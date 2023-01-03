Popcaan and Drake have teamed up again for the former’s newest single, “We Caa Done.”. The dancehall artist’s first release of the year, “We Caa Done” clocks in at just over four minutes and features production from TRESOR and Batundi. The track follows Popcaan’s December 2022 single “Set It” and is expected to appear on Great Is He, his upcoming fifth studio album that was initially announced in February of last year. Meanwhile, Drizzy is coming off the release of Her Loss, his collaborative album with 21 Savage, and is supposedly gearing up for a tour this year.

2 DAYS AGO