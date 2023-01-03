ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porterville Recorder

New York takes on Milwaukee, looks for 5th straight victory

Milwaukee Bucks (25-14, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (22-18, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New York will try to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory over Milwaukee. The Knicks are 13-9 in Eastern Conference games. New York scores 114.2 points while...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Los Angeles takes on Denver, seeks 4th straight road win

Los Angeles Lakers (19-21, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (26-13, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits Denver looking to prolong its three-game road winning streak. The Nuggets are 19-9 in conference games. Denver ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 54.8 points per...
DENVER, CO
Chicago plays Boston on 3-game win streak

Chicago Bulls (19-21, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (28-12, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago will try to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Bulls take on Boston. The Celtics are 15-8 in Eastern Conference games. Boston ranks fifth in the NBA with...
CHICAGO, IL
Grizzlies face the Jazz on 5-game win streak

Utah Jazz (20-22, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (25-13, second in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -7; over/under is 236.5. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis heads into a matchup against Utah as winners of five games in a row. The Grizzlies are 11-10 against Western Conference...
MEMPHIS, TN
New Orleans faces Washington, aims to break road skid

New Orleans Pelicans (24-16, third in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (17-23, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans hits the road against Washington looking to end its three-game road skid. The Wizards are 10-7 on their home court. Washington is fourth in the Eastern Conference with...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Sacramento hosts Orlando in out-of-conference game

Orlando Magic (15-25, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (20-18, fifth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic visit De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings in non-conference play. The Kings are 11-9 on their home court. Sacramento has an 8-12 record against opponents...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Doncic and Dallas visit Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder

Dallas Mavericks (23-17, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (17-22, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Thunder -2; over/under is 226.5. BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic meet when Oklahoma City takes on Dallas. Gilgeous-Alexander ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 30.9 points...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
STETSON 95, NORTH ALABAMA 85, OT

Percentages: FG .508, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 13-22, .591 (L.Brown 5-6, Blackmon 4-7, Swenson 2-3, Oglesby 1-1, Peek 1-3, Harrison 0-1, Panzo 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Panzo, Smith). Turnovers: 8 (Peek 3, Smith 3, Harrison, Swenson). Steals: 5 (Blackmon 3, L.Brown, Swenson). Technical Fouls:...
FLORENCE, AL
KENNESAW STATE 76, QUEENS 67

Percentages: FG .537, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Youngblood 4-6, Ademokoya 1-2, Jennings 1-2, Rodgers 0-1, Stroud 0-1, Cottle 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Youngblood 2, Jennings, Robinson). Turnovers: 13 (Burden 3, Jennings 3, Youngblood 3, Cottle, Peterson, Robinson, Stroud). Steals: 8 (Burden 2,...
KENNESAW, GA
St. Thomas (MN) 80, Omaha 68

OMAHA (6-11) F.Fidler 7-14 5-5 19, Sutton 2-9 1-2 5, Brougham 1-1 0-0 2, Luedtke 0-1 0-0 0, White 6-12 4-5 17, Glover 5-10 0-1 11, Jungers 2-9 4-4 10, Arop 1-3 0-1 2, K.Brown 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-60 14-18 68. ST. THOMAS (MN) (13-6) Allen 1-5 1-3 4,...
OMAHA, NE
SETON HALL 76, BUTLER 51

Percentages: FG .268, FT .708. 3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Taylor 2-7, Ali 1-3, Hunter 1-3, C.Harris 0-1, J.Thomas 0-1, P.Thomas 0-1, Turnbull 0-1, Wilmoth 0-1, Lukosius 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Taylor, Turnbull, Wilmoth). Turnovers: 13 (C.Harris 4, Ali 2, J.Thomas 2, Taylor 2, Hunter,...
Orlando 115, Golden State 101

ORLANDO (115) Banchero 9-20 3-4 25, F.Wagner 9-16 3-5 24, Carter Jr. 6-9 0-0 13, Fultz 8-16 0-1 16, G.Harris 1-5 0-0 3, M.Wagner 1-4 1-4 4, Ross 2-3 0-0 5, Anthony 6-9 2-3 16, Houstan 0-1 0-0 0, Suggs 2-4 5-7 9. Totals 44-87 14-24 115. GOLDEN STATE (101)
ORLANDO, FL
Chicago 126, Utah 118

Percentages: FG .495, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 12-41, .293 (Agbaji 4-4, Conley 3-5, Horton-Tucker 2-4, Markkanen 2-7, Clarkson 1-7, Gay 0-2, Vanderbilt 0-2, Olynyk 0-3, Beasley 0-7). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Olynyk 2). Turnovers: 10 (Clarkson 2, Horton-Tucker 2, Markkanen 2, Conley, Kessler, Olynyk, Vanderbilt).
UTAH STATE
CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 70, NEW MEXICO STATE 61

Percentages: FG .429, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 12-37, .324 (Battin 3-6, Nottage 3-11, Ta.Armstrong 2-4, Quintana 2-5, Tr.Armstrong 2-8, Goodrick 0-1, S.Washington 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 13 (Ta.Armstrong 5, Goodrick 3, S.Washington 2, Ighoefe, Nottage, Quintana). Steals: 3 (Goodrick, Quintana, Tr.Armstrong). Technical Fouls:...
LAS CRUCES, NM
BYU 68, SAN DIEGO 48

Percentages: FG .500, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Johnson 2-2, Robinson 1-2, George 1-3, Saunders 0-1, Waterman 0-1, Hall 0-3, R.Williams 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Traore 2, Ally Atiki). Turnovers: 12 (R.Williams 4, Robinson 4, Waterman 2, Johnson, Traore). Steals: 7 (George 2,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NO. 22 AUBURN 72, NO. 13 ARKANSAS 59

Percentages: FG .339, FT .594. 3-Point Goals: 2-16, .125 (Council 2-6, Dunning 0-1, Pinion 0-1, Davis 0-2, Black 0-3, Walsh 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Makhi.Mitchell 2, Black, Council, Walsh). Turnovers: 13 (Black 4, Council 3, Walsh 2, Davis, Graham, Makhe.Mitchell, Makhi.Mitchell). Steals: 4 (Ka.Johnson...
AUBURN, CA
Buffalo 6, Minnesota 5

Buffalo1311—6 First Period_1, Buffalo, Olofsson 14 (Dahlin, Mittelstadt), 13:00. Second Period_2, Minnesota, Duhaime 4 (Hartman, Dumba), 2:52. 3, Minnesota, Kaprizov 23 (Addison, Steel), 6:46 (pp). 4, Buffalo, Thompson 31 (Dahlin, Cozens), 10:30 (pp). 5, Buffalo, Dahlin 11 (Mittelstadt, Jost), 12:02. 6, Buffalo, Cozens 13 (Tuch), 13:55 (pp). 7, Minnesota, Hartman 5 (Gaudreau), 18:45.
BUFFALO, MN
MONTANA 79, NORTHERN COLORADO 74

Percentages: FG .491, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 8-16, .500 (Martin 3-4, Vazquez 2-3, Moody 2-4, Nap 1-1, Bannan 0-1, Whitney 0-1, Di.Thomas 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 2 (Anderson 2). Turnovers: 11 (Di.Thomas 3, Moody 3, Martin 2, Vazquez 2, Bannan). Steals: 4 (Nap 2, Vazquez...
GREELEY, CO

