When it comes to storing leftovers, plastic containers or plastic bags are the way to go. Plastic bags are pretty affordable and don't take up a whole lot of space. They come in a variety of sizes, making them the perfect storage solution for food and random knickknacks. If you're anything like us, you've probably been in a situation where you've needed to reuse a plastic bag. After all, why waste something that seems to be working perfectly fine? It does beg the question: is it even safe to reuse a plastic bag? The simple answer is that it depends. According to Taste of Home, if you're storing anything that's not raw meat, you can simply wash the bag, let it dry, then use it again.

6 DAYS AGO