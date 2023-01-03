Alabama A&M Bulldogs (6-10, 2-1 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (3-12, 2-0 SWAC) BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M will aim to end its six-game road skid when the Bulldogs face Jackson State. The Tigers are 1-0 on their home court. Jackson State ranks sixth in the SWAC with 21.4 defensive rebounds...

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 3 HOURS AGO