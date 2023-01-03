Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“Most Haunted Road In Kentucky”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSKentucky State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LouisvilleTed RiversLouisville, KY
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening in Kentucky next weekKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everyone in Kentucky Should Visit this Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenShepherdsville, KY
Long John Silver’s Sells Expired Food, Floor covered in Mice Droppings, Mold - Employee of Indiana Location ClaimsTy D.Clarksville, IN
Related
Porterville Recorder
Washington visits Arizona State on 3-game road skid
Washington Huskies (9-7, 1-4 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (12-3, 3-1 Pac-12) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arizona State -8.5; over/under is 135.5. BOTTOM LINE: Washington will look to break its three-game road skid when the Huskies take on Arizona State. The Sun Devils have gone 7-1 at home. Arizona State...
Porterville Recorder
Grizzlies face the Jazz on 5-game win streak
Utah Jazz (20-22, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (25-13, second in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -7; over/under is 236.5. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis heads into a matchup against Utah as winners of five games in a row. The Grizzlies are 11-10 against Western Conference...
How Michigan and Michigan State basketball restored hope for rivalry
EAST LANSING — In the happy aftermath, the two most prominent Michigan State coaches met at courtside Saturday. The moment was frozen in time, captured in a photo shared hundreds of times on Twitter. There was Mel Tucker gripping the shoulders of Tom Izzo, celebrating Michigan State basketball's 59-53 conquest of Michigan. “I...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 22 AUBURN 72, NO. 13 ARKANSAS 59
Percentages: FG .339, FT .594. 3-Point Goals: 2-16, .125 (Council 2-6, Dunning 0-1, Pinion 0-1, Davis 0-2, Black 0-3, Walsh 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Makhi.Mitchell 2, Black, Council, Walsh). Turnovers: 13 (Black 4, Council 3, Walsh 2, Davis, Graham, Makhe.Mitchell, Makhi.Mitchell). Steals: 4 (Ka.Johnson...
Porterville Recorder
KENNESAW STATE 76, QUEENS 67
Percentages: FG .537, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Youngblood 4-6, Ademokoya 1-2, Jennings 1-2, Rodgers 0-1, Stroud 0-1, Cottle 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Youngblood 2, Jennings, Robinson). Turnovers: 13 (Burden 3, Jennings 3, Youngblood 3, Cottle, Peterson, Robinson, Stroud). Steals: 8 (Burden 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Sacramento hosts Orlando in out-of-conference game
Orlando Magic (15-25, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (20-18, fifth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic visit De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings in non-conference play. The Kings are 11-9 on their home court. Sacramento has an 8-12 record against opponents...
Porterville Recorder
Jacksonville 20, Tennessee 16
31030—16 Jacksonville07310—20 Ten_FG Bullock 51, 1:23. Drive: 17 plays, 51 yards, 9:59. Key Plays: Henry 10 run; Dobbs 10 pass to Okonkwo on 3rd-and-2; Dobbs 7 pass to Hooper on 4th-and-3; Dobbs 9 pass to Woods on 4th-and-3. Tennessee 3, Jacksonville 0. Second Quarter. Ten_Okonkwo 21 pass from...
Porterville Recorder
SETON HALL 76, BUTLER 51
Percentages: FG .268, FT .708. 3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Taylor 2-7, Ali 1-3, Hunter 1-3, C.Harris 0-1, J.Thomas 0-1, P.Thomas 0-1, Turnbull 0-1, Wilmoth 0-1, Lukosius 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Taylor, Turnbull, Wilmoth). Turnovers: 13 (C.Harris 4, Ali 2, J.Thomas 2, Taylor 2, Hunter,...
Porterville Recorder
Orlando 115, Golden State 101
ORLANDO (115) Banchero 9-20 3-4 25, F.Wagner 9-16 3-5 24, Carter Jr. 6-9 0-0 13, Fultz 8-16 0-1 16, G.Harris 1-5 0-0 3, M.Wagner 1-4 1-4 4, Ross 2-3 0-0 5, Anthony 6-9 2-3 16, Houstan 0-1 0-0 0, Suggs 2-4 5-7 9. Totals 44-87 14-24 115. GOLDEN STATE (101)
Porterville Recorder
Chicago plays Boston on 3-game win streak
Chicago Bulls (19-21, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (28-12, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago will try to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Bulls take on Boston. The Celtics are 15-8 in Eastern Conference games. Boston ranks fifth in the NBA with...
Porterville Recorder
STETSON 95, NORTH ALABAMA 85, OT
Percentages: FG .508, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 13-22, .591 (L.Brown 5-6, Blackmon 4-7, Swenson 2-3, Oglesby 1-1, Peek 1-3, Harrison 0-1, Panzo 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Panzo, Smith). Turnovers: 8 (Peek 3, Smith 3, Harrison, Swenson). Steals: 5 (Blackmon 3, L.Brown, Swenson). Technical Fouls:...
Porterville Recorder
PACIFIC 80, PEPPERDINE 75
Percentages: FG .452, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Martindale 3-5, Beard 2-3, Blake 2-3, Outlaw 1-1, Avdalovic 1-2, Odum 1-5, Denson 0-1, Ivy-Curry 0-2, Boone 0-5). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Blake, Martindale). Turnovers: 13 (Blake 3, Denson 3, Beard 2, Avdalovic, Boone, Ivy-Curry, Martindale,...
Porterville Recorder
ST. THOMAS 80, OMAHA 68
Percentages: FG .417, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Jungers 2-6, White 1-2, Glover 1-3, Arop 0-1, F.Fidler 0-1, Luedtke 0-1, Sutton 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Arop, Brougham, K.Brown). Turnovers: 12 (White 4, F.Fidler 3, Luedtke 2, Arop, Glover, Sutton). Steals: 4 (F.Fidler 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Oklahoma St. 86, Texas 82
OKLAHOMA ST. (11-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 51.613, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Garzon 3-8, Alnatas 2-6, Asi 2-2, Keys 1-2, Chastain 0-2) Blocked Shots: 1 (Milton 1) Turnovers: 15 (Alnatas 4, Chastain 2, Collins 2, Milton 2, Asi 1, De Lapp 1, Garzon 1, Keys 1, Team 1) Steals: 2...
Porterville Recorder
UNLV 84, NO. 21 NEW MEXICO 77
Percentages: FG .518, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (McCabe 2-4, Harkless 2-5, Webster 2-5, Gilbert 1-2, Rodriguez 1-4, Nowell 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Iwuakor 3, Muoka 2, Harkless, Nowell). Turnovers: 13 (Gilbert 5, McCabe 2, Rodriguez 2, Harkless, Jac.Johnson, Nowell, Webster). Steals: 8...
Porterville Recorder
Dallas 127, New Orleans 117
Percentages: FG .479, FT .629. 3-Point Goals: 5-29, .172 (Temple 1-2, Jones 1-3, Alvarado 1-4, Marshall 1-4, Murphy III 1-4, Hayes 0-1, Lewis Jr. 0-1, Valanciunas 0-2, Daniels 0-4, Graham 0-4). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Hernangomez, Jones, Marshall, Murphy III). Turnovers: 12 (Marshall 4, Lewis...
Porterville Recorder
Saturday's Scores
Detroit East English vs. DCP-Northwestern, ppd. Kalamazoo Heritage Christian vs. Creative Technology Academy, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Porterville Recorder
CAL STATE FULLERTON 79, HAWAI'I 72, OT
Percentages: FG .424, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Coleman 3-4, Hepa 1-5, Jackson 0-1, Rouhliadeff 0-1, Riley 0-2, Avea 0-3, McClanahan 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Coleman, da Silva). Turnovers: 22 (McClanahan 5, Riley 5, Hepa 4, Coleman 3, Avea 2, Jackson 2, Seck).
Porterville Recorder
BYU 68, SAN DIEGO 48
Percentages: FG .500, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Johnson 2-2, Robinson 1-2, George 1-3, Saunders 0-1, Waterman 0-1, Hall 0-3, R.Williams 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Traore 2, Ally Atiki). Turnovers: 12 (R.Williams 4, Robinson 4, Waterman 2, Johnson, Traore). Steals: 7 (George 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Chicago 126, Utah 118
UTAH (118) Markkanen 12-20 2-3 28, Olynyk 2-7 2-3 6, Vanderbilt 6-13 3-3 15, Clarkson 7-14 3-3 18, Conley 3-9 0-0 9, Gay 2-5 1-2 5, Kessler 2-3 0-0 4, Agbaji 7-7 1-1 19, Beasley 1-9 0-0 2, Horton-Tucker 4-6 2-3 12. Totals 46-93 14-18 118. CHICAGO (126) DeRozan 13-22...
Comments / 0