Prairie View A&M Panthers (6-10, 2-1 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (5-11, 1-2 SWAC) BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M visits the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions after Jeremiah Gambrell scored 22 points in Prairie View A&M's 67-60 win over the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils. The Golden Lions have gone...

PRAIRIE VIEW, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO