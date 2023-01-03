No other luxury brand has seen more peaks and valleys than Balenciaga, this past year. The luxury fashion house kick-started 2022 by continuing its reign as the hottest brand in the world, as reported by Lyst. It enjoyed an upward trajectory with the release of its adidas collaboration, as well as endorsements from the artist formerly known as Kanye West and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. When Ye’s antics caused the fashion world and beyond to reevaluate their relationship with him, it was a blowback to the brand since his presence was very much synonymous with Balenciaga for the majority of the year. In the midst of losing Ye as a celebrity spokesperson, Balenciaga released one of the most controversial ad campaigns that inappropriately sexualized children. Since the ad’s reveal, Balenciaga was quickly hit with a slew of negative repercussions that have stifled the brand’s hyper-growth mode.

