Pat Page
4d ago
Can't wait to see how much/ fast those billions of dollars will be spent. Yet, one politician already spoke out against giving seniors a break by doing away with taxing SS here in Minnesota, but we "gotta" legalize marijuana. Yup. Don't you know.
Freedom Jaeger
4d ago
World class education in crime , fraud and taxes to Minnesotan’s kids ! Learn how to protest for drug addicts ! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Matthew Kluck
5d ago
and look at the country, spend spend, spend!
DFL lawmakers look to expand voting rights
ST PAUL, Minn. — House and Senate DFL leaders picked the anniversary of the January 6 attack on the US Capitol to announce new voting rights initiatives. The effort will be spearheaded by the newly formed group of lawmakers dubbed the "Inclusive Democracy Caucus," Their goal is to make...
DFL marijuana bill a Minnesotan twist on legalization
This week DFL lawmakers rolled out the 243-page marijuana legalization bill they hope to pass in the current legislative term. The measure shares many similarities with legalization frameworks already in place in the 21 other states that have allowed recreational marijuana use since the first measures passed in Colorado and Washington more than a decade […] The post DFL marijuana bill a Minnesotan twist on legalization appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
mprnews.org
Push for legal marijuana begins at Minnesota Capitol
Legal marijuana sales and use would begin within months of passage of a proposed law covering the drug’s reclassification, under a bill formally introduced in the Minnesota Legislature on Thursday. The legalization effort, which has been percolating for years, would set up a regulatory framework and permit cannabis use...
MN Legislature fast tracks abortion rights bill to become law
ST PAUL, Minn. — A bill to strengthen abortion rights in Minnesota is on the fast track to becoming law as it passed its first test Thursday. A House health panel approved the legislation, which codifies protections into state statutes, 11-8 on just the third day of the 2023 session and sent it to its next committee stop on an expedited path to a House floor vote. Backers hope to put the bill on Democratic Gov. Tim Walz's desk for his signature by the end of the month.
tcbmag.com
An End to ‘Commissioner Wars’?
Members of the House and Senate DFL along with Gov. Tim Walz just can’t stop saying that the era of gridlock in the Legislature is over, an important effect of the party winning control of all three levels of state political power last November. It also means the era...
Minnesota state Rep. Larry Kraft goes viral on TikTok
There’s a new TikTok sensation in the House: freshman Rep. Larry Kraft, DFL-Saint Louis Park. Kraft’s video, which was published Thursday and has over 1.5 million views, features Rep. Frank Hornstein, DFL-Minneapolis, trying to teach Kraft how to use the House’s electronic voting system. It’s set to audio by comedian Bo Burnham, often used for […] The post Minnesota state Rep. Larry Kraft goes viral on TikTok appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Wisconsin Gov. Evers to announce TikTok ban on state devices
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said Friday that he will soon announce a ban on the use of TikTok on state phones, joining the growing number of states that prohibited the popular social media app that national lawmakers are trying to ban. Evers told WISN-TV that he...
Six Minnesotans are still awaiting trial on 2nd anniversary of Jan. 6th Capitol riot
MINNESOTA, USA — Two years have passed since the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C., but many who were allegedly involved are still awaiting trials. Records show nine Minnesotans have been charged for allegedly playing a role in the insurrection. Three have pled guilty so far.
Minnesota DFL lawmakers unveil plan to legalize adult-use cannabis
ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota DFL lawmakers have unveiled their latest effort to legalize recreational adult-use cannabis in the state. "Over the last three years, DFLers in the legislature have listened and worked to build a Minnesota-specific model for cannabis legalization," bill co-author Rep. Zack Stephenson said at a press conference Thursday. "Our bill will create a safe, well-regulated, legal marketplace where Minnesotans can grow, sell and buy cannabis if they choose to do so."
mprnews.org
Mini-tax bill moves fast at Capitol, but big breaks will wait
There’s a tax bill already moving at the Minnesota Capitol just days into the new legislative session. But this is the easy part — syncing up state tax deductions to federal changes of recent years. The Legislature will take more time deciding on possible rebate checks and other...
Minnesotans Could See a New $1,000 Check in Their Accounts Soon
Now that the Legislature is back in session again, chances are good you could see another stimulus check in your account soon, courtesy of the state of Minnesota. The pieces are now in place in Minnesota thanks to the results of last fall's election. During the 2022 midterm election last...
Let’s Meet The Ten Smallest Towns in Minnesota
#10 - Warba, Minnesota (Population 181) Warba, Minnesota is located in Itasca County, about 15 miles southeast of Grand Rapids. Warba boasts a post office, a store, and great hunting & fishing. #9 - McGrath, Minnesota (Population 78) The town of McGrath is located in Aitkin County, about 30 miles...
willmarradio.com
Baker comments on Walz efforts to cut down on fraud
(St. Paul MN-) Governor Tim Walz is proposing increasing staff in six state government agencies to help manage and oversee grants in an effort to prevent future fraud like the "Feeding Our Future" scandal. Through the Minnesota Department of Education, the program provided money to organizations to feed children impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. But nearly 60 Minnesotans have been indicted for allegedly stealing hundreds of millions of dollars from the program, lying about providing meals including here in Willmar and pocketing the money. '
PEE-EW! These are the Three Smelliest Towns in Minnesota
The Land of Ten Thousand Lakes has some of the most beautiful and majestic spots to call home in the entire United States. Anyone who lives in the Boundary Waters area can attest to that. But it's also home to a few notable exceptions, that for one reason or another,...
redlakenationnews.com
Collecting taxes, Minnesota steals assets of the vulnerable
Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here. In 2015, officials in Hennepin County seized an elderly woman's condo and sold it, over about $2,300 of unpaid property taxes, plus $12,700 in penalties, interest and fees. They sold that home for $40,000 and kept every penny, robbing elderly Geraldine Tyler of her home equity.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Record number of Spongy Moths caught in Minnesota in 2022
(St. Paul, MN) -- A record number of an invasive species has been caught in Minnesota. The Department of Agriculture says over 100-thousand spongy moths were caught in Lake and Cook Counties in 2022. The moths eat leaves of over 300 species of trees. Anyone who finds one can take...
Frightful Number of Missing People in Minnesota, Iowa & South Dakota
Just one would be too many but the figures are heartwrenching. Each year there are approximately 600,000 people that go missing. With no target age from juveniles to seniors the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUS) is hard at work assisting law enforcement with technology, forensic services, and investigative support.
Walz, Flanagan sworn in for second term
ST PAUL, Minn. — As a new year and new legislative session get underway this week, Minnesotans will continue to be led at the State Capitol by some familiar faces. On Monday, Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan were sworn in for their second term as governor and lieutenant governor, alongside elected officials Attorney General Keith Ellison, Secretary of State Steve Simon and State Auditor Julie Blaha.
This Minnesota County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
Minnesota Man Sentenced For Shooting Bear in His Backyard
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has sentenced a central Minnesota man accused of killing a 500-pound black bear in his backyard to probation and temporarily stripped him of his hunting privileges. Morrison County District Judge Leonard Weiler sentenced Michael Theilen, 42, on Wednesday after Thielen pleaded guilty to taking...
