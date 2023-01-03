ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Maya Devi

Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'

A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
Mango Markets exploiter issued order of detention

An order of detention has been issued for Mango Markets exploiter Avraham Eisenberg. It was concluded that “no condition or combination of conditions of release will reasonably assure the defendant’s appearance as required.”. The United States District Court for the District of Puerto Rico issued an order of...
Mutant Ape Planet founder allegedly defrauded customers of $2.9 million

Aurelien Michel, the founder of the “Mutant Ape Planet” NFT project, allegedly defrauded customers of $2.9 million. Michel purportedly promised NFT holders would receive rewards and that the token would increase in value, but ended up pocketing the funds for personal use. A federal court in Brooklyn charged...
FTX fraud victims invited to come forward by US officials

A site created by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York provides information about the rights of victims in the fraud case against Sam Bankman-Fried and invites them to work with authorities. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York invited victims...
