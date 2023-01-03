ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homewood, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Liberty plays Eastern Kentucky following McGhee's 22-point showing

Liberty Flames (12-4, 3-0 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (9-7, 2-1 ASUN) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Kentucky -9.5; over/under is 139. BOTTOM LINE: Liberty takes on the Eastern Kentucky Colonels after Darius McGhee scored 22 points in Liberty's 75-41 win over the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. The Colonels are 6-1 on...
RICHMOND, KY
Porterville Recorder

Appalachian St. 71, James Madison 62

APPALACHIAN ST. (9-8) Abson 3-6 0-1 6, Gregory 1-6 4-4 6, Huntley 6-11 1-2 15, Mantis 1-4 0-0 3, Boykin 5-13 2-2 14, Harcum 5-11 4-5 16, Pearson 2-3 0-0 4, Xavio.Brown 1-2 1-1 3, Walker 1-2 2-2 4. Totals 25-58 14-17 71. JAMES MADISON (11-6) Offurum 3-5 5-5 11,...
HARRISONBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy