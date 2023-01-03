Open Cosmos launched their 6U MENUT EO smallsat aboard SpaceX’s Transporter-6 rideshare mission on January 3, 2023, with the launch planned and overseen by Exolaunch. MENUT is part of the OpenCostellation, a global, shared, satellite infrastructure built and managed by Open Cosmos. Countries, institutions and companies are able to contribute their own satellites and create the world’s biggest mutualized constellation. Subsequent Open Cosmos-built smallsats, contributed by leading space organizations in the UK, Spain and Portugal for OpenConstellation, are already being built and will be launched throughout 2023 and 2024.

