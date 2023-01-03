New Manzanita council faced with many decisions

Manzanita’s city government spent much of 2022 soliciting public feedback on various issues, chief among them the development of a new city hall, for which planning will proceed in 2023.

City staff also continued to work on achieving three goals set forth by city council to move the city forward.

Planning for the new city hall, progressed through a series of public meetings and studies of the proposed site that now houses a closed elementary school.

Late in 2022, geologic and site studies revealed that the existing structures were largely not fit for repurposing and doing so would be extremely expensive.

City council will decide in January on a way for the designers to proceed, either by repurposing what materials they can or with a from-the-ground construction proposal.

This will allow the architects and contractor to create design proposals and cost estimates for the city council.

Armed with those designs and estimates, the city council will decide in the spring whether to proceed with the project.

City Manager Leila Aman said that construction could be ready to begin on the project by late 2023, pending council approval and funding allocation.

The council will also be hearing a presentation on a new transportation system plan (TSP) at the January meeting and deciding on its adoption.

The new TSP has been in development in coordination with Wheeler and Nehalem and will comprehensively address the cities’ transportation needs.

The city council will also be proceeding with work on a new comprehensive plan.

Aman hosted three town hall meetings in the second half of 2022 to solicit residents’ feedback for the new plan.

“It’s really going to help us establish a vision for the city and for growth,” Aman said of the plan which will address issues from public safety to growth to tourism.

The comprehensive plan update is one part of the three complimentary goals that city council laid out for Aman.

The plan update is an initiative the council dubbed “envision Manzanita” and is joined by “level up Manzanita” and “budget forward Manzanita.”

“Level up Manzanita” is focused on updating the city’s government. It includes digitizing city processes and the new city hall project.

“Budget forward Manzanita” is concerned with diversifying the city’s revenue streams. Currently 65% of the city’s revenue comes from short-term rental licensing fees and Eco Northwest is consulting with the city on ways to diversify its income.

In 2022, Manzanita’s city council approved a property tax abatement for developers of workforce housing in the town and passed a temporary moratorium on net new short-term rental license issuance in the city in October.

A short-term rental advisory committee is examining the issue in the city and will bring recommendations forward in 2023.

Aman was excited about Manzanita’s prospects in 2023 and enthusiastic about both her staff and the new city council.

“I’m feeling really optimistic about the council that’s coming in to make the decisions to move Manzanita forward,” Aman said.

