White House Told Mayor Adams No to His Billion Dollar Request - He was Not Their PriorityTom HandyNew York City, NY
Brooklyn, A 60-year-old woman has been slaughtered, Boyfriend's in CustodyNewsing the StatesBrooklyn, NY
Bronx Man Scammed IRS, State Out of Covid Relief $BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Greg Abbott satisfied with busing thousands of migrants to sanctuary citiesMark StarTexas State
The New York State Nurses Association is pleading with the remaining five hospitals to come to new agreementsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
NHL
Canada recovers to top Czechia in OT, win World Junior Championship
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia -- Dylan Guenther (Arizona Coyotes) scored his second goal 6:22 into overtime, and Canada won the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship with a 3-2 victory against Czechia at Scotiabank Centre on Thursday. "It means everything," said Guenther, who also had an assist. "To win, you never know...
NHL
Send your favorite Blues to the 2023 NHL All-Star Game
Fans can vote at nhl.com/vote through Jan. 17 and on Twitter from Jan. 12-14 It's time to cast your ballots and send your favorite St. Louis Blues players to the 2023 NHL All-Star Game in South Florida!. Vladimir Tarasenko has already been named to the Central Division All-Star roster, but...
NHL
Preview: Blues at Canadiens
BLUES The St. Louis Blues took care of business on the road again on Thursday, outscoring the Devils 3-1 in the third period to win their second straight game of 2023. Jordan Binnington had a terrific showing in net, making 36 saves (his second-most this season) and earning career win No. 105 - moving him into sole possession of No. 5 on the all-time franchise leaderboard. Binnington also moved to 9-5-1 in road games this year, the second highest road win total in the NHL.
NHL
NOTEBOOK: Staal still sizzling; Smith settling in
SUNRISE, Fla. - Eric Staal has been turning back the clock in South Florida. Netting a pair of important goals during Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes, the 38-year-old center has quickly evolved from PTO to an important piece for the Florida Panthers. Given his pedigree, that has come...
NHL
Practice Notebook - Jan. 7, 2023
WINNIPEG - Twice over the course of this four-game win streak, the Winnipeg Jets penalty kill has been tasked with clinching the victory in the final minutes of regulation. In Edmonton on New Year's Eve, the Jets were shorthanded for the final 2:24 against the league's top power play unit and got the job done.
NHL
U.S. defeats Sweden to win bronze at World Junior Championship
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia -- Chaz Lucius (Winnipeg Jets) scored his third goal at 2:06 of overtime to give the United States an 8-7 win against Sweden in the bronze-medal game of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship on Thursday. Sweden goalie Carl Lindbom (Vegas Golden Knights) stopped a shot by...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. ISLANDERS
FLAMES (18-14-7) VS. ISLANDERS (22-16-2) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (35) Goals - Tyler Toffoli (15) Islanders:. Points - Mathew Barzal (41) Goals - Brock Nelson...
NHL
Thompson excited for All-Star nod, hopes for teammates to join him
Fans can send additional Sabres players by voting now through Jan. 17. Don Granato watched how Rasmus Dahlin gained confidence after participating in his first NHL All-Star Game last year. He sees the same potential for Tage Thompson - a scary thought for a player who already has 30 goals less than halfway through the season.
NHL
Coach's Challenge: WSH @ CBJ - 4:43 of the Third Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No Goal Columbus. Explanation: Video review determined that Columbus' Adam Boqvist preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to Gavin Bayreuther's goal. According to Rule 38.9, "The standard for overturning the call in the event of a "GOAL" call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an "Off-Side" infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed."
NHL
PELLETIER, DUEHR RECALLED FROM WRANGLERS
The Flames have recalled forwards Jakob Pelletier and Walker Duehr from the Calgary Wranglers. In addition, Brett Ritchie has been placed on the Injured Reserve. Pelletier, who was drafted in the first round in 2019, is second in team scoring with 34 points in 31 games this season. His 15 goals on the year also ranks him second among all Wranglers skaters. Pelletier leads the Wranglers with seven powerplay goals.
NHL
PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Avalanche
The Edmonton Oilers will host the Colorado Avalanche at Rogers Place on Saturday night in the first meeting between the two sides since last season's Western Conference Final. You can watch the game on Sportsnet and Hockey Night in Canada or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED.
NHL
Morrissey honoured to be named to first NHL All-Star game
"It was emotional. It was exciting for me." Thursday, January 5, 2023 will always stick out to Josh Morrissey. It was the day he found out from Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness that, for the first time in his career, he'd be going to the National Hockey League All-Star Game.
NHL
2023 All-Star Fan Vote candidates for Atlantic Division debated
Dahlin, Matthews, Stamkos among picks by NHL.com writers. The 2023 Honda All-Star Fan Vote presented by Guaranteed Rate is open and runs through Jan. 17. The fan vote will result in two skaters and a goalie being added each division's roster for the 2023 NHL Honda All-Star Game at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Feb. 4 (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS).
NHL
Ondrej Palat Has Done All He Can to Prepare for Impending Return |FEATURE
Hopping over a bench for a shift in a hockey game is nothing new for Ondrej Palat. He's been doing it all his life, stretching his legs up and over the 40-inch boards from the bench to the playing surface. It's a second nature movement. But when his next shift...
NHL
'VERY PRIVILEGED AND HUMBLED'
Kadri feted with All-Star nod, can't wait to represent Flames in south Florida. A lot of what Nazem Kadri brings to the table can be measured on the scoresheet. But even more of it, can't. "He should show them his ring first," Head Coach Darryl Sutter said of what he...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Ovechkin looks to stay hot for Capitals at Blue Jackets
Bruins try to extend point streak to 12 games; Kraken can match road win total of last season. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the 10 games Thursday. Ovechkin...
NHL
Jets at World Juniors - Final
Lucius' hat trick, McGroarty's three assists help USA to bronze. The final day at the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship is a special one. Three of the four teams competing on the final day leave the tournament with a medal. The ones with gold are no doubt the happiest, those who earn the silver should be proud of their accomplishment after an exciting tournament with upsets all over the place - but it's usually a bittersweet feeling. The bronze medal victors also feel the joy of a job well done, especially after tasting defeat in the semi-final the night before.
NHL
Blues Spoil Palat's Return, Hughes' 2 Goals, Beat Devils 5-3 | GAME STORY
Jack Hughes had two goals on the night he was announced as an NHL All-Star, but the Blues take the two points. It was a rollercoaster of emotion at Prudential Center on Thursday night. The excitement for the return of Ondrej Palat, Jack Hughes was named an NHL All-Star while...
NHL
NOTEBOOK: Nedeljkovic looking forward to 'getting some games' in AHL
Instead, the 26-year-old goalie is bringing a positive attitude to his current stint with the Detroit Red Wings' American Hockey League affiliate. "You never wanna go down a level," Nedeljkovic said after his 26-save effort in the Griffins' 3-1 win over the Cleveland Monsters on Wednesday night. "But I haven't played in a while. I'm just looking forward to getting some games now and finding my game again."
NHL
Game Day: Preds at Hurricanes Preview
The Nashville Predators (16-14-6) will begin a five-game road trip against Eastern Conference opponents with a visit to the Carolina Hurricanes (25-7-6) Thursday at PNC Arena. The puck drops at 6 p.m. CT, and the game will be broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio. Here's everything you need to know:
