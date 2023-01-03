Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
White House Told Mayor Adams No to His Billion Dollar Request - He was Not Their PriorityTom HandyNew York City, NY
Brooklyn, A 60-year-old woman has been slaughtered, Boyfriend's in CustodyNewsing the StatesBrooklyn, NY
Bronx Man Scammed IRS, State Out of Covid Relief $BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Greg Abbott satisfied with busing thousands of migrants to sanctuary citiesMark StarTexas State
The New York State Nurses Association is pleading with the remaining five hospitals to come to new agreementsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
NHL
Canada recovers to top Czechia in OT, win World Junior Championship
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia -- Dylan Guenther (Arizona Coyotes) scored his second goal 6:22 into overtime, and Canada won the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship with a 3-2 victory against Czechia at Scotiabank Centre on Thursday. "It means everything," said Guenther, who also had an assist. "To win, you never know...
3 takeaways from Avalanche road loss at Edmonton Oilers; Cale Makar scores OT game winner to end slump
The Avalanche won in overtime on the road Saturday night, 3-2, against the Edmonton Oilers. Here are three takeaways from the victory. Slump ends The Avalanche, desperate for a victory having lost in five consecutive outings, faced a road challenge Saturday against likely the best player in the world; Oilers center Connor McDavid. A solid litmus test for the resolve of this injured-but-still-talented Colorado team. Would they finally break their...
Yardbarker
Colorado Avalanche’s 6 Retired Numbers
The Colorado Avalanche don’t have the long and storied history that some NHL franchises boast, but they have been pretty good since relocating to the Rocky Mountains before the 1995-96 season. During their time in Colorado, the Avs have won three Stanley Cups, and have gotten acquainted with many fan favorites along the way.
Flyers net 5 goals in 2nd, beat Coyotes for 4th straight win
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Hayes knows how much his late brother wanted him to one day make an All-Star team. After nine seasons, three teams and still playing with a heavy heart over the death of his brother, Jimmy, Hayes made this one for his family.Hayes scored one of five goals for Philadelphia in the second period and Morgan Frost had four assists to help lift the Flyers to their fourth straight victory, 6-2 over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night.The 30-year-old Hayes was a surprise selection as the Flyers' selection to All-Star weekend, earning the nod over standout winger Travis...
NHL
Kirill Kaprizov to Represent Minnesota Wild at 2023 All-Star Weekend
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The National Hockey League (NHL) today announced Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov will represent the club at the 2023 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend, Feb. 3-4, at FLA Live Arena, in Sunrise, Fla. This is the second consecutive NHL All-Star appearance for Kaprizov. Kaprizov, 25 (4/26/97),...
NHL
NOTEBOOK: Staal still sizzling; Smith settling in
SUNRISE, Fla. - Eric Staal has been turning back the clock in South Florida. Netting a pair of important goals during Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes, the 38-year-old center has quickly evolved from PTO to an important piece for the Florida Panthers. Given his pedigree, that has come...
NHL
Ondrej Palat Has Done All He Can to Prepare for Impending Return |FEATURE
Hopping over a bench for a shift in a hockey game is nothing new for Ondrej Palat. He's been doing it all his life, stretching his legs up and over the 40-inch boards from the bench to the playing surface. It's a second nature movement. But when his next shift...
NHL
Thomas' Three Storylines - TBL @ WPG
The Fantastic Four return, Tampa missing a key piece, and more!. The Jets got some great news this morning when it was confirmed that Nikolaj Ehlers, Blake Wheeler, Nate Schmidt and Cole Perfetti all got the green light to return to the lineup. Ehlers hasn't played since the second game of the season, Wheeler and Schmidt have missed the last nine games and Perfetti sat out for five. There was a buzz is the Jets dressing room with the return of the four players plus the opponent they are facing tonight, the Tampa Bay Lightning.
NHL
Morrissey honoured to be named to first NHL All-Star game
"It was emotional. It was exciting for me." Thursday, January 5, 2023 will always stick out to Josh Morrissey. It was the day he found out from Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness that, for the first time in his career, he'd be going to the National Hockey League All-Star Game.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Coyotes
On 1990s Night for their Throwback Thursday series, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (14-17-7) are set to host Andre Tourigny's Arizona Coyotes (13-18-5) at the Wells Fargo Center. Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with an...
The News & Observer
From rupture, a bond: How Justin Williams helped Max Pacioretty get back on the ice
Fourteen years after Justin Williams beat all expectations recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, Max Pacioretty relied on Williams to help him do the same.
NHL
PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Avalanche
The Edmonton Oilers will host the Colorado Avalanche at Rogers Place on Saturday night in the first meeting between the two sides since last season's Western Conference Final. You can watch the game on Sportsnet and Hockey Night in Canada or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED.
NHL
Nelson Excited to be Named All-Star
Brock Nelson: "It'll be fun for me, the family and the kids" Brock Nelson's always been understated and underrated, so it wasn't much of a surprise that he immediately deflected praise to his teammates after being selected to his first All-Star Game. "It's exciting for sure, but there are a...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Ovechkin looks to stay hot for Capitals at Blue Jackets
Bruins try to extend point streak to 12 games; Kraken can match road win total of last season. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the 10 games Thursday. Ovechkin...
NHL
Jets at World Juniors - Final
Lucius' hat trick, McGroarty's three assists help USA to bronze. The final day at the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship is a special one. Three of the four teams competing on the final day leave the tournament with a medal. The ones with gold are no doubt the happiest, those who earn the silver should be proud of their accomplishment after an exciting tournament with upsets all over the place - but it's usually a bittersweet feeling. The bronze medal victors also feel the joy of a job well done, especially after tasting defeat in the semi-final the night before.
NHL
Wright Reassigned to Juniors
Kraken's 2022 first-round draft pick, fresh from captaining Team Canada to a World Junior gold medal, will rejoin his OHL Kingston club to make a run at coveted Memorial Cup. The Kraken announced Friday center Shane Wright has been reassigned to his juniors team, the Kingston Frontenacs, of the Ontario Hockey League.
NHL
Territory Talk: Catching up with captain Aleksander Barkov
Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov joins the Territory Talk podcast to share stories about his career, Jaromir Jagr, Finland and more!. In the midst of his 10th season in the NHL, Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov joins this week's episode of Territory Talk to discuss what he's still learning at this stage of his career and also share stories about Jaromir Jagr, living in Boca Raton and his new favorite sport to watch.
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES VS. ISLANDERS
Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie vs. New York. The Flames host their first home game of 2023, welcoming the New York Islanders to the Scotiabank Saddledome. The club held an optional skate this morning with lines and pairings based off Thursday's practice. If anything changes, this page will...
NHL
Sidney Crosby Named to Ninth Career NHL All-Star Game
Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has been named to his ninth career All-Star Game, it was announced today. The NHL named one representative from all 32 teams and the remaining 12 players - two skaters and one goaltender per division - will be decided by the 2023 NHL All-Star Fan Vote presented by Guaranteed Rate beginning at 9:00 PM tonight at NHL.com/Vote.
NHL
Caps' Four-Legged Friends
The following article appears in W Magazine, a lifestyle publication produced by the Washington Capitals. The magazine features nearly 200 pages of exclusive photography of Capitals players and their families and content and interviews on lifestyle topics with each member of the 2022-23 roster. It is available for purchase for $20 (plus tax and plus tax and shipping for online orders) at the Team Store at Capital One Arena, at the Team Store at MedStar Capitals Iceplex, and online at washcaps.com/WMagazine.
Comments / 0