Read full article on original website
Related
Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'
A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Judge Ural Glanville in Young Thug trial has extensive military background
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge Ural Glanville is the man in charge of one of metro Atlanta’s highest profile, most complex trials in recent memory. Glanville, who has served on the court since 2005 and is also the chief judge of the...
Six journalists arrested after TV cameras filmed South Sudan president ‘wetting himself during national anthem’
SIX journalists have been arrested after footage appeared to show the South Sudan president wetting himself. A dark stain was seen spreading down President Salva Kiir's trousers with a wet patch forming on the floor as he stood for the national anthem at an event last month. The 71-year-old leader...
Ecuadorian man with 'violent criminal history' arrested in New York after re-entering US illegally
Manuel Zumba-Mejia, 46, was arrested in New York for unlawfully re-entering the U.S. after ICE officers sent him back to Ecuador in 2011 following a prison sentence for reckless assault.
theblock.co
Mango Markets exploiter issued order of detention
An order of detention has been issued for Mango Markets exploiter Avraham Eisenberg. It was concluded that “no condition or combination of conditions of release will reasonably assure the defendant’s appearance as required.”. The United States District Court for the District of Puerto Rico issued an order of...
theblock.co
Mutant Ape Planet founder allegedly defrauded customers of $2.9 million
Aurelien Michel, the founder of the “Mutant Ape Planet” NFT project, allegedly defrauded customers of $2.9 million. Michel purportedly promised NFT holders would receive rewards and that the token would increase in value, but ended up pocketing the funds for personal use. A federal court in Brooklyn charged...
theblock.co
FTX fraud victims invited to come forward by US officials
A site created by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York provides information about the rights of victims in the fraud case against Sam Bankman-Fried and invites them to work with authorities. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York invited victims...
Comments / 0