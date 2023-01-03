ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

New bridge railing on US 30 overpass welcomes drivers to Mansfield

By Lou Whitmire, Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fizu5_0k1dJgzR00

Drivers may have recently noticed the new decorative railing on the east side of Fifth Avenue over U.S. 30.

The Richland County Regional Planning Commission spent $200,000 of its federal State Transportation Block Grant allocation to pay for an upgrade between the plain “ODOT" railing to a decorative railing with the "MANSFIELD" lettering at two locations on U.S. 30, according to the planning commission.

The commission approved funding the project in March 2019 and ODOT awarded the construction contract in April 2020. The project was completed this fall to coordinate with ODOT’s ongoing improvements on U.S. 30.

The 72-foot wide sign is made of individual letters of quarter-inch galvanized steel approximately eight feet high and seven wide. Each letter weighs 100 to 220 pounds.

The sign will be viewed by an average of 32,000 drivers on U.S. 30 daily.

“It is a branding and economic development strategy for the city," Transportation Planner Todd Blankenship said. "Communities are using these decorative signs on major routes to introduce themselves to travelers who may otherwise be unaware of the cities and villages they are passing. Next time they may plan to stop, visit and shop.”

The second railing soon will be unveiled on the west side of Trimble Road.

"It's a good thing our community's name is up there on this bridge," Lee Tasseff, president of Destination Mansfield-Richland County, said. "A lot of communities who are moving forward have the same thing. It's good company to be in. It's also elevating Mansfield. Anything that gets your name out there is good.

"It's name recognition and drivers will see that everyday. Name recognition is a good thing."

lwhitmir@gannett.com

419-521-7223

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sidney Daily News

Honda celebrates milestone

MARYSVILLE – Honda’s Marysville Auto Plant (MAP) held an event on Jan. 5 marking 40 years of U.S. auto production for the company and the start of production of the 2023 Honda Accord and Accord hybrid. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine attended the event to provide remarks and chat with Honda employees.
MARYSVILLE, OH
putinbaydaily.com

Rescue Marine Delivers Stranded Islanders

While sunshine starts to meander its way through the seascape this afternoon, only a few flights from Port Clinton to the islands succeed in delivering residents and workers. Thus, yesterday and today, Mr. Dunfee and crewman Dustin braved the limited visibility to provide transport. The one-way fee from Miller Boat Line’s Catawba Dock is $100. The National Weather Service dense fog advisory is in place until 4pm today.
PORT CLINTON, OH
WKYC

Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19

CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Mansfield Police and METRICH arrest individual bringing drugs into Richland County

MANSFIELD—On January 5, METRICH detectives conducted an investigation into illegal drugs entering into the Mansfield, Richland County community. Seized was 435 grams of methamphetamine, resulting in a vehicle stop in the 600 block of S. Diamond St., Mansfield, Ohio by Mansfield Police Patrol and METRICH detectives. Elijah Myers was charged with Felony drug possession and is being held at the Richland County jail.
MANSFIELD, OH
Farm and Dairy

CONSIGNMENTS WANTED tractors, skid steers, farm machinery, hay equipment, livestock items, and misc.

(Note: Photos on this ad are from 2022 auction) Accepting consignments of quality Tractors, Skid Steers, Farm Machinery, Hay Equipment, Livestock Items, Mini Excavators, Construction Equipment, and other good Ag-related items. This is one of the oldest, cleanest and most well-attended annual consignment auctions in the area! Low commission rates...
WOOSTER, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

New names added to this week’s Most Wanted List from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force

MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Richard Kiser—56 years old, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Kiser is wanted for failing to provide a change of address as a sex offender. He has ties to Mansfield and the Hartford, Alabama, areas.
MANSFIELD, OH
WFMJ.com

2.5 magnitude earthquake recorded in western Ohio

A week and a half after an earthquake in Northwestern Ohio, a second tremor has been recorded in the western part of the state. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake was detected Sunday night centered in Darke County, about 45 miles northwest of Dayton. On December...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Mansfield News Journal

Mansfield News Journal

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
709K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mansfield News Journal is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Mansfield, Richland County and Mid-Ohio

 http://mansfieldnewsjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy