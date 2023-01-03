ST PAUL, Minn. — A bill to strengthen abortion rights in Minnesota is on the fast track to becoming law as it passed its first test Thursday. A House health panel approved the legislation, which codifies protections into state statutes, 11-8 on just the third day of the 2023 session and sent it to its next committee stop on an expedited path to a House floor vote. Backers hope to put the bill on Democratic Gov. Tim Walz's desk for his signature by the end of the month.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO