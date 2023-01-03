ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 11

Mz Pacino
4d ago

well if he doesn't want the attention he'll be doing all of us a favor who have good taste in music if he leaves the entertainment business half the times you can't even understand what he's singing 🙄 boy bye! ✌️

Reply
8
Mz Pacino
4d ago

well if he doesn't want the attention he'll be doing all of us who have good taste in music if he leaves the entertainment business half the times you can't even understand what he's singing 🙄 boy bye! ✌️

Reply(2)
2
Related
TMZ.com

Bad Bunny Angrily Tosses Fan's Phone in the Water Over 'Lack of Respect'

Bad Bunny is responding to the viral video of him chucking a fan's phone in the water and his message is clear: don't stick a freakin' phone in his face, at least not without asking first!!!. Video of the "Un Verano Sin Ti" creator being interrupted by a female fan,...
Distractify

Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Tyla

Fans left concerned after Britney Spears posts video of herself in the shower

Fans are flooding to social media in concern for Britney Spears after she posted a video of herself in the shower on Instagram. The 41-year-old 'Toxic' singer may have deactivated her Instagram account earlier this month in a bid to take a break from social media, but it didn't take her long to get back on the platform and share a series of shower selfies and videos.
buzzfeednews.com

Taylor Swift Is Facing Intense Backlash After It Was Announced That She’ll Take Part In An Interview With An Oscar-Winning Director To Discuss Their Experiences Of The Job

Off the back of its “Actors on Actors” series, Variety just announced the lineup of filmmakers who will be taking part in this year’s “Directors on Directors” collection. In case you aren’t familiar with the series, two directors — typically, who’ve both released projects in...
People

Celine Dion's Rare Condition Is a 'Horrible Disease' Says Woman with Stiff Person Syndrome

Maureen Materna, 74, opens up to PEOPLE about living the incurable neurological disease, which has been diagnosed in about one of every one million people Céline Dion revealed Thursday morning in a tearful Instagram video that she's been diagnosed with Stiff-Person Syndrome, sharing that the condition would force her to postpone and cancel a series of upcoming concert dates as she learns about the rare condition and how it impacts her life. Stiff Person Syndrome is a rare and incurable neurological disease that affects the central nervous system, specifically the brain and...
OHIO STATE
Us Weekly

Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight

Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
TheDailyBeast

Actress Ruth Madoc Dies After Shocking Fall

Actress Ruth Madoc has died aged 79 after being rushed to hospital following a fall and telling her fans not to worry. The Welsh actress was best known for playing Gladys Pugh in the show Hi-de-Hi! from 1980 to 1988. She passed away on Friday after being taken to hospital after a fall and being forced to pull out of a pantomime. Before her death she wrote on Instagram, saying “Hiya everyone please don’t worry! I’m well and I’ll soon be back to normal, but unfortunately @princesstheatretorquay won’t get to have The Empress Gladys in the Panto this Christmas!!! I’m doing really well and will soon be back to normal.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruth Madoc (@ruthmadocofficial) Read it at The Sun
thesource.com

[WATCH] Keith Murray Says Biggie Would “Still Be Alive Today” If He Listened To His Warning To Leave L.A. The Day He Died

Def Squad member Keith Murray has recently come out with stories about several 90s rappers including Foxy Brown, Kurupt, DMX and even himself. Now, Murray has gone out on a limb and said that if the Notorious B.I.G. would’ve listened to him when he warned him about leaving L.A., Murray believes that Biggie would still be alive today.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Simon Cowell Makes Rare Appearance After Shocking Fans With Unrecognizable Look

Simon Cowell has shown his face in public again. On Wednesday, December 21, the former American Idol judge, 63, made a rare appearance on an episode of Loose Women after sparking concern from fans over his unrecognizable facial features during a Royal Variety Performance only weeks before. Although Cowell covered his face with a pair of oversized shades, the music executive appeared relaxed as he chatted about son Eric, 8, whom he shares with his fiancée, Lauren Silverman. I 'COULD HAVE SMASHED MY SPINE TO PIECES': SIMON COWELL RELIVES DEBILITATING BIKE ACCIDENT, CALLING THE HORRIFYING INCIDENT 'SURREAL'When asked if his...
OK! Magazine

'Overwhelmed' Celine Dion Lost 96 Pounds Prior To Concerning Health Revelations: Source

Celine Dion lost "96 pounds" in the months leading up to her recent shocking health announcement.In addition to her drastic weight loss, friends and family of Dion were concerned the "My Heart Will Go On" singer had been overworking herself for years and not allowing her health to take a priority, according to insiders close to the 54-year-old icon."She never did know when to stop," a source dished on Monday, December 19, more than two weeks after Dion postponed her 2023 tour until 2024 and revealed her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis.CELINE DION MAY 'NOT BE ABLE' TO RETURN TO THE...
Distractify

Rumors Are Swirling That Kanye West Has Been Missing for Days or Even Weeks

Following a string of erratic behavior that left the public more alienated from him than ever before, rumors are now swirling that Kanye West has disappeared. As rumors of his disappearance continue to circulate online, though, many are wondering if there is any truth to them, or whether they are just the latest hoax related to the rapper to come from the depths of the internet.

Comments / 0

Community Policy