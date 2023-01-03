ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

The Comeback

NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news

It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Could Hamlin injury happen to local athletes?

I suspect that most football fans were stunned and shaken, at least for a time, by the on-field collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during Monday night’s nationally-televised football game. Certainly Hamlin’s teammates and the players from the opposing Cincinnati Bengals were impacted. Many were seen crying and praying on the field, while medical professionals worked feverishly to resuscitate Hamlin. While Hamlin’s collapse is believed to be caused by a very rare set of circumstances, it made me wonder what would happen if a...
Report: Jim Harbaugh to interview with 1 NFL team

Jim Harbaugh affirmed his loyalty to Michigan this week when he issued a statement in response to rumors linking him to NFL jobs, but the coach is apparently planning to hear what at least one pro team has to say. Harbaugh has an interview scheduled with the Denver Broncos, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of... The post Report: Jim Harbaugh to interview with 1 NFL team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Damar Hamlin thanks fans in first public comments since on-field cardiac arrest

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin thanked fans late Saturday in his first public comments since he suffered cardiac arrest on-field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals last week.  “When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much.. 🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾 The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful…

