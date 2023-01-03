Mostly cloudy tonight with light winds for the Columbia Basin and Yakima Valley. Gusty winds for the foothills of the Blues decreasing overnight with lows in the 20s and 30s. Friday a chance of rain and snow or mix for the Yakima/Kittitas Valley in the Am otherwise mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers for the Columbia Basin and temperatures in the 30s and 40s and lows in the 20s and 30s.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO