satnews.com
Open Cosmos’ MENUT EO smallsat launched during the Transporter-6 rideshare mission
Open Cosmos launched their 6U MENUT EO smallsat aboard SpaceX’s Transporter-6 rideshare mission on January 3, 2023, with the launch planned and overseen by Exolaunch. MENUT is part of the OpenCostellation, a global, shared, satellite infrastructure built and managed by Open Cosmos. Countries, institutions and companies are able to contribute their own satellites and create the world’s biggest mutualized constellation. Subsequent Open Cosmos-built smallsats, contributed by leading space organizations in the UK, Spain and Portugal for OpenConstellation, are already being built and will be launched throughout 2023 and 2024.
satnews.com
Norwegian-Dutch smallsats successfully launched
Two Norwegian-Dutch smallsats were successfully launched on January 3, 2023 — Birkeland and Huygens were placed into orbit by SpaceX via the Transporter-6 mission. MilSpace2 is a cooperation project between the Netherlands Ministry of Defence, the Norwegian Ministry of Defence, the Norwegian Defence Research Establishment (FFI), the Netherlands Aerospace Centre (NLR) and the Netherlands Organisation for Applied Scientific Research (TNO).
satnews.com
General Atomics receives Advanced Space contract for AFRL cislunar spacecraft
General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) is now under contract to Advanced Space LLC to build an ESPA-Grande class satellite, perform payload integration, and space vehicle test for the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) Oracle spacecraft program. Oracle will demonstrate space situational awareness (SSA) and Position, Navigation and Timing (PNT) techniques...
satnews.com
KSAT goes deep to support NOAA’s Deep Space Solar Observatory
KBR has selected KSAT to provide all Outside the Continental United States (OCONUS) SWFO Antenna Network (SAN) services. The KBR and KSAT team are developing a blended network including U.S. government ground station sites with KSAT-owned capabilities delivered as a service. Increased solar activity in recent weeks has provided opportunities...
satnews.com
Space Systems Command (SSC) in final prep for Virgin Orbit National Systems DoD satellites launch from England
Space Systems Command (SSC), in partnership with Virgin Orbit National Systems, is in final preparation to launch multiple, Department of Defense (DoD) satellites for the U.S. Space Force (USSF) from Spaceport Cornwall, Newquay, United Kingdom. The mission, designated Space Test Program (STP)-27VPD, will launch two Research and Development satellites from...
satnews.com
NOAA’s GOES-18 now GOES West and fully operational with L3Harris’ Advanced Baseline Imager (ABI) aboard
NOAA has declared the Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES)-18 fully operational as GOES West, marking a significant milestone for severe weather detection in the Western Hemisphere. Launched on March 1, 2022, the primary instrument aboard GOES-18 is the L3Harris high-resolution, Advanced Baseline Imager (ABI). L3Harris also produced the enterprise ground...
satnews.com
SES’ SES-20 an in-orbit spare satellite is now ready to backup video services
SES announced that the new SES-20 satellite has arrived at the 103 degrees West orbital slot and will serve as an in-orbit spare satellite to provide contractual service protections to customers who receive video services via C-band in the United States. SES-20 is part of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC)...
