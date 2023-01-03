ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Oilers visit the Kings after Hyman's 2-goal game

Edmonton Oilers (21-17-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (22-14-6, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers visit the Los Angeles Kings after Zach Hyman scored two goals in the Oilers' 3-2 overtime loss to the Colorado Avalanche. Los Angeles has a 22-14-6 record...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pastrnak scores twice, Bruins beat Sharks 4-2

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — David Pastrnak scored twice as the Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Saturday night. Brad Marchand had a goal and two assists, and Craig Smith also scored for the Bruins. Linus Ullmark made 26 saves for his 22nd win this season.
BOSTON, MA
Chicago plays Boston on 3-game win streak

Chicago Bulls (19-21, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (28-12, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago will try to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Bulls take on Boston. The Celtics are 15-8 in Eastern Conference games. Boston ranks fifth in the NBA with...
CHICAGO, IL
Boston 4, San Jose 2

San Jose110—2 First Period_1, Boston, Marchand 12 (McAvoy, Bergeron), 1:03. 2, Boston, Smith 2 (Coyle, Foligno), 5:32. 3, San Jose, Couture 15 (Barabanov, Vlasic), 6:57. Penalties_Pastrnak, BOS (High Sticking), 2:42. Second Period_4, San Jose, Ferraro 2 (Benning, Nieto), 14:55. 5, Boston, Pastrnak 28 (McAvoy, Marchand), 16:45 (pp). Penalties_Boston bench,...
SAN JOSE, CA
New York takes on Milwaukee, looks for 5th straight victory

Milwaukee Bucks (25-14, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (22-18, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New York will try to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory over Milwaukee. The Knicks are 13-9 in Eastern Conference games. New York scores 114.2 points while...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Buffalo 6, Minnesota 5

Buffalo1311—6 First Period_1, Buffalo, Olofsson 14 (Dahlin, Mittelstadt), 13:00. Penalties_Kaprizov, MIN (Hooking), 17:19. Second Period_2, Minnesota, Duhaime 4 (Hartman, Dumba), 2:52. 3, Minnesota, Kaprizov 23 (Addison, Steel), 6:46 (pp). 4, Buffalo, Thompson 31 (Dahlin, Cozens), 10:30 (pp). 5, Buffalo, Dahlin 11 (Mittelstadt, Jost), 12:02. 6, Buffalo, Cozens 13 (Tuch), 13:55 (pp). 7, Minnesota, Hartman 5 (Gaudreau), 18:45. Penalties_Lyubushkin, BUF (Interference), 5:22; Quinn, BUF (Delay of Game), 6:24; Dewar, MIN (Tripping), 10:24; Kaprizov, MIN (Roughing), 12:42.
BUFFALO, MN
Tatum, Brown help Celtics escape with 121-116 win over Spurs

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points, including the tiebreaking jumper with 33 seconds left, Jaylen Brown added 29 and the Boston Celtics beat the San Antonio Spurs 121-116 on Saturday. The reigning Eastern Conference champions maintained the NBA’s best record by winning for the sixth time...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

