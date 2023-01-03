Read full article on original website
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Power outage in Yakima affects stoplights, hundreds of customers
YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: Power has been restored. Pacific Power has confirmed a power outage around the Yakima area affecting around 1,700 people. Some stoplights are affected by the outage; drive slowly and prepare for potential crashes on Nob Hill Boulevard. This is a developing story, which means information could...
nbcrightnow.com
Saturday January 7th Weather Forecast
High Wind Warning for Pendleton through Milton-Freewater until 1 p.m. Sunday. Winds are expected to stay 30-40 mph with gusts 50-75 mph anywhere from Heppner through Dayton along those northern foothills of the Blues. Strongest winds will be early Sunday morning as we introduce the second low pressure system up...
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima community gathers to honor Lucian Mungia
YAKIMA, Wash. - A vigil was held in Yakima for Lucian Mungia, the little boy who went missing on September 10th. His body was discovered in the Yakima River. The vigil took place at Bethel Church of the Nazarene. The Yakima community came out in force to show their support...
nbcrightnow.com
One driver in hospital after three-car collision near Walla Walla city limits
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — One driver is in the hospital with charges from the Washington State Patrol following a three-car collision near the Walla Walla city limits, according to WSP. The collision was reported around 3:10 p.m. on January 5 around State Route 12. A 30-year-old man from Outlook...
nbcrightnow.com
Winds Decreasing Tonight...and Here Comes the Rain
Mostly cloudy tonight with light winds for the Columbia Basin and Yakima Valley. Gusty winds for the foothills of the Blues decreasing overnight with lows in the 20s and 30s. Friday a chance of rain and snow or mix for the Yakima/Kittitas Valley in the Am otherwise mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers for the Columbia Basin and temperatures in the 30s and 40s and lows in the 20s and 30s.
nbcrightnow.com
Crews respond to two-alarm fire at motel in Cle Elum
CLE ELUM, Wash.- The Cle Elum Fire Department responded to a fire at the Chalet Motel around 2:55 a.m. on January 5. Crews from the Roslyn Fire Department, Fire District 6 and Fire District 7 also responded to the two-alarm fire on the 700 block of East First St. According...
KIMA TV
YFD: Faulty power strip causes fire in Yakima office on New Year's Day
YAKIMA, Wash.-- A faulty power strip caused a fire in a Yakima office, leaving $100,000 in damages, according to the Yakima Fire Department (YFD). YFD says firefighters responded to the fire at 4:30 a.m. on New Year's Day. They say the building was in the 1700 block of N. 6th...
Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 3, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
FOX 11 and 41
UPDATE: missing Benton County teen located
FINLEY, Wash. – According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office Angelic Waldrop, the 14-year-old last seen on January 1 has been located. An Endangered Missing Person Alert has been released by the Washington State Patrol through the Benton County Sheriff’s Office for missing teenager Angelic Waldrop. The 14-year-old was last seen around 3 a.m. on January 1 near the Two Rivers Park on a Ring doorbell camera.
nbcrightnow.com
Suspect arrested after family member followed stolen car
KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Benton County Sheriff's Office arrested a wanted man after he was seen in a stolen vehicle by the owner's family member, according to a post from the Kennewick Police Department. A Subaru Forester had been reported stolen the morning of January 6. The owner's family member...
KIMA TV
Yakima Coroner confirms Lucian's death was an accidental freshwater drowning
According to the Yakima County coroner, five-year-old Lucian Munguia died from drowning. It's been nearly four months since he vanished from Sarg Hubbard Park on September 10th. The Yakima Police Department (YPD) said a body recovered from the Yakima River on Thursday; Dec. 29 has been determined to be 5-year-old...
nbcrightnow.com
Three arrested for warrants, drugs and guns in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office Deputies have been running extra patrols on Willamette St in Kennewick for the past few months. Deputies recently obtained a search warrant for 6714 W. Willamette. During the search of the house three suspects were arrested on outstanding warrants. Three...
Restaurant closed for cockroaches. 5 Tri-Cities area restaurants fail food safety inspections
Benton Franklin Health District inspectors awarded six perfect scores.
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima City council asks for feedback about airport
The Yakima City Council has submitted a letter to the Department of Transportation asking to be considered for the new airport location. The Council is now seeking community feedback about the airport expansion.
nbcrightnow.com
Community mourns with Munguia family
The Yakima community has been with the Munguia family since Lucian went missing. They came together to help search and continued to support the family until Lucian's body was found.
KIMA TV
YPD is asking the public for help in identifying a burglary suspect
YAKIMA, Wash. -- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) is asking the community for help in identifying a burglary suspect. YPD says Pep Boys was burglarized on Dec. 21 around 2 a.m. A company credit card was stolen amongst other things. The following day, the pictured man is seen using the...
KIRO 7 Seattle
Five-year-old boy reported missing in September found dead, Yakima police say
The Yakima Police Department announced Friday that a body found Thursday in the Yakima River is that of 5-year-old Lucian Mungia, a boy who was reported missing after last being seen at Yakima’s Sarg Hubbard Park in September. According to police, Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the...
nbcrightnow.com
Afternoon news update Jan. 6: Lucian Munguia memorial set, two years since Capitol riots, FDA approves Alzheimer's drug and more
A memorial service for Lucian Munguia will be held in Yakima on January 7. A moment of silence was held in honor of the two-year anniversary of the Capitol riots of January 6 and the FDA has approved a new Alzheimer's drug that slows the progression of the disease.
