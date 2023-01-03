Kevin Durant Reacts to Donovan Mitchell's 71-Point Game vs. Bulls

Cleveland Cavaliers star caught the attention of Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant with 71 vs. the Chicago Bulls

Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell turned in a historical performance on Monday night vs. the Chicago Bulls, finishing with 71 points, 11 assists, and 8 rebounds. It was the first game in NBA history with at least 70 points and 10 assists, and Mitchell got the win as well.

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant shared his reaction to this performance with a simple Tweet:

There is a lot of mutual respect between Durant and Mitchell, which was cool to see publicly displayed in this way. Kyrie Irving also shared a hilarious story about Mitchell after this game, saying, "What’s funny about it, tell Don I shouted him out, but I was on Call of Duty a little bit before the game with Don. We were playing squads and he was locked in. I can tell. He was locked in."

Whatever Irving sensed was correct, because not only was Mitchell locked in, but he delivered a historically great performance in the win over Chicago. It was impressive to Irving and Durant, who both shared their reactions.

The Cavaliers are one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference, and with both them and Brooklyn playing great basketball, they could face off in the playoffs. There would be an incredibly large amount of star power if that happened, especially with Mitchell taking his game to even greater heights this year.

