Aquarium of the Pacific January-May 2023 highlighted events
The waters off the coast of Long Beach are home to one of the largest and most diverse assemblages of whales. Join an Aquarium of the Pacific educator aboard Harbor Breeze Cruises in search of dolphins, sea lions, sea birds, whales, and other animals. The cruise lasts approximately two to two and a half hours. All cruises are weather dependent.
Air Force unit visiting Los Alamitos Army Airfield for extended operational training period
The 27th Special Operations Wing from Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, will conduct training including night flight operations at Los Alamitos Army Airfield on Joint Forces Training Base, Los Alamitos, from Jan. 6-12, 2023. The training is designed to maintain overall operational readiness and proficiency of the aviators and...
Chance Theater is proud to announce the California Premiere of “Ride the Cyclone”
Chance Theater, Anaheim’s official resident theater company, is pleased to announce the California Premiere of “Ride the Cyclone.” Book, Music, and Lyrics by Jacob Richmond & Brooke Maxwell this lauded contemporary musical will preview from January 27 through February 3, and regular performances will begin February 4th and continue through February 26 at Chance Theater @ Bette Aitken theater arts Center on the Cripe Stage.
Garden Grove now accepting online applications for police positions
The City of Garden Grove is now accepting online applications for sworn and non-sworn positions. The deadline to apply is Monday, January 30, 2023. To apply online, visit ggpd.org/join. Job openings for full-time and part-time positions include:. Police Recruit. Police Recruit – Academy Enrolled. Police Officer – Academy Trained...
Grammy-winning Pacific Chorale announces auditions in Orange County
The Grammy Award-winning Pacific Chorale, led by Artistic Director Robert Istad, is holding auditions for singers in the alto, tenor and bass sections for entry in the ensemble’s 2023-24 season. (The choir’s soprano section is currently balanced.) Singers can apply online at https://www.pacificchorale.org/auditions/. The audition application is brief, and there is no cost to apply. Applications must be submitted no later than 5 pm on January 25, 2023. Singers must possess a high level of musical and vocal ability, and experience in ensemble singing is essential. All new singers admitted to Pacific Chorale must be fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19.
Andrew Do to hold meet-and-greet event in Los Alamitos
Meet your new County Supervisor! Join Supervisor Andrew Do for a Los Alamitos Neighborhood Coffee on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Coffee and pastries will be provided. This event will be held at Los Alamitos Community Center, 10911 Oak Street, Los Alamitos, CA 90720. Supervisor...
