’t be easier to claim, as there’s no promo code required.
DraftKings Maryland promo code: Get $200 in bonus bets for January 2023
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The state of Maryland had the luxury of launching legal online sports betting in November, and the newest DraftKings sign-up bonus is the perfect way to take advantage of it. New customers can sign up here for a chance to win $200 in bonus bets this January 2023, and this welcome offer doesn’t only apply to those in Maryland.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
70K+
Followers
56K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0