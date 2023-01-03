Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Transforming Designs Define Guerrilla-Group's OSVI Season 06 "REKONSTRUKT II" Collection
Building on the narrative-driven design of its OSVI Season 05 “REKONSTRUKT” collection, Guerrilla-Group has returned with the follow-up to the range. “As you journey through this twisted land. Take care to choose the path that you withstand. For in REKONSTRUKT, your reality is but a dream. One that you may lose, or so it would seem…” writes Guerrilla-Group in a foreword.
hypebeast.com
Brecht Wright Gander Looks to the Heavens for Handcrafted Collection
New Jersey-based designer Brecht Wright Gander has unveiled a series of wooden furniture pieces, which each take on a drippy, organic form carved from curly maple. Named “Knowledge of All Dark Things”, the pieces feature inlays inspired by a 16th-century alphabet devised in order to communicate with angels known as the “angelic script”.
hypebeast.com
Acne Studios’ Musubi Bags Get a Textured Update for SS23
Whether it be ready-to-wear pieces or eye-catching accessories, Acne Studios succeeds in presenting multifaceted cultural wonder. In this vain, the Stockholm-based brand has updated its Japanese-inspired Musubi bags for the Spring/Summer 2023 season. Making its debut in 2017, the Musubi bag is inspired by the knot style of traditional Japanese...
hypebeast.com
Drôle de Monsieur Finds the Pulse of Elevated Ease for SS23
Optimism has remained a core value of the Dijon-based brand Drôle de Monsieur since its 2014 founding by Maxime Schwab and Dany Dos Santos. Whether it be its recently released Holiday 2022 collection or its new offering for the Spring/Summer 2023 season, the brand manages to find the connection between elevated ease and pragmatic comfort.
hypebeast.com
Inching Towards the End of the World with Jet Le Parti
If art is a reflection of the creator’s soul, then the work of Jet Le Parti is a portal into a world of melancholy, dystopia and an unapologetic view on reality. Entirely self-taught, the New York-based artist works across mediums and explores topics pertaining phenomenology, theoretical sciences, historical analysis, hyperreality and existential thought.
hypebeast.com
#FR2 Join Forces With Franck Muller for a Limited Timepiece Collaboration
Joining in on the celebration of the Year of the Rabbit, Franck Muller and #FR2 have partnered for a very special release — the #FR2NCK MULLER Vanguard watch, which marks the very first collaboration between the edgy, Tokyo-based streetwear label, and luxury Swiss horologer. Reimagining Franck Muller’s signature Vanguard...
hypebeast.com
WISDOM® Collides With nozzle quiz for a Holiday Capsule
To finish up 2022 and welcome the new year, WISDOM® joined hands with Taiwanese knit accessory brand nozzle quiz for a Holiday capsule collection. The 2022-23 range develops suit-inspired sets in tones of black and gray for simplicity and composite designs. The concept is further marked by functional details like stand-collars and flip-collars for a striking look.
hypebeast.com
WE11DONE is Bringing Avant-Garde Korean Attire Into a Global Spotlight
In the universe of Dami Kwon and Jessica Jung, dramatic silhouettes are constantly at the forefront of everything they design. The WE11DONE co-founders have had quite a journey, taking the fashion sector by storm through their experimental label that has gone on to be a mainstay on the streets of Seoul, South Korea.
hypebeast.com
Javier Calleja Releases ‘NO WINGS TO FLY’ Sculptural Edition
Made in collaboration with AllRightsReserved. Javier Calleja had a busy 2022 filled with collaborations and exhibitions — from a solo show at Almine Rech, a hybrid bottle sculpture with NANZUKA, to a capsule collection at Hypebeans in Hong Kong and Seoul. The Spanish artist is ringing in the new...
hypebeast.com
Kering Q4 Forecasts Imply Balenciaga Ad Controversies Could Contribute to Declining Numbers
No other luxury brand has seen more peaks and valleys than Balenciaga, this past year. The luxury fashion house kick-started 2022 by continuing its reign as the hottest brand in the world, as reported by Lyst. It enjoyed an upward trajectory with the release of its adidas collaboration, as well as endorsements from the artist formerly known as Kanye West and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. When Ye’s antics caused the fashion world and beyond to reevaluate their relationship with him, it was a blowback to the brand since his presence was very much synonymous with Balenciaga for the majority of the year. In the midst of losing Ye as a celebrity spokesperson, Balenciaga released one of the most controversial ad campaigns that inappropriately sexualized children. Since the ad’s reveal, Balenciaga was quickly hit with a slew of negative repercussions that have stifled the brand’s hyper-growth mode.
hypebeast.com
Take a look Inside the Laundry Holiday/Yoshio Ice Cream Concept Space
Japanese firm Suppose Design Office has dreamed up a new space in Shikokuchuo City, Japan which looks to transform a troublesome task into a fun and worthwhile activity. Aiming to be a good neighbor to everyone, the team renovates a laundromat found in an old warehouse space into a fun hybrid concept offering laundry services alongside a cafe and ice cream stall.
hypebeast.com
Roland's 50th Anniversary Digital Piano Comes With Drone Speakers
While Roland‘s infamous Kiyola digital piano in 2015 was made to improve quality of life, its 50th Anniversary Concept Model sets loftier goals, debuting as a “grand piano for tomorrow filled with past creativity and future possibilities.” Following its last concept piano in 2020 known as the GPX-F1 Facet, the new 50th Anniversary Concept Piano pushes the envelope once again, simultaneously highlighting where Roland pianos have been and where they are going.
hypebeast.com
AMBUSH® Releases Part Two of Its Levi's Collaboration
Following the first drop of the AMBUSH x Levi’s Mid-Indigo denim collab, the Japanese streetwear brand is gearing up to release the second part of the capsule later this month. Taking to Instagram, the AMBUSH official account initially teased the upcoming release with a clip showcasing AMBUSH-styled denim. The...
hypebeast.com
Are Stüssy and Timberland Cooking Up a Collaborative Boot for 2023?
True Stüssy heads will remember some of the streetwear imprint’s more humble collaborations, such as those with Timberland. Hypebeast’s archives uncovered pairs from 2009, with the collaborative efforts continuing each year until it ended in 2014 with the Fall/Winter 2014 series of 6 Inch Boots. Now, images circulating online imply that the two may be coming back together again in 2023, taking on one of the brand’s core hiking silhouettes.
hypebeast.com
Own Original Production Art From ‘Batman: The Animated Series’
From The Caped Crusader and The Joker, to Poison Ivy, Penguin and more. Art is typically appreciated in its final form. The process to get to that mark, however, remains one of the real points of enjoyment for the artist themselves as they create magic from one sketch to another. Behind the curtain of film and television, concept art has always played an essential role at the literal act of world-building — from Ralph McQuarrie‘s iconic work for Star Wars to the countless Marvel and DC Comics cel-animations.
AP PHOTOS: Bear costumes, dance at popular Romanian festival
Centuries ago, people in what is now northeastern Romania would don bear fur and dance to fend off evil spirits. Nowadays, the custom lives on as a popular festival that has been drawing crowds of tourists.The so-called ‘dancing bears festival’ takes place every December, starting in the days before Christmas and ending with New Year's Eve.Hundreds of bear-costumed people of all ages roam villages and towns while dancing to the deafening sound of drums. The festival has done wonders for local tourism but has triggered criticism from animal rights groups over the use of real bear skins.Locals say that...
hypebeast.com
Artist Joani Tremblay to Unveil Her Latest Paintings at Harper's New York
On view from January 26 to March 11. Joani Tremblay is a French-Canadian artist who creates ethereal landscape paintings that are partially inspired by picture-perfect advertisements, postcards and images displayed across social media. Based between Montreal and Brooklyn, Tremblay has been compared as a modern-day Georgia O’Keeffe and is collected at various institutions, including The Mint Museum, Charlotte, Montreal Municipal Art Collection, Montreal and RBC Corporate Collection, Toronto.
hypebeast.com
Apollinaria Broche's BUN BUN the Rabbit Arrives for Acne Studios' Chinese New Year Capsule
Acne Studios is one of the most joyous brands in the luxury market, never shying away from provocation, twisting traditions, or stepping back in time for an irreverent splash of nostalgia. Its ability to have fun is what makes the Swedish House loved in the fashion community, and now it applies its effervescence to a Chinese New Year-celebrating capsule collection designed in collaboration with the artist Apollinaria Broche.
hypebeast.com
The UNDERCOVER and VERDY Capsule is Launching Later This Week
UNDERCOVER and VERDY are back with another capsule collaboration to kick off the new year. The two prolific Japanese streetwear brands are coming together for the release of their new collection later this week. The collection features key comfort-focused pieces including a chore windbreaker jacket in maroon that sees co-branding...
Comments / 0