IUPUI Jaguars (3-13, 0-5 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (7-9, 2-3 Horizon) BOTTOM LINE: IUPUI takes on Robert Morris in Horizon action Monday. The Colonials are 4-2 on their home court. Robert Morris ranks fifth in the Horizon with 32.0 points per game in the paint led by Kahliel Spear averaging 8.0.

