cryptoslate.com

Update: Genesis sacks 30% of workers, may file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Beleaguered crypto lender Genesis has sacked 30% of its workers and may file for bankruptcy, The Wall Street Journal reported Jan. 5, citing people familiar with the matter. Genesis previously laid off 20% of its workforce in August 2022, citing market conditions. In a Jan. 4 statement, Genesis CEO Derar...
theblock.co

Digital Currency Group to shutter wealth management unit: The Information

HQ Digital ceased operations on Jan. 2, according to a memo obtained by The Information. It managed $3.5 billion as of December. Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group is shuttering HQ Digital, a subsidiary focused on wealth management that it launched last year. DCG, parent of troubled crypto broker and...
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Investor Turns $7,000 Into $27,000,000 on New Years Eve Trade: On-Chain Data

An Ethereum (ETH) investor recently turned $7,000 in ETH they received in 2014 into $27 million worth of another crypto asset. The blockchain-tracking Twitter account Lookonchain first reported that an Ethereum initial coin offering (ICO) participant swapped 22,340 ETH for 20,544.14 WSTETH on the last day of 2022. The ETH...
dailyhodl.com

Over $3,500,000,000 in Crypto Transferred to the Bahamas’ Regulator Hours After FTX Declared Bankruptcy

Over $3.5 billion worth of digital assets were transferred to the Securities Commission of The Bahamas just hours after crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy. According to a new press release, the Bahamian regulator forced FTX to transfer all of the crypto assets under its control to wallets owned by the government for “safekeeping” on November 12th, the day after FTX filed for insolvency.
theblock.co

Bankman-Fried tells FTX debtors to leave his Robinhood shares alone

FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried has filed a court action seeking to block debtors from taking control over his $450 million stake in brokerage Robinhood. The disgraced exchange boss says the shares do not belong to any of the FTX-related entities now in bankruptcy proceedings. FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried has filed...
Markets Insider

FTX fraud investigators are digging deeper into Sam Bankman-Fried's inner circle – and reportedly have ex-engineer Nishad Singh in their sights

US authorities are upping the pressure on Sam Bankman-Fried's inner circle, according to Bloomberg. They're currently scrutinizing former FTX engineer Nishad Singh, people familiar with the matter said. Singh was childhood friends with Bankman-Fried's younger brother Gabe – and was nicknamed FTX's "King of kindness". The US authorities investigating...
theblock.co

Silvergate shares plunge as company cuts workforce amid 'transformational shift'

Silvergate customers withdrew $8.1 billion in digital assets in the fourth quarter. Shares in the bank were trading around $12 shortly after the open, down around 43%. The bank announced it was laying off 40% of staff due to “economic realities” facing the industry. Shares in crypto-friendly bank...

