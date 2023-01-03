Read full article on original website
Best New Tracks: Popcaan x Drake, Quavo and More
As the first week of 2023 in music comes to a close, HYPEBEAST has rounded up the best projects for the latest installment of Best New Tracks. This week’s lineup is led by Drake x Popcaan and Quavo, who released the collab “We Caa Done” and the heartfelt single “Without You.” Also joining this selection are offerings from DJ Drama and French Montana, Logic, Erica Banks, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Fantastic Negrito, Skrillex with Fred again.. and Flowdan and Ty Dolla $ign.
King Krule, Jadasea and Pretty V Debut First EP as Aqrxvst
Aqrxvst, the group made up of King Krule, Jadasea and Pretty V, have unveiled their debut EP Aqrxvst Is the Band’s Name. The three-track project was recorded in 2022 and features the cuts “The Sky Was in The Frame,” “29” and “Hope,” all of which are fronted by fuzzy guitars and low-laying vocals. Aqrxvst Is the Band’s Name marks King Krule’s first effort since his You Heat Me Up, You Cool Me Down live album in 2021, meanwhile Pretty V rang in the new year with the Da Biggest Bird album and Jadasea dropped LOOKALIVE! in mid-2022.
Popcaan and Drake Reunite for New Collab "We Caa Done"
Popcaan and Drake have teamed up again for the former’s newest single, “We Caa Done.”. The dancehall artist’s first release of the year, “We Caa Done” clocks in at just over four minutes and features production from TRESOR and Batundi. The track follows Popcaan’s December 2022 single “Set It” and is expected to appear on Great Is He, his upcoming fifth studio album that was initially announced in February of last year. Meanwhile, Drizzy is coming off the release of Her Loss, his collaborative album with 21 Savage, and is supposedly gearing up for a tour this year.
Miley Cyrus Announces Eighth Studio LP ‘Endless Summer Vacation’
Miley Cyrus describes her next album as a “love letter to LA.” Endless Summer Vacation, slated to drop on March 10 via Columbia Records, is the follow-up to 2020’s pop-rock Plastic Hearts. The album was recorded in the city to which it was dedicated and produced by...
Quavo Pays Tribute to Takeoff in Emotional Track “Without You”
Quavo is remembering his nephew and Migos collaborator Takeoff in a moving new single, “Without You.”. He shared a link to the song on social media on Wednesday evening, along with the message “Long Live Take Infinity.”. Takeoff, whose real name is Kirsnick Khari Ball, was tragically shot...
Skrillex Enlists PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd for New Track “Way Back”
Earlier this week, Skrillex jumped back on the music scene with his song “Rumble” featuring Fred again.. and Flowdan, which marked his first single in over a year. Just that fast, the Los Angeles DJ is back with another cut called “Way Back.” But this time he enlisted the help of emerging pop star PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd.
Hit-Boy Says He Has a Whole Album Worth of Songs With Anderson .Paak
Hit-Boy and Anderson .Paak could be putting out a few collaborations sometime soon. The frequent Nas collaborator and King’s Disease trilogy producer took to social media to share that he’s accumulated an extensive library of songs he’s created with .Paak. In response to a fan who asked...
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Becomes the Top-Grossing Film Released in 2022
James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water has surpassed Top Gun: Maverick at the global box office as the top-grossing movie released in 2022, according to Deadline. As of Wednesday, January 4, the 20th Century film has accumulated $454 million USD domestically and more than $1 billion USD internationally, moving its global tally to $1.51 billion USD. That figure not only overtakes Top Gun: Maverick‘s $1.49 billion USD at the global box office, but it also makes Avatar: The Way of Water the No. 10 top-grossing film of all time and the No. 2 top-grossing title of the pandemic era, behind Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Céline Dion Fans Protest Outside 'Rolling Stone' After Artist Left off Greatest Singers List
According to reports, Céline Dion fans have been protesting outside Rolling Stone after the artist was left off the music magazine’s 200 Greatest Singers of All Time list. The reports note that around 15 fans made their way to New York City to voice their displeasure over the snub, though it is unsure what their demands are.
Tim Burton's 'Wednesday' to Return for Season 2
While previous rumors hinted that the show might be heading to Amazon’s Prime Video due to streaming rights issues, the successful Tim Burton-directed series Wednesday has officially been renewed by Netflix for a second season. The show saw American actress Jenna Ortega star as the daughter in The Addams...
A Decade Into His Career, Rapper OhGeesy Is Just Getting Started
In April 2020, just two years after inking a major label deal with Atlantic Records, Shoreline Mafia announced to their avid fans that they would be breaking up, citing “creative differences” among group members. However short their tenure may have been, the West Coast hip-hop collective — composed of OhGeesy, Fenix Flexin, Rob Vicious and Master Kato — had accrued a cult following thanks to murky trap hits like “Nun Major,” “Musty” and the infamous “Bands.” Three months later, in July, Shoreline would drop their debut album Mafia Bidness, a record that, while well-received, had a quiet arrival devoid of major-label fanfare.
Lil Baby Tapped as ‘Saturday Night Live’ Musical Guest
Lil Baby will be performing on Saturday Night Live later this month. The late-night comedy show announced its next two hosts and musical guests as it gears up for the 2023 season. The Atlanta rapper will be performing in a segment hosted by Michael B. Jordan. Fans are excited to...
Jeremy Renner Shares First Video Update Since Snowplow Accident
Following the unfortunate and critical accident on New Years Day, Marvel star, Jeremy Renner has taken to Instagram to share an image of himself recovering in the hospital as an update to fans. The Hawkeye protagonist has now undergone surgery following the snowplow related accident and has posted his first video update.
Artist Joani Tremblay to Unveil Her Latest Paintings at Harper's New York
On view from January 26 to March 11. Joani Tremblay is a French-Canadian artist who creates ethereal landscape paintings that are partially inspired by picture-perfect advertisements, postcards and images displayed across social media. Based between Montreal and Brooklyn, Tremblay has been compared as a modern-day Georgia O’Keeffe and is collected at various institutions, including The Mint Museum, Charlotte, Montreal Municipal Art Collection, Montreal and RBC Corporate Collection, Toronto.
NBA YoungBoy Rings in the New Year With 'I Rest My Case'
YoungBoy Never Broke Again continues his steady stream of releases with I Rest My Case. Clocking in at approximately 40 minutes, the 19-track record features no guest appearances and includes the previously-released singles “Top Girls,” “Black” and “Groovy.” I Rest My Case marks YB’s first project of 2023 and is released just two weeks after Lost Files, his 21-track mixtape and final release of 2022.
Every Beastie Boys Die-Hard Needs These Books
BEYOND THE STREETS is currently playing host to the most comprehensive Beastie Boys exhibition to date at their new CONTROL Gallery space in Los Angeles. To complement the event, the art collective has released five new books that encompass the vast array of objects and ephemera that have subtly defined the legacy of the Beastie Boys.
AMBUSH® Releases Part Two of Its Levi's Collaboration
Following the first drop of the AMBUSH x Levi’s Mid-Indigo denim collab, the Japanese streetwear brand is gearing up to release the second part of the capsule later this month. Taking to Instagram, the AMBUSH official account initially teased the upcoming release with a clip showcasing AMBUSH-styled denim. The...
Lil Wayne, Future, T.I. and More Could Be Called as Witnesses in Young Thug and YSL's RICO Trial
Several rappers could be called to the witness stand in Young Thug and Young Stoner Life (YSL) Records‘ ongoing Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) trial. Channel 2 Action News obtained a list of possible witnesses for Thugger and co-defendant Miles Farley’s defense, along with the state’s. Thugger’s list includes the likes of Killer Mike, Lil Wayne, Birdman, Rich Homie Quan, YFN Lucci (whose attorneys confirmed that he will not be testifying) and Young Thug’s sister Alexis “Dolly” Grier and the list of possible witnesses for Farley includes Future, T.I. and Trippie Redd. Meanwhile, the state’s list named 157 people connected to the Atlanta police department, 62 from several law enforcement agencies and 125 lay witnesses.
