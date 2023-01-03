Read full article on original website
The Week in Crypto – FTX, Celsius, Hacks
No. 3 – Sam Bankman-Fried Pleads Not Guilty. Sam Bankman-Fried will go on trial in October after he pleaded not guilty this week to a litany of crimes associated with the downfall of FTX. Bankman-Fried, who was expected to deny all charges, will remain on a $250 million bond until the trial date, which will be one of the most hotly anticipated legal events of the year when it rolls around later in the year.
SEC Objects to Binance.US Voyager Takeover
The SEC has objected to Binance’s proposed takeover of Voyager Digital. The agency wants evidence of where the $1.02 billion funding is coming from. Two authorities in Texas have also raised objections to the sale. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has raised concerns about Binance.US’s proposed $1.02...
Celsius Earn Funds Belong to Celsius, Rules Judge
A judge has ruled that funds on Celsius’ Earn platform belong to the company and not users. Judge Glenn ruled that users had consented to their funds being transferred to Celsius during signup. The ruling means that Celsius now has $4.2 billion in crypto holdings to work with. A...
Juno Advises Customers to Withdraw Their Funds
Crypto platform Juno has advised users to take their holdings off its platform. The company is worried about the viability of its crypto custody partner. Juno has liquidated stablecoin holdings into USD and transferred it to users’ bank accounts. Crypto platform Juno has taken the unusual step of advising...
DoJ to Seize $450 Million in Disputed Robinhood Shares
The DoJ is currently in the process of seizing $450 million worth of Robinhood shares linked to FTX. BlockFi and FTX creditors both argue that the shares should be given to them. It was revealed in an FTX bankruptcy hearing yesterday that the DoJ is seeking to take custody while...
