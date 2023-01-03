Effective: 2023-01-08 00:17:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-08 00:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Natchitoches; Red River A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CST FOR SOUTHEASTERN RED RIVER AND NORTHWESTERN NATCHITOCHES PARISHES At 1216 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles south of Coushatta, or 17 miles northwest of Natchitoches, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Campti, Allen, Ashland, Powhatan, Lake End, Black Lake, Ajax and Grand Ecore. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO