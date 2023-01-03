ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
Porterville Recorder

Tatum, Brown help Celtics escape with 121-116 win over Spurs

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points, including the tiebreaking jumper with 33 seconds left, Jaylen Brown added 29 and the Boston Celtics beat the San Antonio Spurs 121-116 on Saturday. The reigning Eastern Conference champions maintained the NBA’s best record by winning for the sixth time...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Porterville Recorder

Grizzlies face the Jazz on 5-game win streak

Utah Jazz (20-22, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (25-13, second in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -7; over/under is 236.5. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis heads into a matchup against Utah as winners of five games in a row. The Grizzlies are 11-10 against Western Conference...
MEMPHIS, TN
Porterville Recorder

Orlando 115, Golden State 101

ORLANDO (115) Banchero 9-20 3-4 25, F.Wagner 9-16 3-5 24, Carter Jr. 6-9 0-0 13, Fultz 8-16 0-1 16, G.Harris 1-5 0-0 3, M.Wagner 1-4 1-4 4, Ross 2-3 0-0 5, Anthony 6-9 2-3 16, Houstan 0-1 0-0 0, Suggs 2-4 5-7 9. Totals 44-87 14-24 115. GOLDEN STATE (101)
ORLANDO, FL
Porterville Recorder

New York takes on Milwaukee, looks for 5th straight victory

Milwaukee Bucks (25-14, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (22-18, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New York will try to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory over Milwaukee. The Knicks are 13-9 in Eastern Conference games. New York scores 114.2 points while...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Porterville Recorder

Los Angeles takes on Denver, seeks 4th straight road win

Los Angeles Lakers (19-21, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (26-13, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits Denver looking to prolong its three-game road winning streak. The Nuggets are 19-9 in conference games. Denver ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 54.8 points per...
DENVER, CO
Porterville Recorder

Chicago plays Boston on 3-game win streak

Chicago Bulls (19-21, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (28-12, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago will try to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Bulls take on Boston. The Celtics are 15-8 in Eastern Conference games. Boston ranks fifth in the NBA with...
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

Sacramento hosts Orlando in out-of-conference game

Orlando Magic (15-25, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (20-18, fifth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic visit De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings in non-conference play. The Kings are 11-9 on their home court. Sacramento has an 8-12 record against opponents...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Porterville Recorder

New Orleans faces Washington, aims to break road skid

New Orleans Pelicans (24-16, third in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (17-23, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans hits the road against Washington looking to end its three-game road skid. The Wizards are 10-7 on their home court. Washington is fourth in the Eastern Conference with...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Porterville Recorder

Dallas 127, New Orleans 117

NEW ORLEANS (117) Marshall 9-17 5-10 24, Murphy III 3-7 0-0 7, Valanciunas 10-13 5-6 25, Alvarado 5-12 3-3 14, Jones 6-13 3-4 16, Hayes 1-4 2-4 4, Hernangomez 3-6 0-2 6, Temple 2-3 0-0 5, Daniels 0-6 0-0 0, Graham 2-7 0-2 4, Lewis Jr. 4-6 4-4 12. Totals 45-94 22-35 117.
DALLAS, TX
Porterville Recorder

L.A. Lakers 136, Sacramento 134

Percentages: FG .610, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Schroder 4-5, Beverley 2-3, Westbrook 2-5, James 1-6, Gabriel 0-1, Nunn 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bryant, Toscano-Anderson, Westbrook). Turnovers: 17 (James 4, Westbrook 4, Beverley 2, Bryant 2, Schroder 2, Gabriel, Nunn, Toscano-Anderson). Steals: 4...
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jim Harbaugh to interview with 1 NFL team

Jim Harbaugh affirmed his loyalty to Michigan this week when he issued a statement in response to rumors linking him to NFL jobs, but the coach is apparently planning to hear what at least one pro team has to say. Harbaugh has an interview scheduled with the Denver Broncos, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of... The post Report: Jim Harbaugh to interview with 1 NFL team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Porterville Recorder

Chicago 126, Utah 118

UTAH (118) Markkanen 12-20 2-3 28, Olynyk 2-7 2-3 6, Vanderbilt 6-13 3-3 15, Clarkson 7-14 3-3 18, Conley 3-9 0-0 9, Gay 2-5 1-2 5, Kessler 2-3 0-0 4, Agbaji 7-7 1-1 19, Beasley 1-9 0-0 2, Horton-Tucker 4-6 2-3 12. Totals 46-93 14-18 118. CHICAGO (126) DeRozan 13-22...
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

Oilers visit the Kings after Hyman's 2-goal game

Edmonton Oilers (21-17-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (22-14-6, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers visit the Los Angeles Kings after Zach Hyman scored two goals in the Oilers' 3-2 overtime loss to the Colorado Avalanche. Los Angeles has a 22-14-6 record...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

SAN FRANCISCO 72, LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 70

Percentages: FG .509, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Rishwain 4-6, Roberts 3-9, M.Williams 2-3, Shabazz 1-4, Gigiberia 0-1, Kunen 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Kunen 2, Gigiberia, Markovetskyy). Turnovers: 12 (Gigiberia 4, Kunen 2, Markovetskyy 2, Shabazz 2, Hawthorne, Rishwain). Steals: 7 (Rishwain 2,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Porterville Recorder

BYU 68, SAN DIEGO 48

Percentages: FG .500, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Johnson 2-2, Robinson 1-2, George 1-3, Saunders 0-1, Waterman 0-1, Hall 0-3, R.Williams 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Traore 2, Ally Atiki). Turnovers: 12 (R.Williams 4, Robinson 4, Waterman 2, Johnson, Traore). Steals: 7 (George 2,...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy