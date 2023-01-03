ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KROC News

MBBN Top Boys Basketball Rankings

There are area high school boys basketball teams ranked among the top 5 in three of the four classes according to the Minnesota Basketball News. Their Top 20 listings in each class includes 4 of top 7 teams in Class 4A from the South Suburban with 6 total among the state elite.
MINNESOTA STATE

