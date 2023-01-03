Read full article on original website
Manhattan hosts Niagara after Gray's 30-point showing
Niagara Purple Eagles (9-5, 4-1 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (4-10, 2-3 MAAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Manhattan -2.5; over/under is 130. BOTTOM LINE: Niagara visits the Manhattan Jaspers after Aaron Gray scored 30 points in Niagara's 77-69 overtime victory over the Fairfield Stags. The Jaspers have gone 2-5 at home. Manhattan...
Marist takes on Mount St. Mary's, aims to halt 5-game slide
Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (6-9, 2-2 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (4-9, 0-4 MAAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marist -1.5; over/under is 127. BOTTOM LINE: Marist will try to end its five-game slide when the Red Foxes play Mount St. Mary's. The Red Foxes are 2-5 on their home court. Marist...
Seton Hall 76, Butler 51
BUTLER (10-7) J.Thomas 3-10 2-2 8, Bates 5-6 1-2 11, C.Harris 0-3 1-2 1, Hunter 1-5 0-0 3, Lukosius 0-6 1-2 1, Ali 2-5 2-2 7, Taylor 3-14 6-8 14, P.Thomas 1-4 1-2 3, Wilmoth 0-1 0-0 0, Tate 0-1 3-4 3, Turnbull 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 15-56 17-24 51.
Colgate visits Army following Rucker's 35-point game
Colgate Raiders (9-7, 3-0 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (9-7, 3-0 Patriot) BOTTOM LINE: Army hosts the Colgate Raiders after Jalen Rucker scored 35 points in Army's 78-55 victory against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds. The Black Knights have gone 5-1 at home. Army scores 76.3 points and has outscored opponents...
Maine Black Bears take on the NJIT Highlanders on 4-game skid
NJIT Highlanders (3-11, 0-1 America East) at Maine Black Bears (6-8, 0-1 America East) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maine -5.5; over/under is 134.5. BOTTOM LINE: Maine comes into the matchup against NJIT as losers of four in a row. The Black Bears are 3-1 in home games. Maine has a 3-3...
Kennesaw St. 76, Queens (NC) 67
KENNESAW ST. (11-6) Robinson 8-11 3-3 19, Burden 6-9 1-2 13, Jennings 1-4 0-1 3, Stroud 1-4 2-4 4, Youngblood 7-11 4-4 22, Rodgers 2-3 2-2 6, Peterson 2-6 0-0 4, Ademokoya 1-2 0-0 3, Cottle 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 29-54 12-16 76. QUEENS (NC) (12-5) Rains 0-3 0-0 0,...
