Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Once again, Buffalo is put to the test by Damar Hamlin's demise; this time, the message is, "Karma owes us.Malek SherifBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Related
Porterville Recorder
New York takes on Milwaukee, looks for 5th straight victory
Milwaukee Bucks (25-14, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (22-18, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New York will try to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory over Milwaukee. The Knicks are 13-9 in Eastern Conference games. New York scores 114.2 points while...
Porterville Recorder
Los Angeles takes on Denver, seeks 4th straight road win
Los Angeles Lakers (19-21, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (26-13, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits Denver looking to prolong its three-game road winning streak. The Nuggets are 19-9 in conference games. Denver ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 54.8 points per...
Porterville Recorder
Chicago plays Boston on 3-game win streak
Chicago Bulls (19-21, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (28-12, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago will try to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Bulls take on Boston. The Celtics are 15-8 in Eastern Conference games. Boston ranks fifth in the NBA with...
Porterville Recorder
Grizzlies face the Jazz on 5-game win streak
Utah Jazz (20-22, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (25-13, second in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -7; over/under is 236.5. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis heads into a matchup against Utah as winners of five games in a row. The Grizzlies are 11-10 against Western Conference...
Porterville Recorder
New Orleans faces Washington, aims to break road skid
New Orleans Pelicans (24-16, third in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (17-23, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans hits the road against Washington looking to end its three-game road skid. The Wizards are 10-7 on their home court. Washington is fourth in the Eastern Conference with...
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
Porterville Recorder
Sacramento hosts Orlando in out-of-conference game
Orlando Magic (15-25, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (20-18, fifth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic visit De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings in non-conference play. The Kings are 11-9 on their home court. Sacramento has an 8-12 record against opponents...
Porterville Recorder
Doncic and Dallas visit Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder
Dallas Mavericks (23-17, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (17-22, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Thunder -2; over/under is 226.5. BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic meet when Oklahoma City takes on Dallas. Gilgeous-Alexander ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 30.9 points...
Nordonia starts fast to rout Hudson boys basketball
It’s still too early to proclaim the Nordonia boys basketball team as the team to beat in the Suburban League National Conference race That said, the Knights threw their hat into the ring blowing out Hudson 78-49 as the 2023 portion of the season opened Jan. 3 In Macedonia. ...
Porterville Recorder
STETSON 95, NORTH ALABAMA 85, OT
Percentages: FG .508, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 13-22, .591 (L.Brown 5-6, Blackmon 4-7, Swenson 2-3, Oglesby 1-1, Peek 1-3, Harrison 0-1, Panzo 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Panzo, Smith). Turnovers: 8 (Peek 3, Smith 3, Harrison, Swenson). Steals: 5 (Blackmon 3, L.Brown, Swenson). Technical Fouls:...
Porterville Recorder
KENNESAW STATE 76, QUEENS 67
Percentages: FG .537, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Youngblood 4-6, Ademokoya 1-2, Jennings 1-2, Rodgers 0-1, Stroud 0-1, Cottle 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Youngblood 2, Jennings, Robinson). Turnovers: 13 (Burden 3, Jennings 3, Youngblood 3, Cottle, Peterson, Robinson, Stroud). Steals: 8 (Burden 2,...
Porterville Recorder
St. Thomas (MN) 80, Omaha 68
OMAHA (6-11) F.Fidler 7-14 5-5 19, Sutton 2-9 1-2 5, Brougham 1-1 0-0 2, Luedtke 0-1 0-0 0, White 6-12 4-5 17, Glover 5-10 0-1 11, Jungers 2-9 4-4 10, Arop 1-3 0-1 2, K.Brown 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-60 14-18 68. ST. THOMAS (MN) (13-6) Allen 1-5 1-3 4,...
Porterville Recorder
SETON HALL 76, BUTLER 51
Percentages: FG .268, FT .708. 3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Taylor 2-7, Ali 1-3, Hunter 1-3, C.Harris 0-1, J.Thomas 0-1, P.Thomas 0-1, Turnbull 0-1, Wilmoth 0-1, Lukosius 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Taylor, Turnbull, Wilmoth). Turnovers: 13 (C.Harris 4, Ali 2, J.Thomas 2, Taylor 2, Hunter,...
Porterville Recorder
Orlando 115, Golden State 101
ORLANDO (115) Banchero 9-20 3-4 25, F.Wagner 9-16 3-5 24, Carter Jr. 6-9 0-0 13, Fultz 8-16 0-1 16, G.Harris 1-5 0-0 3, M.Wagner 1-4 1-4 4, Ross 2-3 0-0 5, Anthony 6-9 2-3 16, Houstan 0-1 0-0 0, Suggs 2-4 5-7 9. Totals 44-87 14-24 115. GOLDEN STATE (101)
Porterville Recorder
Chicago 126, Utah 118
Percentages: FG .495, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 12-41, .293 (Agbaji 4-4, Conley 3-5, Horton-Tucker 2-4, Markkanen 2-7, Clarkson 1-7, Gay 0-2, Vanderbilt 0-2, Olynyk 0-3, Beasley 0-7). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Olynyk 2). Turnovers: 10 (Clarkson 2, Horton-Tucker 2, Markkanen 2, Conley, Kessler, Olynyk, Vanderbilt).
Porterville Recorder
CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 70, NEW MEXICO STATE 61
Percentages: FG .429, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 12-37, .324 (Battin 3-6, Nottage 3-11, Ta.Armstrong 2-4, Quintana 2-5, Tr.Armstrong 2-8, Goodrick 0-1, S.Washington 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 13 (Ta.Armstrong 5, Goodrick 3, S.Washington 2, Ighoefe, Nottage, Quintana). Steals: 3 (Goodrick, Quintana, Tr.Armstrong). Technical Fouls:...
Porterville Recorder
BYU 68, SAN DIEGO 48
Percentages: FG .500, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Johnson 2-2, Robinson 1-2, George 1-3, Saunders 0-1, Waterman 0-1, Hall 0-3, R.Williams 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Traore 2, Ally Atiki). Turnovers: 12 (R.Williams 4, Robinson 4, Waterman 2, Johnson, Traore). Steals: 7 (George 2,...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 22 AUBURN 72, NO. 13 ARKANSAS 59
Percentages: FG .339, FT .594. 3-Point Goals: 2-16, .125 (Council 2-6, Dunning 0-1, Pinion 0-1, Davis 0-2, Black 0-3, Walsh 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Makhi.Mitchell 2, Black, Council, Walsh). Turnovers: 13 (Black 4, Council 3, Walsh 2, Davis, Graham, Makhe.Mitchell, Makhi.Mitchell). Steals: 4 (Ka.Johnson...
Porterville Recorder
Buffalo 6, Minnesota 5
Buffalo1311—6 First Period_1, Buffalo, Olofsson 14 (Dahlin, Mittelstadt), 13:00. Second Period_2, Minnesota, Duhaime 4 (Hartman, Dumba), 2:52. 3, Minnesota, Kaprizov 23 (Addison, Steel), 6:46 (pp). 4, Buffalo, Thompson 31 (Dahlin, Cozens), 10:30 (pp). 5, Buffalo, Dahlin 11 (Mittelstadt, Jost), 12:02. 6, Buffalo, Cozens 13 (Tuch), 13:55 (pp). 7, Minnesota, Hartman 5 (Gaudreau), 18:45.
Porterville Recorder
MONTANA 79, NORTHERN COLORADO 74
Percentages: FG .491, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 8-16, .500 (Martin 3-4, Vazquez 2-3, Moody 2-4, Nap 1-1, Bannan 0-1, Whitney 0-1, Di.Thomas 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 2 (Anderson 2). Turnovers: 11 (Di.Thomas 3, Moody 3, Martin 2, Vazquez 2, Bannan). Steals: 4 (Nap 2, Vazquez...
Comments / 0