My favorite MSI gaming laptop just dropped by $550
MSI announced its new lineup yesterday at CES, including new models of the Katana, Stealth, and Vector. But if you don't want to want for upgraded specs, the answer is here: the MSI GS66 Stealth. During Newegg's sale, the price just dropped by $550, clocking in at only $1,149 for the gaming laptop.
Best of CES 2023: 6 innovations that will shape the future
After scouring the world's biggest tech show for all the most innovative products we could find, we've settled on a list of the best ones from CES 2023. Our team found lots of gadgets that we were interested in and some that we might even buy or recommend later this year when they're officially released. But, for ZDNET's list of the best of CES 2023 we put the spotlight on six products that are innovative, unique, and likely to have the biggest and most positive impact. Here they are.
CES 2023 tech you can actually buy now
CES has kicked off in Las Vegas, and brands like Dell, LG, and GE have announced some truly impressive tech. And if you've been making a wishlist of everything that's been revealed, you're in luck: You can pre-order a few things right now, which means you won't have to wait until autumn or winter to get your hands on next-level tech.
Score this impressive MSI Sword 144Hz gaming laptop -- and save $200
Gaming laptops typically have a very futuristic and colorful exterior and this MSI Sword 15.6-inch gaming laptop is no exception to that statement. Though the exterior is attractive, what's on the inside of this unit that can impress any gamer. Best of all, the price dropped by $200, so you can score this gaming laptop for only $750.
Microsoft's 15-inch Surface 4 Laptop just dropped to $1,001 in Best Buy sale
Now the holiday season has ended and we are back to reality, some US retailers are looking to shift excess stock. When the new year rolls around, you can expect some deals to appear on technology including smartphones, laptops, and gaming rigs. Best Buy has launched a three-day sale that...
Now this password-stealing Android malware wants to grab your bank details too
A prolific and powerful form of Android malware has switched its attention to online banking applications, using abilities including keylogging to steal usernames and passwords for bank accounts, social media profiles and more. Detailed by researchers at cybersecurity company ThreatFabric, the Android malware is part of the SpyNote family, a...
How to screen record in Windows 10 or Windows 11
I sometimes need to record screen activity in Windows for a tutorial, demonstration, or online class. Whether you're creating a presentation, devising a how-to video, or cooking up something for YouTube, you may also want to record certain screen activity in Windows. A variety of third-party tools can handle that...
What is a MacOS Smart Folder and how do you create one?
MacOS has a number of very handy features you might not know about. One such feature is called Smart Folders. You create these folders and configure exactly what you want to be housed in them, and MacOS will continuously update the folder as files are created or saved that match the criteria.
Sony and Honda just showed off this sleek EV prototype
Sony announced its new electric car brand and prototype EV called Afeela, part of its Sony Honda Mobility Project. The tech company said Afeela represents a "new chapter in the history of how people move" through a new prototype that combines Sony's sensing and AI technologies with Honda's safety protocols.
Lenovo's eye-catching Yoga Book 9i is the world's first dual-OLED screen laptop
Like many device manufacturers, Lenovo is responding to the post-pandemic world of hybrid lifestyles, where tech needs to be flexible enough to cover both productivity and entertainment use cases. To this end, the company has unveiled an innovative dual OLED-screen laptop, a powerful and elegant all-in-one (AIO) PC, and a...
HTC's VIVE XR Elite aims to be the new all-in-one, premium headset for everyone
When Meta unveiled its Meta Quest Pro headset, the company went out of its way to make it clear that the hard-to-swallow $1,500 price tag was more geared toward enterprise customers, while consumers should probably stick with its Quest 2. HTC has done the exact opposite with the debut of its VIVE XR Elite headset, making it clear that this "consumer flagship all-in-one" product is designed for you.
This big, beautiful 48-inch LG OLED monitor is $500 off
Looking for a big, beautiful gaming monitor (or just for multi-tasking at work)? While desktop behemoths such as Samsung's Odyssey G9 monitor can set you back $1,500, LG's 48-inch UHD OLED gaming monitor is only $997 at Amazon right now, saving you $500 on this beautiful gaming accessory. With a...
An autonomous car that wakes up and greets you could be in your future
On Thursday, Peugeot, Stellantis's French automobile brand, unveiled its next-generation electric vehicle -- the Inception Concept. This car is a complete departure from cars as we know them today and does away with a steering wheel entirely. The concept vehicle was displayed on stage at CES and boasts an ultra-modern,...
Lenovo's new ThinkBooks offer some unexpected twists on laptop design
CES 2023: The Biggest Trends for Pros Find all the exciting innovation from CES 2023 in this ZDNET special feature. Read now. Lenovo's announcements at CES have included some interesting takes on laptop design, primarily aimed at addressing the needs of hybrid lifestyles. These continue with a brace of new ThinkBooks -- Lenovo's family of SMB-focused laptops. First up is a new take on the twisting screen, while the second new ThinkBook introduces a modular accesory bay.
Add some bling to your wrist and save $150 on a Samsung Galaxy Watch Classic
At just $199, this Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is $151 off as the new year begins. The watch that looks like a time-tracker you would find in a luxury jewelry store has incredible capabilities to keep you in the loop without your cellphone in-hand. Whether you are a Samsung user or and Apple faithful looking to switch, it's easy to tell that this smartwatch is much different than the competition.
Smart home trends at CES 2023: Matter support, immersive lighting, and LG sneaker displays
New smart home trends were popping up from booth to booth throughout CES 2023. As we cover Nanoleaf, Eve, Google, and others adopting new tech and embracing the smart home world, some 2023 smart home trends are emerging that should give users a more connected and seamless experience with the Internet of Things.
The best robots and AI innovations at CES 2023
From mundane tools like lawn mowers to fantastical concept cars that get to know their drivers, just about every innovation showcased at CES 2023 was infused with AI. While some products took the form of "robots," others invisibly leveraged AI capabilities to make everyday products smarter and more useful. As...
Lenovo enters the e-ink battle with Lenovo Smart Paper
While e-ink tablets have been around for a while, there has been renewed interest in them from hardware makers recently, for example with Amazon announcing its Kindle Scribe late last year. And now Lenovo is getting into the game too, with its Smart Paper tablet. Aimed primarily at students, Lenovo's...
Amazon's new Fire TV is already on sale: Save $150
The new year means new deals, and Amazon's leading the charge with $150 off their brand new QLED Fire TV. The deal only applies to the 65-inch model, but the real way Amazon sweetened the deal is that no Prime Membership is required (but we strongly recommend it). Right now, you can pick it up for only $550.
CES 2023 Day 3: HTC and Google make announcements, plus other top stories
In case you haven't heard, it's CES 2023 week. Hundreds of companies descend upon Sin City to make innovative tech announcements, and we're on the ground covering some of the hottest announcements during the weeklong event. Special Feature. CES 2023: The Biggest Trends for Pros. Find all the exciting innovation...
