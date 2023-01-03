ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcrightnow.com

Power outage in Yakima affects stoplights, hundreds of customers

YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: Power has been restored. Pacific Power has confirmed a power outage around the Yakima area affecting around 1,700 people. Some stoplights are affected by the outage; drive slowly and prepare for potential crashes on Nob Hill Boulevard. This is a developing story, which means information could...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Saturday January 7th Weather Forecast

High Wind Warning for Pendleton through Milton-Freewater until 1 p.m. Sunday. Winds are expected to stay 30-40 mph with gusts 50-75 mph anywhere from Heppner through Dayton along those northern foothills of the Blues. Strongest winds will be early Sunday morning as we introduce the second low pressure system up...
MILTON-FREEWATER, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima community gathers to honor Lucian Mungia

YAKIMA, Wash. - A vigil was held in Yakima for Lucian Mungia, the little boy who went missing on September 10th. His body was discovered in the Yakima River. The vigil took place at Bethel Church of the Nazarene. The Yakima community came out in force to show their support...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Winds Decreasing Tonight...and Here Comes the Rain

Mostly cloudy tonight with light winds for the Columbia Basin and Yakima Valley. Gusty winds for the foothills of the Blues decreasing overnight with lows in the 20s and 30s. Friday a chance of rain and snow or mix for the Yakima/Kittitas Valley in the Am otherwise mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers for the Columbia Basin and temperatures in the 30s and 40s and lows in the 20s and 30s.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Crews respond to two-alarm fire at motel in Cle Elum

CLE ELUM, Wash.- The Cle Elum Fire Department responded to a fire at the Chalet Motel around 2:55 a.m. on January 5. Crews from the Roslyn Fire Department, Fire District 6 and Fire District 7 also responded to the two-alarm fire on the 700 block of East First St. According...
CLE ELUM, WA
FOX 11 and 41

UPDATE: missing Benton County teen located

FINLEY, Wash. – According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office Angelic Waldrop, the 14-year-old last seen on January 1 has been located. An Endangered Missing Person Alert has been released by the Washington State Patrol through the Benton County Sheriff’s Office for missing teenager Angelic Waldrop. The 14-year-old was last seen around 3 a.m. on January 1 near the Two Rivers Park on a Ring doorbell camera.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Suspect arrested after family member followed stolen car

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Benton County Sheriff's Office arrested a wanted man after he was seen in a stolen vehicle by the owner's family member, according to a post from the Kennewick Police Department. A Subaru Forester had been reported stolen the morning of January 6. The owner's family member...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Three arrested for warrants, drugs and guns in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office Deputies have been running extra patrols on Willamette St in Kennewick for the past few months. Deputies recently obtained a search warrant for 6714 W. Willamette. During the search of the house three suspects were arrested on outstanding warrants. Three...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima City council asks for feedback about airport

The Yakima City Council has submitted a letter to the Department of Transportation asking to be considered for the new airport location. The Council is now seeking community feedback about the airport expansion.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Community mourns with Munguia family

The Yakima community has been with the Munguia family since Lucian went missing. They came together to help search and continued to support the family until Lucian's body was found.
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

YPD is asking the public for help in identifying a burglary suspect

YAKIMA, Wash. -- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) is asking the community for help in identifying a burglary suspect. YPD says Pep Boys was burglarized on Dec. 21 around 2 a.m. A company credit card was stolen amongst other things. The following day, the pictured man is seen using the...
YAKIMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy