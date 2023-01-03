Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Turkey, Armenia free to start direct air cargo trade – Anadolu agency
ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey and Armenia are free to start direct air cargo as of the start of this year, Turkish state-owned Anadolu news agency reported on Friday, as part of moves by the two countries to fix ties after decades of animosity. Anadolu cited diplomatic sources as saying...
104.1 WIKY
Belarus to beef up joint military grouping with Russia
(Reuters) -Belarus and Russia continue to build up a joint military grouping in Belarus and are preparing joint air force exercises, the Belarusian Defence Ministry said on Thursday. The ministry said that the goal of creating such joint force was “strengthening the protection and defence of the Union State (of...
104.1 WIKY
UN releases report on Ukraine telecoms damage by Russia
GENEVA (Reuters) – Ukraine will need at least $1.79 billion to restore its telecommunications sector to pre-war levels, a U.N. agency said in a report published on Friday alleging Russia had “destroyed completely or seized” networks in parts of the country. The long-anticipated and sensitive damage assessment...
104.1 WIKY
Alibaba plans $1 billion investment in Turkey – newspaper
ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is planning a logistics hub at Istanbul Airport and a data centre near the Turkish capital Ankara with an investment of more than $1 billion, its president, Michael Evans, was cited as saying. Turkey’s Sabah newspaper reported Evans as...
104.1 WIKY
Shell to pay $2 billion in EU and UK windfall tax in Q4
LONDON (Reuters) – Shell expects to pay about $2 billion in additional taxes in the fourth quarter of 2022 related to the European Union and British windfall taxes imposed on the energy sector. Europe’s largest oil and gas company also said in an update ahead of its full year...
Russia plans to mobilize 500,000 soldiers in days. If they don't deliver victory, then 'Putin will collapse,' says Ukrainian spy chief.
Putin's first mobilization draft in October was heavily criticized for deploying soldiers who were untrained, elderly, ill, or too young to fight.
The Air India passenger who urinated on a woman mid-flight has been fired by Wells Fargo, where he was a vice president
Wells Fargo said it was cooperating with police in India and found the incident “deeply disturbing.”
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
Oil industry exec rips White House after surprising Keystone admission: Biden created 'economic boondoggle'
Canary CEO Dan Eberhart claims President Biden knew he was creating an "economic boondoggle" after a DOE report showed the Keystone XL cancellation cost thousands of jobs and billions of dollars.
104.1 WIKY
Airbus delivered unaudited total of 663 jets in 2022 – sources
(Reuters) – Airbus provisionally delivered as many as 663 aircraft in 2022, industry sources said on Thursday. The tentative score is subject to an internal audit, which could result in modest changes before publication on Jan. 10. Airbus last month abandoned a target of “around 700” deliveries, citing supply...
104.1 WIKY
Russia says Ukraine shells its positions during Moscow’s unilateral ceasefire
(Reuters) – Russia said Ukraine shelled Russian military positions on Friday during a 36-hour ceasefire unilaterally declared by President Vladimir Putin, which Kyiv and its allies have dismissed as a sham. The Russian defence ministry said that its positions had come under attack in the Luhansk, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia...
104.1 WIKY
SolarEdge sees U.S. solar growth slowing in 2023, Asia, Europe markets to surge
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Growth in the U.S. solar industry is expected to decelerate in 2023, while Asian and European markets are poised to surge, SolarEdge Chief Financial Officer Ronen Faier said on Thursday. High prices and regulatory uncertainties will constrain U.S. solar expansion, while some solar markets in...
104.1 WIKY
China fx reserves rise $11 billion to $3.128 trillion in December
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s foreign exchange reserves rose in December, official data showed on Saturday, as the dollar fell against other major currencies. The country’s foreign exchange reserves – the world’s largest – rose $11 billion to $3.128 trillion last month, compared with $3.154 trillion predicted by a Reuters poll of analysts and $3.117 trillion in November.
104.1 WIKY
NATO declines Serbia’s request to deploy its troops in Kosovo
BELGRADE (Reuters) – NATO’s mission in Kosovo, KFOR, has declined a Serbian government request to send up to 1,000 police and army personnel to Kosovo following a spate of clashes between Serbs and Kosovo authorities, President Aleksandar Vucic said on Sunday. Serbia’s former province of Kosovo declared independence...
104.1 WIKY
Putin ally Prigozhin grants freedom to first Russian convicts who fought in Ukraine
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Russia’s most powerful mercenary group, bade farewell on Thursday to former convicts who had served out their contracts in Ukraine and urged them to avoid the temptation to kill when back in civilian life. Wagner Group, originally staffed by battle-hardened...
104.1 WIKY
Chad says it foiled military attempt to destabilise the country
N’DJAMENA (Reuters) – Chadian security forces have foiled an attempt by a group of army officers to destabilize the country and undermine constitutional order, the government said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Mahamat Ramadane; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Chris Reese)
104.1 WIKY
China says talks to include Paxlovid in state health insurance fail
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s Health Security Administration said on Sunday that talks to include Pfizer’s Paxlovid in the latest drug list for basic state health insurance did not succeed. The talks fell through was due to Pfizer’s high quotation for Paxlovid. Pfizer did not immeditately respond to...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. and Japan agree to step up cybersecurity cooperation
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States and Japan on Friday signed an updated memorandum of cooperation on cybersecurity to strengthen operational collaboration, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said. The memorandum was signed in Washington by U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade,...
104.1 WIKY
Jetstar flight makes emergency landing in Japan, no injuries -TV
TOKYO (Reuters) – A Jetstar flight heading from Narita airport near Tokyo to Fukuoka made an emergency landing at an airport in Aichi prefecture, central Japan, on Saturday, but no injuries were reported, public broadcaster NHK said. (Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Sandra Maler)
104.1 WIKY
NY Fed says China’s COVID woes are pressuring supply chains
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Declining world supply chain pressures are being challenged by new disruptions in China tied to the coronavirus pandemic, the New York Federal Reserve reported on Friday. The regional Fed bank’s December Global Supply Chain Pressure Index ticked down to 1.18 from November’s revised 1.23 reading....
Comments / 0