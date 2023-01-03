ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porterville Recorder

Washington visits Arizona State on 3-game road skid

Washington Huskies (9-7, 1-4 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (12-3, 3-1 Pac-12) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arizona State -8.5; over/under is 135.5. BOTTOM LINE: Washington will look to break its three-game road skid when the Huskies take on Arizona State. The Sun Devils have gone 7-1 at home. Arizona State...
TEMPE, AZ
Porterville Recorder

Grizzlies face the Jazz on 5-game win streak

Utah Jazz (20-22, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (25-13, second in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -7; over/under is 236.5. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis heads into a matchup against Utah as winners of five games in a row. The Grizzlies are 11-10 against Western Conference...
MEMPHIS, TN
Porterville Recorder

NO. 22 AUBURN 72, NO. 13 ARKANSAS 59

Percentages: FG .339, FT .594. 3-Point Goals: 2-16, .125 (Council 2-6, Dunning 0-1, Pinion 0-1, Davis 0-2, Black 0-3, Walsh 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Makhi.Mitchell 2, Black, Council, Walsh). Turnovers: 13 (Black 4, Council 3, Walsh 2, Davis, Graham, Makhe.Mitchell, Makhi.Mitchell). Steals: 4 (Ka.Johnson...
AUBURN, CA
Porterville Recorder

KENNESAW STATE 76, QUEENS 67

Percentages: FG .537, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Youngblood 4-6, Ademokoya 1-2, Jennings 1-2, Rodgers 0-1, Stroud 0-1, Cottle 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Youngblood 2, Jennings, Robinson). Turnovers: 13 (Burden 3, Jennings 3, Youngblood 3, Cottle, Peterson, Robinson, Stroud). Steals: 8 (Burden 2,...
KENNESAW, GA
Porterville Recorder

Sacramento hosts Orlando in out-of-conference game

Orlando Magic (15-25, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (20-18, fifth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic visit De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings in non-conference play. The Kings are 11-9 on their home court. Sacramento has an 8-12 record against opponents...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Porterville Recorder

Jacksonville 20, Tennessee 16

31030—16 Jacksonville07310—20 Ten_FG Bullock 51, 1:23. Drive: 17 plays, 51 yards, 9:59. Key Plays: Henry 10 run; Dobbs 10 pass to Okonkwo on 3rd-and-2; Dobbs 7 pass to Hooper on 4th-and-3; Dobbs 9 pass to Woods on 4th-and-3. Tennessee 3, Jacksonville 0. Second Quarter. Ten_Okonkwo 21 pass from...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Porterville Recorder

SETON HALL 76, BUTLER 51

Percentages: FG .268, FT .708. 3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Taylor 2-7, Ali 1-3, Hunter 1-3, C.Harris 0-1, J.Thomas 0-1, P.Thomas 0-1, Turnbull 0-1, Wilmoth 0-1, Lukosius 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Taylor, Turnbull, Wilmoth). Turnovers: 13 (C.Harris 4, Ali 2, J.Thomas 2, Taylor 2, Hunter,...
Porterville Recorder

Orlando 115, Golden State 101

ORLANDO (115) Banchero 9-20 3-4 25, F.Wagner 9-16 3-5 24, Carter Jr. 6-9 0-0 13, Fultz 8-16 0-1 16, G.Harris 1-5 0-0 3, M.Wagner 1-4 1-4 4, Ross 2-3 0-0 5, Anthony 6-9 2-3 16, Houstan 0-1 0-0 0, Suggs 2-4 5-7 9. Totals 44-87 14-24 115. GOLDEN STATE (101)
ORLANDO, FL
Porterville Recorder

Chicago plays Boston on 3-game win streak

Chicago Bulls (19-21, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (28-12, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago will try to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Bulls take on Boston. The Celtics are 15-8 in Eastern Conference games. Boston ranks fifth in the NBA with...
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

STETSON 95, NORTH ALABAMA 85, OT

Percentages: FG .508, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 13-22, .591 (L.Brown 5-6, Blackmon 4-7, Swenson 2-3, Oglesby 1-1, Peek 1-3, Harrison 0-1, Panzo 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Panzo, Smith). Turnovers: 8 (Peek 3, Smith 3, Harrison, Swenson). Steals: 5 (Blackmon 3, L.Brown, Swenson). Technical Fouls:...
FLORENCE, AL
Porterville Recorder

PACIFIC 80, PEPPERDINE 75

Percentages: FG .452, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Martindale 3-5, Beard 2-3, Blake 2-3, Outlaw 1-1, Avdalovic 1-2, Odum 1-5, Denson 0-1, Ivy-Curry 0-2, Boone 0-5). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Blake, Martindale). Turnovers: 13 (Blake 3, Denson 3, Beard 2, Avdalovic, Boone, Ivy-Curry, Martindale,...
STOCKTON, CA
Porterville Recorder

ST. THOMAS 80, OMAHA 68

Percentages: FG .417, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Jungers 2-6, White 1-2, Glover 1-3, Arop 0-1, F.Fidler 0-1, Luedtke 0-1, Sutton 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Arop, Brougham, K.Brown). Turnovers: 12 (White 4, F.Fidler 3, Luedtke 2, Arop, Glover, Sutton). Steals: 4 (F.Fidler 2,...
OMAHA, NE
Porterville Recorder

Oklahoma St. 86, Texas 82

OKLAHOMA ST. (11-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 51.613, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Garzon 3-8, Alnatas 2-6, Asi 2-2, Keys 1-2, Chastain 0-2) Blocked Shots: 1 (Milton 1) Turnovers: 15 (Alnatas 4, Chastain 2, Collins 2, Milton 2, Asi 1, De Lapp 1, Garzon 1, Keys 1, Team 1) Steals: 2...
TEXAS STATE
Porterville Recorder

UNLV 84, NO. 21 NEW MEXICO 77

Percentages: FG .518, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (McCabe 2-4, Harkless 2-5, Webster 2-5, Gilbert 1-2, Rodriguez 1-4, Nowell 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Iwuakor 3, Muoka 2, Harkless, Nowell). Turnovers: 13 (Gilbert 5, McCabe 2, Rodriguez 2, Harkless, Jac.Johnson, Nowell, Webster). Steals: 8...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Porterville Recorder

Dallas 127, New Orleans 117

Percentages: FG .479, FT .629. 3-Point Goals: 5-29, .172 (Temple 1-2, Jones 1-3, Alvarado 1-4, Marshall 1-4, Murphy III 1-4, Hayes 0-1, Lewis Jr. 0-1, Valanciunas 0-2, Daniels 0-4, Graham 0-4). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Hernangomez, Jones, Marshall, Murphy III). Turnovers: 12 (Marshall 4, Lewis...
Porterville Recorder

Saturday's Scores

Detroit East English vs. DCP-Northwestern, ppd. Kalamazoo Heritage Christian vs. Creative Technology Academy, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Porterville Recorder

CAL STATE FULLERTON 79, HAWAI'I 72, OT

Percentages: FG .424, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Coleman 3-4, Hepa 1-5, Jackson 0-1, Rouhliadeff 0-1, Riley 0-2, Avea 0-3, McClanahan 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Coleman, da Silva). Turnovers: 22 (McClanahan 5, Riley 5, Hepa 4, Coleman 3, Avea 2, Jackson 2, Seck).
FULLERTON, CA
Porterville Recorder

BYU 68, SAN DIEGO 48

Percentages: FG .500, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Johnson 2-2, Robinson 1-2, George 1-3, Saunders 0-1, Waterman 0-1, Hall 0-3, R.Williams 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Traore 2, Ally Atiki). Turnovers: 12 (R.Williams 4, Robinson 4, Waterman 2, Johnson, Traore). Steals: 7 (George 2,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Porterville Recorder

Chicago 126, Utah 118

UTAH (118) Markkanen 12-20 2-3 28, Olynyk 2-7 2-3 6, Vanderbilt 6-13 3-3 15, Clarkson 7-14 3-3 18, Conley 3-9 0-0 9, Gay 2-5 1-2 5, Kessler 2-3 0-0 4, Agbaji 7-7 1-1 19, Beasley 1-9 0-0 2, Horton-Tucker 4-6 2-3 12. Totals 46-93 14-18 118. CHICAGO (126) DeRozan 13-22...
CHICAGO, IL

