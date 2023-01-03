Read full article on original website
Tatum, Brown help Celtics escape with 121-116 win over Spurs
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points, including the tiebreaking jumper with 33 seconds left, Jaylen Brown added 29 and the Boston Celtics beat the San Antonio Spurs 121-116 on Saturday. The reigning Eastern Conference champions maintained the NBA’s best record by winning for the sixth time...
Grizzlies face the Jazz on 5-game win streak
Utah Jazz (20-22, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (25-13, second in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -7; over/under is 236.5. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis heads into a matchup against Utah as winners of five games in a row. The Grizzlies are 11-10 against Western Conference...
Orlando 115, Golden State 101
ORLANDO (115) Banchero 9-20 3-4 25, F.Wagner 9-16 3-5 24, Carter Jr. 6-9 0-0 13, Fultz 8-16 0-1 16, G.Harris 1-5 0-0 3, M.Wagner 1-4 1-4 4, Ross 2-3 0-0 5, Anthony 6-9 2-3 16, Houstan 0-1 0-0 0, Suggs 2-4 5-7 9. Totals 44-87 14-24 115. GOLDEN STATE (101)
New York takes on Milwaukee, looks for 5th straight victory
Milwaukee Bucks (25-14, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (22-18, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New York will try to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory over Milwaukee. The Knicks are 13-9 in Eastern Conference games. New York scores 114.2 points while...
Los Angeles takes on Denver, seeks 4th straight road win
Los Angeles Lakers (19-21, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (26-13, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits Denver looking to prolong its three-game road winning streak. The Nuggets are 19-9 in conference games. Denver ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 54.8 points per...
Cowboys to Lose Pollard, Sign 'Frankenstein' RB Replacement?
If the prophecy of one NFL guesser comes to fruition, Dallas Cowboys fans better enjoy the antics of Tony Pollard while they still can over the next few weeks. ... though another guesser offers a David Montgomery answer.
Chicago plays Boston on 3-game win streak
Chicago Bulls (19-21, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (28-12, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago will try to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Bulls take on Boston. The Celtics are 15-8 in Eastern Conference games. Boston ranks fifth in the NBA with...
Sacramento hosts Orlando in out-of-conference game
Orlando Magic (15-25, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (20-18, fifth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic visit De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings in non-conference play. The Kings are 11-9 on their home court. Sacramento has an 8-12 record against opponents...
New Orleans faces Washington, aims to break road skid
New Orleans Pelicans (24-16, third in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (17-23, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans hits the road against Washington looking to end its three-game road skid. The Wizards are 10-7 on their home court. Washington is fourth in the Eastern Conference with...
Dallas 127, New Orleans 117
NEW ORLEANS (117) Marshall 9-17 5-10 24, Murphy III 3-7 0-0 7, Valanciunas 10-13 5-6 25, Alvarado 5-12 3-3 14, Jones 6-13 3-4 16, Hayes 1-4 2-4 4, Hernangomez 3-6 0-2 6, Temple 2-3 0-0 5, Daniels 0-6 0-0 0, Graham 2-7 0-2 4, Lewis Jr. 4-6 4-4 12. Totals 45-94 22-35 117.
L.A. Lakers 136, Sacramento 134
Percentages: FG .610, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Schroder 4-5, Beverley 2-3, Westbrook 2-5, James 1-6, Gabriel 0-1, Nunn 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bryant, Toscano-Anderson, Westbrook). Turnovers: 17 (James 4, Westbrook 4, Beverley 2, Bryant 2, Schroder 2, Gabriel, Nunn, Toscano-Anderson). Steals: 4...
Report: Jim Harbaugh to interview with 1 NFL team
Jim Harbaugh affirmed his loyalty to Michigan this week when he issued a statement in response to rumors linking him to NFL jobs, but the coach is apparently planning to hear what at least one pro team has to say. Harbaugh has an interview scheduled with the Denver Broncos, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of... The post Report: Jim Harbaugh to interview with 1 NFL team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Chicago 126, Utah 118
UTAH (118) Markkanen 12-20 2-3 28, Olynyk 2-7 2-3 6, Vanderbilt 6-13 3-3 15, Clarkson 7-14 3-3 18, Conley 3-9 0-0 9, Gay 2-5 1-2 5, Kessler 2-3 0-0 4, Agbaji 7-7 1-1 19, Beasley 1-9 0-0 2, Horton-Tucker 4-6 2-3 12. Totals 46-93 14-18 118. CHICAGO (126) DeRozan 13-22...
Oilers visit the Kings after Hyman's 2-goal game
Edmonton Oilers (21-17-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (22-14-6, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers visit the Los Angeles Kings after Zach Hyman scored two goals in the Oilers' 3-2 overtime loss to the Colorado Avalanche. Los Angeles has a 22-14-6 record...
SAN FRANCISCO 72, LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 70
Percentages: FG .509, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Rishwain 4-6, Roberts 3-9, M.Williams 2-3, Shabazz 1-4, Gigiberia 0-1, Kunen 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Kunen 2, Gigiberia, Markovetskyy). Turnovers: 12 (Gigiberia 4, Kunen 2, Markovetskyy 2, Shabazz 2, Hawthorne, Rishwain). Steals: 7 (Rishwain 2,...
BYU 68, SAN DIEGO 48
Percentages: FG .500, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Johnson 2-2, Robinson 1-2, George 1-3, Saunders 0-1, Waterman 0-1, Hall 0-3, R.Williams 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Traore 2, Ally Atiki). Turnovers: 12 (R.Williams 4, Robinson 4, Waterman 2, Johnson, Traore). Steals: 7 (George 2,...
