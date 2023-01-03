Damar Hamlin's toy drive fundraiser tops $3 million in donations in hours after his on-field collapse

Read full article on original website
Fans have shown an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game. In the days since Hamlin's emergency, over 225,000 people — including fans, players and NFL owners — have raised more than $7 million for Hamlin's foundation.
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
Damar Hamlin is "neurologically intact" and showed positive signs of recovery in the past 12 hours. The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety who went into cardiac arrest on the field in Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday opened his eyes and squeezed the hands of family members, Hamlin's uncle told reporters Thursday morning. "Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours," the team said Thursday morning in a statement. "While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress. "We are grateful for the love and support we have received." Hamlin remains in critical condition in the intensive care unit at the hospital, where the second-year player was transported Monday night after being resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati. There have been concerns he could have sustained a traumatic brain injury because of a lack of oxygen. Bills teammate, Kaiir Elam, tweeted that Hamlin is awake. "Our boy is doing better, awake and showing more signs of improvement," Elam wrote. "Thank you God. Keep the prayers coming please. All love 3!" --Field Level Media.
Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis remained hospitalized Friday after helping to save two children from drowning at a Pensacola, Fla., beach. Marvin Caston, who played football at Arkansas and is well-connected to the football program, confirmed to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that Hillis went into ocean waters on Wednesday to save one of his children and another family member from drowning. "One of Peyton's children and the child of one of his other relatives went out too far in the ocean, and Peyton and another relative went out to save them, which they did," Caston told the newspaper. "But Peyton got a lot of salt water in his lungs and nearly drowned. "[A Hillis family member] said they've been working at the hospital to get all the salt water pumped out of his lungs and to get his kidney function restored." KNWA-TV FOX24 in Arkansas reported Thursday night that Hillis, 36, was unconscious and on a ventilator. Greg Hillis, identified by Arkansas media as Peyton's uncle, posted to Facebook that "Peyton is doing better. He's still in intensive care and having some problems with his kidneys and his lungs but the doctors say he is improving." The Arkansas football program sent well-wishes to Hillis via Twitter on Friday. "Thinking about our man @thepeytonhillis," the post read. "Encouraged to learn he's doing better after his heroic act saving his family." The Pensacola News Journal reported that first responders in Escambia County, Fla., performed a water rescue just before noon Wednesday at Pensacola Beach. In all, four swimmers who were in distress were rescued, with two adults taken to the hospital, one via helicopter. Multiple reports Friday said the children were safe and that the patient transported via helicopter was Hillis. Hillis played fullback at Arkansas from 2004-07 and was drafted in the seventh round of the 2007 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. He played seven seasons with the Broncos, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants. His best NFL season came in 2010 with the Browns, when he ran for 1,177 yards and scored 11 touchdowns. He added 477 receiving yards and two touchdowns. In his career, he carried the ball 696 times for 2,832 yards and 23 touchdowns in 81 games (34 starts). He caught 134 passes for 1,050 yards and three more scores. --Field Level Media.
Detroit Lions (8-8) vs. Green Bay Packers (8-8) What: Week 18, NFL regular season finale. When: 8:20 p.m., Sunday. ...
