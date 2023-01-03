ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Kevin Durant Reacts to Donovan Mitchell's 71-Point Game vs. Bulls

By Joey Linn
Inside The Nets
Inside The Nets
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cwfhF_0k1d6tME00

Cleveland Cavaliers star caught the attention of Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant with 71 vs. the Chicago Bulls

Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell turned in a historical performance on Monday night vs. the Chicago Bulls, finishing with 71 points, 11 assists, and 8 rebounds. It was the first game in NBA history with at least 70 points and 10 assists, and Mitchell got the win as well.

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant shared his reaction to this performance with a simple Tweet:

There is a lot of mutual respect between Durant and Mitchell, which was cool to see publicly displayed in this way. Kyrie Irving also shared a hilarious story about Mitchell after this game, saying, "What’s funny about it, tell Don I shouted him out, but I was on Call of Duty a little bit before the game with Don. We were playing squads and he was locked in. I can tell. He was locked in."

Whatever Irving sensed was correct, because not only was Mitchell locked in, but he delivered a historically great performance in the win over Chicago. It was impressive to Irving and Durant, who both shared their reactions.

The Cavaliers are one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference, and with both them and Brooklyn playing great basketball, they could face off in the playoffs. There would be an incredibly large amount of star power if that happened, especially with Mitchell taking his game to even greater heights this year.

Related Articles

Kevin Durant Opens Up About Iconic Praise From Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant

Kevin Durant Reveals Honest Feelings About Warriors Winning Championship Without Him

Serge Ibaka: Kendrick Perkins Spread Lies About Kevin Durant Behind His Back

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Distractify

NBA Superstar Dwight Howard's Net Worth Is as High as His Vertical Leap

Throughout his 18-year career in the NBA, veteran center Dwight Howard has raked in various honors and accomplishments. His dominance in the league resulted in numerous All-Star appearances and an NBA championship in 2020. Oh, we almost forgot to mention — he's also an Olympic gold medalist, leading the "Redeem Team" to victory at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing.
The Spun

Look: Stephen A. Smith Reacts To The Skip Bayless Controversy

On Monday night, FS1's Skip Bayless got crushed on Twitter for his comment about the Damar Hamlin injury during the Bills-Bengals game. "No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game - but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome ... which suddenly seems so irrelevant," Bayless wrote.
CINCINNATI, OH
Inside The Nets

Inside The Nets

Brooklyn, NY
1K+
Followers
332
Post
618K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Nets brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Brooklyn Nets.

 https://www.si.com/nba/nets/

Comments / 0

Community Policy