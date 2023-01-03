ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Poole leads Golden State against Detroit after 41-point game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Detroit Pistons (10-30, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (19-18, ninth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State hosts the Detroit Pistons after Jordan Poole scored 41 points in the Golden State Warriors’ 118-112 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Warriors have gone 17-2 in home games. Golden State is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pistons are 5-17 in road games. Detroit is seventh in the Eastern Conference shooting 35.3% from deep. Alec Burks paces the Pistons shooting 45% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Pistons won 128-114 in the last matchup on Oct. 30.

TOP PERFORMERS: Poole is scoring 20.3 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 15.6 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 41.3% over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Bojan Bogdanovic averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Pistons, scoring 20.3 points while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc. Burks is shooting 47.0% and averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 5-5, averaging 113.2 points, 43.5 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.9 points per game.

Pistons: 2-8, averaging 113.5 points, 44.5 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.9 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: James Wiseman: out (ankle), Andrew Wiggins: out (illness), JaMychal Green: out (leg), Jonathan Kuminga: out (foot), Andre Iguodala: out (hip), Stephen Curry: out (shoulder).

Pistons: Cade Cunningham: out for season (shin), Isaiah Livers: out (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Chicago plays Boston on 3-game win streak

Chicago Bulls (19-21, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (28-12, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago will try to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Bulls take on Boston. The Celtics are 15-8 in Eastern Conference games. Boston ranks fifth in the NBA with...
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Los Angeles takes on Denver, seeks 4th straight road win

Los Angeles Lakers (19-21, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (26-13, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits Denver looking to prolong its three-game road winning streak. The Nuggets are 19-9 in conference games. Denver ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 54.8 points per...
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

No. 5 UConn-DePaul game postponed due to lack of players

STORRS, Conn (AP) — The Big East game between No. 5 UConn and DePaul on Sunday at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut, has been postponed because the Huskies don’t have enough healthy players available to suit up, the conference said Friday. The conference requires schools to suit up seven scholarship players for any game, and injuries have left the Huskies with just six active players, the school said. UConn also was expected to be without head coach Geno Auriemma, who announced Thursday that he is taking some time off to recover from an illness. Junior Aaliyah Edwards and freshman Ayanna Patterson were injured in UConn’s win at Xavier on Thursday. They join sophomore Caroline Ducharme, sophomore Azzi Fudd, junior Paige Bueckers and freshman Ice Brady on the inactive list.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jim Harbaugh to interview with 1 NFL team

Jim Harbaugh affirmed his loyalty to Michigan this week when he issued a statement in response to rumors linking him to NFL jobs, but the coach is apparently planning to hear what at least one pro team has to say. Harbaugh has an interview scheduled with the Denver Broncos, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of... The post Report: Jim Harbaugh to interview with 1 NFL team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Toronto visits Philadelphia after Tavares’ 2-goal game

Toronto Maple Leafs (24-9-7, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (15-17-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Maple Leafs -219, Flyers +180; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Philadelphia Flyers after John Tavares’ two-goal game against the Detroit Red Wings...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Bruins visit the Ducks after Pastrnak’s 2-goal game

Boston Bruins (30-4-4, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (12-24-4, eighth in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Bruins -280, Ducks +227; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the Anaheim Ducks after David Pastrnak scored two goals in the Bruins’ 4-2 win over the...
ANAHEIM, CA
The Associated Press

Roberts leads San Francisco over Loyola Marymount 72-70

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tyrell Roberts scored 21 points and San Francisco held off Loyola Marymount 72-70 on Saturday night. Roberts shot 7 for 16 (3 for 9 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Dons (12-7, 1-3 West Coast Conference). Julian Rishwain added 18 points and six rebounds. Marcus Williams scored 10. Keli Leaupepe paced the Lions (12-6) with 22 points and six rebounds. Cameron Shelton added 17 points, seven rebounds, six assists and six steals. Alex Merkviladze totaled 14 points and seven rebounds. Roberts scored 15 in the second half to rally the Dons from a 36-32 halftime deficit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Harkless scores 25, UNLV beats No. 21 New Mexico 84-77

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — EJ Harkless scored 25 points, including 21 in the second half to spark UNLV to a 84-77 win Saturday night over No. 21 New Mexico. The Rebels (12-3, 1-2 Mountain West) had four other players in double figures, with Keyshon Gilbert adding 14. “We put the ball in EJ’s hands tonight and he made really good decisions,” UNLV coach Kevin Kruger said. “And he made things happen.” Morris Udeze scored 22 with 13 rebounds to lead the Lobos (14-2, 2-2) and Jamal Mashburn Jr. had 19, but star guard Jaelen House was held scoreless in the second half, finishing with 12.
LAS CRUCES, NM
The Associated Press

Tipton scores 21 as Jacksonville State tops Bellarmine 75-62

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Garrett Tipton had 21 points in Bellarmine’s 75-62 victory over Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Tipton shot 6 for 9 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Knights (7-10, 2-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Juston Betz scored 16 points and added five rebounds and three steals. Alec Pfriem was 4 of 8 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) to finish with 13 points.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
The Associated Press

Blues take on the Wild in Central Division action

St. Louis Blues (19-18-3, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (22-13-3, third in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Wild -191, Blues +160; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: Central Division opponents meet when the Minnesota Wild play the St. Louis Blues. Minnesota has a 22-13-3 record overall...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Harris scores 24 as CS Fullerton beats Hawaii 79-72 in OT

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Jalen Harris scored 24 points and Cal State Fullerton beat Hawaii 79-72 in overtime on Saturday night, snapping the Rainbow Warriors seven-game win streak. Harris had two layups in an 8-0 run in overtime to send the Titans (9-7, 3-1 Big West Conference) to the win. He added five rebounds. Max Jones had 16 points and six rebounds. Latrell Wrightsell Jr. also scored 16. Bernardo da Silva led the way for the Rainbow Warriors (12-4, 3-1) with 18 points and seven rebounds. Noel Coleman added 16 points and hit a 3-pointer with two seconds left to send the game to OT tied at 60. Beon Riley had 11 points and eight rebounds. Up next for CSU Fullerton is a matchup Wednesday with UC Irvine on the road. Hawaii hosts Long Beach State on Sunday.
FULLERTON, CA
The Associated Press

Timme, Hickman lead No. 9 Gonzaga past Santa Clara 81-76

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Drew Timme and Nolan Hickman scored 20 points each and No. 9 Gonzaga beat Santa Clara 81-76 on Saturday night. Julian Strawther had 18 points and Ben Gregg grabbed eight rebounds to help the Bulldogs (14-3, 3-0 West Coast Conference) get their 25th straight win against the Broncos. Gonzaga has won 48 of the last 50 meetings. Gonzaga trailed by one with 90 seconds remaining, but outscored Santa Clara 8-2 over the final 1:14 to pull out the win. “We had to fight, and we had to dig,” Bulldogs coach Mark Few said.
SANTA CLARA, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
612K+
Post
653M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy