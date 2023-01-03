New bridge railing on US 30 overpass welcomes drivers to Mansfield

Drivers may have recently noticed the new decorative railing on the east side of Fifth Avenue over U.S. 30.

The Richland County Regional Planning Commission spent $200,000 of its federal State Transportation Block Grant allocation to pay for an upgrade between the plain “ODOT" railing to a decorative railing with the "MANSFIELD" lettering at two locations on U.S. 30, according to the planning commission.

The commission approved funding the project in March 2019 and ODOT awarded the construction contract in April 2020. The project was completed this fall to coordinate with ODOT’s ongoing improvements on U.S. 30.

The 72-foot wide sign is made of individual letters of quarter-inch galvanized steel approximately eight feet high and seven wide. Each letter weighs 100 to 220 pounds.

The sign will be viewed by an average of 32,000 drivers on U.S. 30 daily.

“It is a branding and economic development strategy for the city," Transportation Planner Todd Blankenship said. "Communities are using these decorative signs on major routes to introduce themselves to travelers who may otherwise be unaware of the cities and villages they are passing. Next time they may plan to stop, visit and shop.”

The second railing soon will be unveiled on the west side of Trimble Road.

"It's a good thing our community's name is up there on this bridge," Lee Tasseff, president of Destination Mansfield-Richland County, said. "A lot of communities who are moving forward have the same thing. It's good company to be in. It's also elevating Mansfield. Anything that gets your name out there is good.

"It's name recognition and drivers will see that everyday. Name recognition is a good thing."

