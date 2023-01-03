Read full article on original website
Mz Pacino
4d ago
well if he doesn't want the attention he'll be doing all of us a favor who have good taste in music if he leaves the entertainment business half the times you can't even understand what he's singing 🙄 boy bye! ✌️
Reply
8
Mz Pacino
4d ago
well if he doesn't want the attention he'll be doing all of us who have good taste in music if he leaves the entertainment business half the times you can't even understand what he's singing 🙄 boy bye! ✌️
Reply(2)
2
Related
TMZ.com
Bad Bunny Angrily Tosses Fan's Phone in the Water Over 'Lack of Respect'
Bad Bunny is responding to the viral video of him chucking a fan's phone in the water and his message is clear: don't stick a freakin' phone in his face, at least not without asking first!!!. Video of the "Un Verano Sin Ti" creator being interrupted by a female fan,...
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
People left stunned after noticing Matthew Perry's hand while re-watching Friends
People have been left gobsmacked after noticing something unusual about Matthew Perry's hand in Friends. In a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, viewers of the show have been left shocked after having realised that they never noticed the detail before. Friends fans will know that in one episode of the show, we learn...
Fans left concerned after Britney Spears posts video of herself in the shower
Fans are flooding to social media in concern for Britney Spears after she posted a video of herself in the shower on Instagram. The 41-year-old 'Toxic' singer may have deactivated her Instagram account earlier this month in a bid to take a break from social media, but it didn't take her long to get back on the platform and share a series of shower selfies and videos.
buzzfeednews.com
Taylor Swift Is Facing Intense Backlash After It Was Announced That She’ll Take Part In An Interview With An Oscar-Winning Director To Discuss Their Experiences Of The Job
Off the back of its “Actors on Actors” series, Variety just announced the lineup of filmmakers who will be taking part in this year’s “Directors on Directors” collection. In case you aren’t familiar with the series, two directors — typically, who’ve both released projects in...
Celine Dion's Rare Condition Is a 'Horrible Disease' Says Woman with Stiff Person Syndrome
Maureen Materna, 74, opens up to PEOPLE about living the incurable neurological disease, which has been diagnosed in about one of every one million people Céline Dion revealed Thursday morning in a tearful Instagram video that she's been diagnosed with Stiff-Person Syndrome, sharing that the condition would force her to postpone and cancel a series of upcoming concert dates as she learns about the rare condition and how it impacts her life. Stiff Person Syndrome is a rare and incurable neurological disease that affects the central nervous system, specifically the brain and...
webnewsobserver.com
Kanye West’s former bodyguard reveals shocking details about rapper’s marriage to Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are divorced but the ex-couple continues to be on the news for one reason or the other. For instance, a few recent reports have revealed shocking details about their marriage calling it affectionless. Yes, that’s right. And the revelation was made by none other than the ex-pair’s bodyguard himself, Steve Stanulis.
Meghan Markle ‘Collapsed’ In a Security Guard’s Arms and Started Crying After Her Final Royal Engagement: ‘I Tried So Hard’
Meghan Markle says she ‘collapsed’ in a security guard’s arms and started crying after she completed her final royal tour. Here's what she revealed about her and Harry's last royal tour.
netflixjunkie.com
Lil Nas Who Was Once ‘Pregnant’ Revealed That He Has Baby, and Fans Cannot Hold Their Reactions
Lil Nas has had the internet discussing his pregnancy again. The 23-year-old rapper is known for being expressive, even doing antics that keep his fans surprised and entertained. Back in 2019, the singer came out of the closet about being gay with his song C7osure. But like many gay people, he too likely thought about the idea of having a baby of his own.
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
Wargasm's video for their Slipknot-inspired single Super Fiend captures the beautiful chaos of the best rock gigs
Fast-rising Brits Wargasm share the video for Super Fiend, documenting the excitement of their all-action live shows
Actress Ruth Madoc Dies After Shocking Fall
Actress Ruth Madoc has died aged 79 after being rushed to hospital following a fall and telling her fans not to worry. The Welsh actress was best known for playing Gladys Pugh in the show Hi-de-Hi! from 1980 to 1988. She passed away on Friday after being taken to hospital after a fall and being forced to pull out of a pantomime. Before her death she wrote on Instagram, saying “Hiya everyone please don’t worry! I’m well and I’ll soon be back to normal, but unfortunately @princesstheatretorquay won’t get to have The Empress Gladys in the Panto this Christmas!!! I’m doing really well and will soon be back to normal.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruth Madoc (@ruthmadocofficial) Read it at The Sun
thesource.com
[WATCH] Keith Murray Says Biggie Would “Still Be Alive Today” If He Listened To His Warning To Leave L.A. The Day He Died
Def Squad member Keith Murray has recently come out with stories about several 90s rappers including Foxy Brown, Kurupt, DMX and even himself. Now, Murray has gone out on a limb and said that if the Notorious B.I.G. would’ve listened to him when he warned him about leaving L.A., Murray believes that Biggie would still be alive today.
Simon Cowell Makes Rare Appearance After Shocking Fans With Unrecognizable Look
Simon Cowell has shown his face in public again. On Wednesday, December 21, the former American Idol judge, 63, made a rare appearance on an episode of Loose Women after sparking concern from fans over his unrecognizable facial features during a Royal Variety Performance only weeks before. Although Cowell covered his face with a pair of oversized shades, the music executive appeared relaxed as he chatted about son Eric, 8, whom he shares with his fiancée, Lauren Silverman. I 'COULD HAVE SMASHED MY SPINE TO PIECES': SIMON COWELL RELIVES DEBILITATING BIKE ACCIDENT, CALLING THE HORRIFYING INCIDENT 'SURREAL'When asked if his...
'Overwhelmed' Celine Dion Lost 96 Pounds Prior To Concerning Health Revelations: Source
Celine Dion lost "96 pounds" in the months leading up to her recent shocking health announcement.In addition to her drastic weight loss, friends and family of Dion were concerned the "My Heart Will Go On" singer had been overworking herself for years and not allowing her health to take a priority, according to insiders close to the 54-year-old icon."She never did know when to stop," a source dished on Monday, December 19, more than two weeks after Dion postponed her 2023 tour until 2024 and revealed her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis.CELINE DION MAY 'NOT BE ABLE' TO RETURN TO THE...
Netflix viewers say movie is making them cry so much they're almost throwing up
Many of you may enjoy a light sob after sticking on an emotional film, but there’s a movie currently on Netflix that is so heartbreaking that people are saying it’s almost making them ‘throw up’. Watch the trailer here:. Yep, while some film fans might be...
Rumors Are Swirling That Kanye West Has Been Missing for Days or Even Weeks
Following a string of erratic behavior that left the public more alienated from him than ever before, rumors are now swirling that Kanye West has disappeared. As rumors of his disappearance continue to circulate online, though, many are wondering if there is any truth to them, or whether they are just the latest hoax related to the rapper to come from the depths of the internet.
After Posting Innocent Photo of Daughter Online, Father Noticed Something was Wrong
As a first-time father, David was overjoyed when his daughter, Emily, was born. He couldn't wait to capture every moment of her life and share them with friends and family. When Emily was just a few weeks old, David took her for her first bath and snapped a photo of her smiling up at him.
Famed Rock Star Dies Just Days After Announcing Diagnosis
Just days after several publications, including our own, reported that drummer and Modest Mouse founding member Jeremiah Green had been suffering from cancer, Green has died of the disease. He was 45.
I’m a ‘time traveler’ from the year 2671 – exact date an alien species will end the world as we know it in 2023
A SELF-proclaimed time traveler has made claims about the discovery of a new life form. This time tourist has said the new alien species will change life forever on this date in 2023. "Yes, I am a real time traveler. The world will soon end," the shocking claim pops up...
Comments / 11