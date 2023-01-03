Read full article on original website
DOVER - Freshman Emma Torriello scored a game-high 15 points and the St. Thomas Aquinas girls basketball snapped a three-game losing streak with a 55-41 win over Inter-Lakes on Wednesday in a Division III contest. Senior Abby Rayder added 12 points for the Saints, while Genna Bolduc had 11. Sophomore Amelia Anderson chipped...
MBBN Top Boys Basketball Rankings
There are area high school boys basketball teams ranked among the top 5 in three of the four classes according to the Minnesota Basketball News. Their Top 20 listings in each class includes 4 of top 7 teams in Class 4A from the South Suburban with 6 total among the state elite.
