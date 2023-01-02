Read full article on original website
Related
thepostathens.com
OU names interim vice president for student affairs, dean of students
On Thursday, Ohio University President Hugh Sherman named Dr. Lyn Redington the new interim vice president for student affairs, effective Jan. 9. Redington will replace the current Interim Vice President for Student Affairs, William Schafer, who has served in the role since July 2022. According to a university news release,...
thepostathens.com
Women's Basketball: Ohio drops first MAC game to Akron, 73-64
Ohio (2-10, 0-1 Mid-American Conference) took on Akron (10-2, 1-0 MAC) in the first conference game for either team. Both teams are coming off opposite nonconference schedule successes, as Akron only has two losses on the season, both to Horizon League teams. For Ohio, its two wins of the season came against Indiana State and Dayton in back-to-back victories.
Comments / 0